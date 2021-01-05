All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The best beard-grooming kits cater to your needs at every stage of your beard-growing journey. Whether you’re a beginner or the proud owner of a full-grown beard, these curated kits are comprised of the grooming essentials and feature quality-made tools to help you trim, shape and style your facial hair safely and effectively from the comfort of your bathroom.

In addition to showcasing barber-grade scissors and razors and expertly crafted brushes and combs, the best beard-grooming kits are also stocked with hair-care products such as shampoos, soaps, beard oils and styling balms to ensure that your hair-care routine has everything you need to properly cleanse, condition and treat your beard and mustache.

To avoid common beard woes such as itchiness, dandruff, dullness, patchiness and brittleness, these products are enriched with nourishing ingredients such as argan oil and shea butter, which are renowned for their softening, smoothing and shine-boosting properties, to properly hydrate and strengthen your hair and skin. Plus, some are even infused with revitalizing essential oils to provide an aromatherapeutic experience, transforming your beard maintenance into a calming moment of self-care.

Here, explore the best beard-grooming kits that are equipped with your at-home beard-care essentials and will help you achieve healthier facial hair.

Viking Revolution Ultimate Beard Care Kit

Showcasing the brand’s fine assortment of mustache and beard-grooming essentials, the Viking Revolution Ultimate Beard Care Kit offers a complete at-home beard grooming experience with its boar hair Beard Brush, double-sided pocket-sized Beard Comb, unscented Beard Oil, citrus-scented Beard Balm and sharp Beard Scissors, each housed in a rustic metal tin. Starting with the brush, comb and detangle your beard before trimming it with the scissors, following up with the conditioning Beard Oil and locking each hair in place with the Beard Balm.

Viking Revolution Ultimate Beard Care Kit $28 Buy Now

Jack Black Beard Grooming Kit

Ideal for all facial hair types and grooming skill-sets, the Jack Black Beard Grooming Kit highlights the brand’s four-step grooming routine, which cleanses, conditions and softens your hair and skin. Inside, you’ll find the Jack Black Beard Wash, The Jack Black Beard Lube Conditioning Shave, which is a three-in-one pre-shave oil, shave cream and aftershave conditioner, and the Jack Black Beard Oil. Also included is a fine-tooth, travel-friendly beard comb for styling on-the-go.

Jack Black Beard Grooming Kit $35 Buy Now

Rapid Beard Grooming & Trimming Kit

Fortified with natural and organic ingredients such as argan oil, jojoba oil and vitamin E, the Rapid Beard Grooming & Trimming Kit makes styling your facial hair easy with its stainless-steel tools and nourishing hair-care products. The kit includes a pair of barber beard scissors, a pine comb and a 100 percent boar bristle brush, plus the Rapid Beard Beard Oil and Premium Beard Balm.

Rapid Beard Grooming & Trimming Kit $30 Buy Now

Naturenics Premium Beard-Grooming Kit

Designed to help you grow a healthier and thicker beard, the Naturenics Premium Beard-Grooming Kit comes stocked with the brand’s Beard Oil, Premium Beard Balm Bee Wax Butter, beard brush, dual-tooth beard comb and beard scissors, each housed in a decorative bamboo gift box.

Naturenics Premium Beard Grooming Kit $44 Buy Now

Maison Lambert Ultimate Beard Kit

Packaged in an expertly crafted cigar box, the Maison Lambert Ultimate Beard Kit combines the beard-grooming essentials, starting with shampoo and soap and ending with oil and wax. Inside, you’ll find the brand’s sandalwood beard comb, Beard Shampoo, Beer Body Soap, Beard Oil, Beard Balm and Moustache Wax, which have each been enriched with essential oils for therapeutic benefits and are made with organic ingredients to prevent itching.

Maison Lambert Ultimate Beard Kit $75 Buy Now

Fulllight Tech Beard-Grooming and Care Kit

Created to encourage healthy beard growth and maintenance, the Fulllight Tech Beard-Grooming and Care Kit is designed to wash, condition and support your facial hair using professional-grade tools and products that are free of harsh additives and chemicals. The kit comes stocked with the brand’s non-stripping Beard Shampoo, the softening Beard Oil and the smoothing Beard Balm, plus a wooden comb, boar bristle brush and stainless steel scissors. It also includes a free e-book filled with grooming tips and style tutorials.

Fulllight Tech Beard Grooming and Care Kit $30 Buy Now

I sner Mile Beard Kit

Curated to help you execute a perfectly groomed beard, the Isner Mile Beard Kit is suitable for every type of mustache and beard, whether it be long, short, thin or coarse. In addition to its unscented and organically formulated Beard Oil and Beard Balm, the set includes the brand’s itch-relieving Beard Shampoo Wash, the boar bristle brush, a dual-tooth wooden comb, stainless-steel scissors and a professional stainless-steel straight razor.

Isner Mile Beard Kit $30 Buy Now

Mountaineer Brand Beard-Care Kit

Whether you’re in the beginning phases of growing a beard or have been sporting one for years, the Mountaineer Brand Beard-Care Kit covers your grooming needs at every length and thickness. Available in four scents, each set contains the brand’s Beard Wash, Beard Oil and Beard Wax, which are each made with natural ingredients and provide a luxurious experience. Also included is the oval, military-style brush so you can style your hair with ease.

Mountaineer Brand Beard Care Kit $25 Buy Now

Billy Jealousy Beard Envy Kit

Formulated with nourishing ingredients such as aloe vera, honey extract and jojoba seed oil, the Billy Jealousy Beard Envy Kit cleanses and conditions your beard and skin to stimulate, strengthen and protect them. The kit includes a boar bristle brush, the hydrating Beard Wash and the smoothing Beard Control styling product.

Billy Jealousy Beard Envy Kit $25 Buy Now

Shea Moisture Complete Beard Kit

Ideal for beard enthusiasts who are looking to upgrade their beard-care regimen, the Shea Moisture Complete Beard Kit combines conditioning shea butter with vitamin-rich mafura, maracuja and argan oils to nourish and moisturize your beard and skin while boosting shine and softness in your facial hair. The four-piece set includes the Beard Wash, the Full Beard Detangler, the Beard Conditioning Oil and the Beard Balm.

Shea Moisture Complete Beard Kit $40 Buy Now

The Art of Shaving Total Beard-Care Kit

Combining the brand’s beard grooming essentials, The Art of Shaving’s Total Beard-Care Kit includes the invigorating peppermint oil-infused Beard Wash and Beard Conditioner, plus the Wisdom Bright Woods Beard Oil and Beard Balm. Both styling products are fortified with jojoba seed and olive oil, which smooth and restore shine to the hair while moisturizing and nourishing the skin. The kit also comes equipped with the Beard Balm Brush made from natural horse hairs for maximum hair care and maintenance.

The Art of Shaving Total Beard Care Kit $120 Buy Now

Beard Reverence Premium Beard-Grooming Kit

Comprised of high-quality grooming tools and organic, all-natural beard-care products, the Beard Reverence Premium Beard-Grooming Kit ensures that there are no holes in your beard-grooming routine, regardless of your beard length or hair thickness. Inside, you’ll find the refreshing Beard Wash, the nourishing Beard Oil, the smoothing Beard Balm, the refining boar hair Beard Brush, a pair of barber-grade Beard Scissors and a smart toiletry bag to store them all in.

Beard Reverence Premium Beard Grooming Kit $44 Buy Now