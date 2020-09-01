All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you’ve grown a beard during quarantine — intentionally or not — you’re not alone. Many men have adopted new habits during the coronavirus pandemic. But you might be asking yourself how to tend to and tame your beard. That’s where the best beard oils come in. The multitaskers can work wonders for facial hair, regardless of whether you’re working a goatee, mustache, closely shorn beard or one that rivals a lumberjack. The best beard oils condition while boosting hair health. Not sure where to start? We answer all your burning beard oil questions.

What is beard oil?

The name is pretty self-explanatory. It’s an oil that is specifically formulated to work like a conditioner, keeping facial hair moisturized and healthy. Since facial hair is coarser than the hair on your head, it needs more help when it comes to keeping it hydrated and kempt. To ensure it sinks into skin and hair, beard oil tends to be on the lighter side to increase absorption and avoid greasiness. They’re usually scented, which adds a nice touch, and the options range for subtle fragrances to ones that leave you smelling fresh all day.

Why should I use a beard oil?

Beard hair is coarse and tough, so the best beard oils leave it smooth, touchable and much easier to style by keeping unruly hairs in line. Especially for longer beards, the skin underneath can easily become dry, itchy and irritated. Lessen the chance that’ll happen — and the dreaded beard dandruff that can come along with it — by using a beard oil daily.

What should I look for in a beard oil?

The best beard oils are truly nourishing, so look for ingredients that will get the job done, such as jojoba oil and argan oil. They’ll leave both skin and hair feeling soft, as well as prevent hair breakage and irritation.

How long does beard hair have to be to use an oil?

From stubble to long beards, beard oils work their magic on any length. However, you’ll really need one once your beard covers the skin underneath, which is when a little taming help comes in handy.

How often and when should I apply a beard oil?

Personal preference is typically the deciding factor when determining how often to use a grooming product. To maximize results, using a beard oil once a day is best. The optimal time to apply it is right after washing your beard. Using a beard shampoo is recommended, since they’re formulated differently than regular shampoos to accommodate coarse facial hair. Check out the instructions on the bottle, but generally a beard oil can be applied with your fingers or combed through.

Now that you’ve got all the details down, bring your facial hair to the next level with the best beard oils for every budget and style.

1. Lab Series The Grooming Oil 3-in-1 Shave & Beard Oil

A true triple threat, this three-in-one works as a beard oil, shave oil and conditioner, helping you cut down on products and time. As a shaving oil, it provides a cushion on the skin for a smoother glide with a razor, adding precision. When it comes to conditioning, it leaves hair moisturized, smooth and shiny, making it easier to manage.

Lab Series The Grooming Oil 3-in-1 Shave & Beard Oil $30.60

2. Counterman Conditioning Beard Oil

The hero ingredient, Sequoia Stem Cell Complex, contains antioxidants to guard skin from stress. A blend of nourishing plant oils round out the mix, including jojoba, macadamia and sunflower, to hydrate dry skin and boost hair health. The sequoia tree serves as the inspiration behind its fragrance, delivered by bergamot and vetiver essential oils.

Counterman Conditioning Beard Oil $30.00

3. Rebels Refinery Moisturizing Beard & Preshave Oil

This twofer works as both a beard and pre-shave oil to condition skin and hair, plus boosting hair growth. The all-natural formula fights off itchy skin and beard dandruff with almond, jojoba, sunflower, castor and tea tree oils, as well as vitamin E for antioxidants. As a pre-shave oil, apply it before shaving cream and it’ll prevent nicks and cuts, reducing razor burn.

Rebels Refinery Moisturizing Beard & Preshave Oil

4. Kiehl’s Nourishing Beard Oil

It’s easy for dead skin to build up under a beard, but Kiehl’s puts a stop to that with their Nourishing Beard Oil that contains salicylic acid and pracaxi oil to gently exfoliate dead skin cells and prevent dandruff while nourishing the sensitive skin. The blend of cedarwood, sandalwood and eucalyptus essential oils create a delightfully woody scent. The lightweight formula absorbs quickly so it won’t leave any residue behind.

Kiehl's Nourishing Beard Oil $30.00

5. Acqua di Parma Barbiere Beard Serum

The Italian brand Acqua di Parma is known for its fantastic fragrances and the scent in the beard serum lives up to their standards. It features citrus top notes of lemon, sweet orange, and Calabrian bergamot; a heart of lavender, Bulgarian rose, verbena and rosemary; and a base of vetiver, sandalwood and patchouli. Locally sourced ingredients take the spotlight to soothe skin and make beard grooming a cinch, such as sweet almond oil and grape seed oil.

Acqua di Parma Barbiere Beard Serum $63.00

6. Tom Ford Conditioning Beard Oil

Tom Ford has an impeccably groomed beard and we suspect this oil might have something to do with it. The lightweight blend includes almond, jojoba and grapeseed oils, plus vitamin E to condition. To apply the oil evenly through the beard and keep hair smooth, comb it through afterwards with the Tom Ford beard comb, which glides through hair, leaving it lustrous.

Tom Ford Conditioning Beard Oil $57.00

7. Baxter of California Beard Grooming Oil

An unruly beard is no match for this smoothing and soothing beard oil that conditions skin and hair with avocado oil, squalane and vitamin E. Beards are left with a natural sheen and smelling great, thanks to the fragrance of sandalwood, jasmin and cedarwood.

Baxter of California Beard Grooming Oil $27.00

8. Jack Black Beard Oil

If you suffer from dry, itchy skin, this is the best beard oil for you. The combination of certified organic natural oils, powerhouse antioxidants and vitamins team up to soften even the most brittle beard and thirsty skin underneath, leaving facial hair gorgeous and gleaming.

Jack Black Beard Oil $26.00

9. Oars + Alps Beard Oil

Enduring beard dandruff is not fun, to say the least, and this natural beard oil is specifically designed to prevent and treat it. Itching and flaky skin will be a thing of the past thanks to the hydrating, powerful blend of alpine caribou moss, jojoba and argan oils. The refreshing citrus grove scent is another major perk.

Oars + Alps Beard Oil $22.00