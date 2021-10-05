The 10 Best Beard Trimmers, According to Experts

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

There are few experiences that can boost confidence like a fresh beard trim. The ritual of shaping our beards to reveal the best versions of ourselves can truly be a meditative feat. Today’s best beard trimmers and electric razors offer a diverse range of settings that can be tailored to achieve just about any look, and the customizable features are endless — from precision blades that cut down to the millimeter to blades and comb attachments developed to exact through stubble and long beards.

How to find the best beard trimmer

First and foremost, consider the length of your beard and your desired look. “If you prefer stubble, then you should have an easy time finding a model with a pre-set blade length that will allow you to keep an even length all over,” says Patrick Butler, technical director of education at Floyd’s 99 Barbershop. “However, if you prefer more length, you will want a model with attachments that offer different options for hair length.”

And although it can be tempting, don’t skimp on quality. “If you can spend a few more dollars on a durable model that will last, it will be worth it,” says Butler.

To narrow the options even further, consider whether cordless or corded beard trimmers best suit your needs. “Cordless is great if you travel a lot, especially abroad (goodbye travel adapters),” says Brittany Raposo, master barber at Paul Labrecque Salon and Skincare Spa.

Motor power functions, waterproofing, adjustable blade settings and comb attachments can all make or break a beard trimmer, so keep those considerations in mind, too. “The more powerful the motor, the easier it is to cut through the hair,” adds Raposo. “This is important, especially if you have a coarse or dense beard.”

Important beard trimmer features to look for

You’ll get the most out of your beard trimmer by understanding all of its features. The most common beard trimmers will come with a T-shaped blade, perfect for detailed trimming. “A T-blade is excellent for detail work and getting into tight spaces like under the nose,” says Raposo.

And don’t forget to put your trimmer combs and adjustable precision blade angles to use. “The more guard length options your trimmer comes with, the more control you have over the length of your beard,” she says.

How to use a beard trimmer

Start slow, and when in doubt, stay the course. “If you’re new to grooming your own beard, take it slow and easy,” advises fellow barber Raquel Fajardo, who is also Los Angeles’ regional barber manager. “With your guard on, if you go with the grain of your hair, less bulk will come off,” she adds. “It’s a good way to start knocking density off without going super short.”

Try the opposite to achieve a shorter look. “If you want your beard shorter and tidier, you can go against the grain for a nice, even level.”

You may also want to finish off with a beard oil to keep your scruff looking supple.

How to take care of your beard trimmer

The beard trimmer is arguably one of the most used men’s grooming tools, and that’s why proper care and maintenance are key. “All beard trimmers should come with a small synthetic bristle brush and a lubricant,” says Fajardo. “Prior to any use, the trimmer needs to be oiled and run. This kind of proper care is the difference between having to replace your trimmer in a year, or having a tool that will last a lifetime,” she adds.

Considering all this, shop the top 10 beard trimmers, below, according to our experts.

1. Panasonic Beard Trimmer for Men Cordless Precision Power

Best Beard Trimmer for Sensitive Skin

Razor bumps, in-grown hairs and general skin irritation are some of the biggest concerns guys face when shaving. With this in mind, Panasonic developed the cordless Panasonic beard trimmer to cut more hair in less time. To achieve this, it’s powered by an optimized motor that delivers nearly 10,000 cuts per minute and offers peak power down to the last seconds of the 60-minute battery life. Plus, hypoallergenic stainless steel blades feature 19 adjustable settings to lift and cut cleanly through even the thickest of beards. And when you’re all finished, you can easily rinse off the waterproof blade head for easy clean-up.

Panasonic Beard Trimmer $98 $84 Buy Now

2. Philips Norelco Ultimate Beard and Hair Trimmer Series 9000

The Philips Norelco beard trimmer series 9000 features 30 precision-length settings that can help you achieve any signature beard look. This pick is great for guys that need a powerful-yet-compact trimmer. The magic lies in the versatility of the adjustable steel blades. “Adjustable blades will give you the most control over the length of your beard,” says Raposo. “They’re great for tight beards, where a millimeter can make a difference in your look.”

The battery on this top beard trimmer also delivers up to 120 minutes of cutting time and the waterproof design makes clean-up painless.

Philips Norelco Ultimate Beard and Hair Trimmer Series 9000 $120 Buy Now

3. Wahl Stainless Steel Lithium Ion+ Beard and Nose Trimmer

Best Hair and Beard Trimmer

The Wahl lithium ion+ beard trimmer is a handy hair-cutting tool that’s designed to cut, trim and detail just about every inch of the body. Powerful lithium-ion battery technology enables up to four hours of run time and gives a clean trim to stubble or longer beard hair. In addition to a T-blade, this trimmer comes with a detail shaver head; rotary ear, nose and brow detail head and 12 guide combs. Even the smallest beard trimmer specs or features can transform your final look. “A T-blade is a great feature that will help to provide more detailed, distinctive lines,” says Fajardo. “It will also provide ease in cleaning up your mustache.”

Wahl Stainless Steel Lithium Ion+ Beard and Nose Trimmer $78 Buy Now

4. Remington Wetech 100 Waterproof Body Face Grooming Kit

Sometimes, using an electrical trimmer in the shower can bog down a trimmer’s motor and lead to painful snares. The surgical steel blades on Remington‘s Wetech 100 waterproof grooming kit are engineered to smoothly glide against the skin and capture the maximum amount of hair, both in and out of the shower. With up to seven length settings (one to 12 millimeters), this top beard trimmer lets you achieve just about any personalized style. Take your time, as this one has up to 70 minutes of battery life. And, just rinse the blade under water for easy cleanup and maintenance.

Remington Wetech 100 Waterproof Body Face Grooming Kit $35 Buy Now

5. Andis 74000 Professional Cordless T-Outliner Beard/Hair, Trimmer

Best Professional Beard Trimmer

For decades, Andis has helped guys achieve professionally-groomed visages – right from the comfort of our bathrooms. The cordless Andis 74000 beard trimmer is great for guys looking for professional-level trims right at home, and this pick offers the calculated precision and detail that many have grown to expect. Powered by a rotary motor and lithium-ion battery that delivers over 100 minutes of trim time, the carbon steel T-blade trimmer cuts closely and delivers clean lines. “The edge of the blade allows you to work into tight areas around the mouth or ears,” says Butler. “It also helps when you want to clean up your mustache. Plus, the motor is strong, so it won’t bog down or stall with repeated usage.”

Andis 74000 Professional Cordless T-Outliner Beard/Hair, Trimmer $133 Buy Now

6. Braun Beard Trimmer BT3221

Best Budget Beard Trimmer

Sometimes, it’s nice to have a tool that simply gets the job done. The Braun beard trimmer BT3221 is one of the most affordable and accurate beard trimmers available for guys who are just starting to trim their beards at home. With over 50 minutes of battery life and 20 precision-length dial settings (from .05 to 10 millimeters), the trimmer is versatile enough to freshen up short and long beards. The trimmer and head comb feature ultra-sharp blades that allow for painless contour edging around the beard and neckline. After your grooming session is up, just run the blade under water for quick clean up.

Braun Beard Trimmer BT3221 $19 Buy Now

7. Bevel Beard Trimmer

Best Trimmer for Thick Beards

Men with thicker beards can be more prone to ingrown hairs and razor bumps. That’s why it’s important to have a trimmer that stays close to the skin but doesn’t cause irritation. The Bevel beard trimmer is highly reviewed as one of the best beard trimmers for men with thick or curly beards. The built-in adjustable antimicrobial blade dial repels dirt and provides ultra-close cuts without irritation. The trimmer is designed to sit comfortably in the hand as it gets to work. Whether your beard is on the longer or shorter side, there’s enough power in this cordless trimmer to take you through a few grooming sessions before recharging. Expect a hefty eight hours of battery life.

Bevel Beard Trimmer $199 Buy Now

8. Philips Norelco All-in-One Grooming Kit

The Philips Norelco all-in-one beard trimmer is one of the best trimmers for guys looking to invest in a tool that will last. The style is also a favorite among professional barbers and is highly-reviewed online. Waterproof and featuring up to 70 minutes of battery life, the self-sharpening steel blades include 17 precision-length settings from 0.5 to 20 millimeters. “This Philips trimmer features multiple length options, with a zoom wheel at the base,” says Butler. “Simply turn the wheel to find the blade length you prefer; I like this feature for when you want to taper the beard length in front of your ear so that it blends in with your hair.”

Philips Norelco All-in-One Trimmer Grooming Kit $199 Buy Now

9. Wahl Groomsman Beard Trimmer

Best for Travel

Lightweight and reliable, Wahl’s Groomsman beard trimmer is one of the best travel kit trimmers available. Weighing in at just .53 pounds, the self-sharpening carbon blades on this powerhouse effortlessly shape up beards, mustaches and body hair. Whether you’re working with stubble or a long beard, you can easily customize your look with the tool’s 10 cutting lengths and variety of position guards and combs. It operates on two AA batteries.

Wahl Groomsman Beard Trimmer $11 Buy Now

10. King C. Gillette Cordless Beard Trimmer

Best Beard Trimmer Kit

The King C. Gillette cordless beard trimmer features 12 blade settings and three comb attachments for a precise look from one to 21 millimeters long every time. To tailor your look, simply pop on a comb attachment, adjust the blade length and get to grooming. “When you’re cleaning your lip line, if you turn the tool so the moving blade is up toward the ceiling, you can scoop out underneath your lip line to clear any hanging hairs off your lip,” says Fajardo. The cordless design offers 50 minutes of trimming time, and when the job is done, just rinse the washable blade head.