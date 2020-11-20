Thanksgiving weekend is going to look different this year, just like so many other things have during 2020. Instead of pulling out extra dining room chairs, you might be watching the turkey carving over Zoom. Though many in-person celebrations will change, the tradition of Black Friday sales continues. Sure, you may not be spritzing new perfumes or testing new lipsticks in person at Sephora or department stores, but the amazing deals and steals aren’t going anywhere — they’ll just be online. You can still score some of the best beauty deals of the year on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, with off the charts steals. Need an example? Olay partnered with Orolay, the brand of the Amazon coat that went viral last year, to come up with a limited-edition version inspired by Olay’s iconic red jar that’s free with any purchase over $150. And that’s just the beginning. We rounded up the best beauty deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, spanning fragrance, skin care, makeup, hair and more. Make some room in your medicine cabinet and makeup bag!
Skin care
- Take up to 50% off Wishful Skincare products from 11/24-11/28.
- Take 30% off AHAVA and a gift with purchase from 11/25-11/26; take 40% off and a gift with purchase on 11/30.
- Take 30% off Mario Badescu Skin Care on Amazon on Black Friday.
- Take 30% off King C. Gillette from 11/26–12/1.
- Take 30% off Erno Laszlo Skincare and get free shipping over $50 from 11/25–12/1; spend $100 and get a free 2 pack Multi-Task Eye Serum Mask; spend $275 and get a free Hydra-Therapy Skin Vitality Treatment with Mix & Mask bowl and Headband Set; spend $450 and get a free Erno Laszlo Skincare Beauty bag with a travel-size Detoxifying Hydrogel Mask, Memory Sleep Mask and Hydraphel Skin Supplement.
- Take 30% off any regular priced WLDKAT item with code “BF30” from 11/24–11/29.
- Take 30% off AMOREPACIFIC select best sellers from 11/25-11/29; take 25% off sitewide from 11/30–12/6.
- Take 30% off Inna Organic sheet mask and holiday gift sets and 30% off select Frankincense skincare on Amazon from 11/27-11/30.
- Take 30% off Kiehl’s and get a free 5-piece gift set with purchases of $135+ with code “BEST” from 11/21-11/23; take 25% off sitewide and get a free full size gift with purchases of $125+ with code “CYBER” from 11/24-11/30; take 50% off Hydro-Plumping Re-Texturizing Serum Concentrate 50ml/75ml on 11/24; take 50% off Ultimate Strength Hand Salve 150ml from 11/25-11/26; take 50% off Avocado Eye Cream 28ml and Avocado Mask 100ml from 11/26-11/27; take 50% off Calendula Herbal-Extract Toner 500ml and Calendula Serum-Infused Water Cream 100ml from 11/28-11/29; take 50% off select best-sellers on Cyber Monday.
- Take 30% off LEEF Organics sitewide using code “BFCM30” from 11/27-11/30.
- Take 30% off Eve Lom using code “Special30” and spend $100+ and get a full size Gel Balm Cleanser from 11/24-11/28; take 40% off and spend $100+ and get a 5-piece gift using code “CYBEREVE” from 11/29-11/30.
- Take 25% off Highline Wellness from 11/27-11/29; take 30% off on 11/30.
- Take 25% off Bliss at Ulta.com from 11/22-11/28; take 30% off from 11/29-12/5.
- Take 25% off full price Erborian items from 11/20-11/30; get a free Black Soap when you spend $20+ or a free Black Cleansing Oil when you spend $40+ or both when you spend $60+ with code “BLACK.”
- Take 25% off Elizabeth Arden from 11/23-11/30; take 30% off from 11/30-12/2.
- Take 25% off PAPR sitewide (excluding subscriptions and bundles) using code “BF25” from 11/27-11/29. On Cyber Monday, buy any two deodorants, get a third one free using code “CYBER3” on 11/30.
- Take 25% off Pause Well-Aging (excluding bundles) from 11/26-11/30.
- Take 25% off Embryolisse from 11/27-12/2.
- Take 25% off Jart+ (excluding holiday sets) from 11/23–11/25 and 11/28–11/29; spend $65 and receive a free Shake & Shot Hydro Mask, Focuspot Darkspot Micro Tip Patch and Dermask Peeling Solution ($39 value) from 11/26–11/27; 30% off (excluding holiday sets), spend $50 receive a Cicapair Mist ($23 value), and spend $100 receive free Cicapair Mist, Cryo Rubber Soothing Mask, Shake & Shot Purifying Mask, Dermask Brightening Mask ($62 value) from 11/30 – 12/1.
- Take 25% off Kate Somerville and get a full size Retinol Vitamin C Moisturizer with $150 purchase with code “BFCM25” from 11/26-11/29.
- Take 25% off Alder New York from 11/25-12/1.
- Take 25% off La Roche-Posay and free shipping with orders $65+ from 11/25-11/27; take 25% off all orders and three deluxe samples with orders $65+ from 11/29-12/3.
- Take 25% off 107Beauty sitewide (excluding holiday sets) from 11/27-11/30.
- Take 25% off ANESE sitewide, with a free tote bag on orders over $100, from 11/27-11/30.
- Take 25% off Herbivore with code “HOLIDAY25” from 11/24-11/30.
- Take 20% off Bathing Culture (except for new holiday bundles) from 11/20-11/30.
- Take 20% off LINNE Botanicals and get a free Skin Tea with every purchase over $150 (value $26, while supplies last) from 11/23-11/30.
- Take 20% off The Art of Shaving in-store and online from 11/25–11/26; take 30% off in-store and online on 11/27; take 20% off in-store and online from 11/28–11/29; take 30% off in-store and online on 11/30.
- Take 20% off select SULWHASOO products from 11/25–11/29; take 25% off select products from 11/30–12/1.
- Take 20% off eos from 11/23–11/30; get a free small hand cream on all purchases $25+ on 11/27; all lips balms $2 and all holiday gifts sets $7 on 11/30.
- Take 20% off LANO on Amazon (excluding Luminisers and Egg White Cleansing Bar) from 11/27-11/30.
- Take 20% off Shiffa at Bloomingdales.com from 11/27-11/29.
- Take 20% off all single Hero Cosmetics items from 11/27-11/29 with code “2020BFCM”; take 20% off all single items on 11/30 with code “MONDAY”; give a donation to No Kid Hungry through Hero’s website and Hero Cosmetics will match it on 12/1 for Giving Tuesday.
- Take 20% off DERMAdoctor from 11/20–12/1.
- Take 20% off Kinship from 11/25-11/30.
- Take 20% off Oars + Alps on orders $40+ and get a free travel bag on orders $50+ from 11/22-11/30.
- Take 15% off Beautycounter and free shipping over $50 from 11/16–11/30.
- Buy a Seiso J Beauty Water Velvet Cream ($65) and receive the brand’s best-selling Fuwafuwa Foaming Cleanser free ($38 value) with code “CLEANSERFRIDAY”on 11/27; take 25% off with code “CYBER25” from 11/26-11/30.
- Spend $50 or more at Saint Jane Beauty and receive the new Mini Luxury Body Serum (a $25 value) from 11/26-11/30; use code “INDULGE” at checkout. On Cyber Monday, when you purchase the best selling The Ideal Duo, receive a limited edition Saint Jane makeup bag as a gift (a $40 value); use code “GIFT” at checkout.
- Buy any two Payot Paris items from Roselift, Pate Grise, Blue Techni, Hydra 24+ or My Payot lines and get a free Pate Grise Jour 11/27-11/29; spend $85 get 15% off, spend $100 get 20%, spend $125 get 25%, spend $200+ and get 35% off 11/30-12/6.
- The MUTHA Muthaload Brightening Set includes their two new face products, MUTHA Up All Night Eye Cream and No. 1 Serum at a reduced price of $220 for the pair; get a free Mini Body Oil (25 ml, $35 value) with any purchase of $184and above.
- Get a $25 gift card for orders over $100, $50 gift card for orders over $150 and a $75 gift card for orders over $200 on MALIN+GOETZ on Black Friday; get a free Essentials Kit with orders $100+ in-stores and online on Cyber Monday.
- Spend $150 on Olay and get a free limited-edition Olay x Orolay coat inspired by the iconic Olay Red Jar.
Makeup
- Take up to 50% off Huda Beauty products from 11/24-11/28.
- Take 40% off select LORAC items on Amazon from 11/23-12/6.
- Take 40% off Smashbox for Smashbox Rewards members (excluding holiday kits and sale) from 11/27-11/29; take 25% off (excluding holiday kits and sale) from 11/22-11/26; take 50% off holiday collection from 11/22-11/30.
- Take 35% off Kevyn Aucoin Beauty with code “Cyber35” from 11/25-11/29; take 35% off and get a free full size Cyber Opal Molten Metals Liquid Lipstick with code “Cyber30” from 11/29-12/2.
- Take 30% off Tarte sitewide and 50% off select items with code “Cyber” from 11/23-11/29; take 40% off sitewide with code “OMG” on Cyber Monday.
- Take up to 30% off 130 COVERGIRL products on Amazon from 11/23-11/30.
- Take 30% off Armani Beauty products from 11/27-12/2; in addition, 30% of each purchase will be donated to the brand’s Acqua for Life initiative, which focuses on delivering drinking water access in water scarce regions worldwide.
- Take up to 30% off select Sally Hansen products at Amazon for BlackFriday and Cyber Monday.
- Take 30% off IT Cosmetics with code “CELEBRATE25” from 11/23-11/30.
- Take 20% off Alleyoop (excluding sets) from 11/26-11/30.
- Take 20% off Yves Saint Laurent Beauté, 50% off Beauty Byes and free ground shipping on $50+ from 11/25-11/26; 25% off, 50% off Beauty Byes and free ground shipping on $50+ from 11/27-11/30; take 20% off, 50% off Beauty Byes, buy two Rouge Volupté Shine Lipstick Balms receive a free Wild Edition lipstick case and free ground shipping on $50+ from 12/1–12/3.
- Take 20% off Tower 28 and free shipping with code “THANKFUL20” from 11/27-11/30.
- Take 20% off NARS (excluding value sets, custom bundles and last chance sale items) and 30% off orders $150+ from 11/24-12/2; take 40% off Last Chance items from 11/27-11/28; take 35% off Cyber Monday Beauty Bundles for Cyber Monday.
- Take 25% off Urban Decay from 11/19-11/30.
- Take 25% off Olive & June and free shipping over $20 from 11/30.
- Take 15% off Patrick Ta Beauty from 11/26-11/30.
Hair products
- Take 40% off select Vitabrid hair and skin care items from 11/27-11/30.
- Take 35% off ColorWow Dream Cocktails and select stylers on Black Friday and 30% off Dream Coat, Color Security Shampoo and Dream Filter on Cyber Monday.
- Take 30% off select Kenra Professional items on Amazon from 11/23-12/6.
- Take 30% off Function of Beauty on a purchase of $50+ from 11/24-11/29; get a free Custom Shampoo & Conditioner with a purchase of a three-piece skincare, hair or body care set on 11/30.
- Take up to 30% off select Clairol products on Amazon from 11/23-12/6.
- Take 30% off Fekkai on orders $50+ from 11/23-11/29; take 25% off all orders from 11/30-12/1.
- Take 20% off Madison Reed when you spend $45 with code BFCM20! from 11/27-11/30; take 35% off hair color care on Cyber Monday.
- Take 20% off Shhhowercap The Noir from 11/27-11/30.
- Take 20% off liter sizes of Oribe shampoo and conditioner with code LITERS (Holiday 2020 Liter Set not included) from 11/27-11/30.
- Take 20% off Kérastase Paris on 11/26 with a gift with purchase tote bag; take 20% off and an exclusive pouch with three deluxe samples with a $100 purchase on 11/27-11/29; take 25% off an $85 or more purchase and three deluxe samples with $100 or more from 11/30-12/1.
- Take 20% off Coco & Eve and 30% off a purchase $120 or more from 11/25-12/4.
- Take $2 off OGX on any $7.99, $8.99 or $9.99 product on Ulta.com from 11/22-11/28.
- Take $2 off any Maui Moisture product on Ulta.com from 11/22-11/28.
Hair tools
- Take $75 off Bio Ionic 10x Pro Ultralight Speed Dryer; $70 off the Bio Ionic 10x Pro Styling Iron and $30 off Bio Ionic 3-in-ONE Styling Iron from 11/26–11/28; take 30% off Bio Ionic on Cyber Monday.
- Take 25% off all full priced CHI items and all orders over $75 receive a free I Heart CHI tote with code “BlackFriday” on Black Friday; 30% off all full priced with code “CyberWeek” from 11/30-12/4.
- Get the CHI Interchangeable Duo for $89.00 ($125 value), CHI Lava Spin N Curl for $99.99 ($152.39 value), BaBylissPRO Curl Me Up Bundle for $99.99 ($180 value), BaBylissPRO Prima Titanium Flat Iron for $49.99 ($89.00 value), four for $20 on select hair care products and 50% Off Mielle Conditioners and Treatments at Sally Beauty.
Beauty devices
- Take up to 35% off Foreo from 11/25-12/2.
- Take up to 35% off the GiletteLabs Heated Razor from 11/26-12/1.
- Take 30% off Vitruvi (excluding the new Move and Stay diffusers) from 11/23-11/30.
Fragrance
- Take 33% off BOSS IN MOTION Eau de Toilette for Men by BOSS on com on Black Friday.
- Take 30% off Dedcool on Black Friday; take 30% off and get a free mini candle with purchase $50+ on Cyber Monday.
- Take 30% off ck one Eau de Toilette by Calvin Klein on com on Black Friday.
- Take 30% off Calvin Klein OBSESSION for Men Eau de Toilette on com on Black Friday.
- Take 30% off BOSS Bottled Eau de Toilette for Men on com on Black Friday.
- Take 30% off HUGO MAN Eau de Toilette on com on Black Friday.
- Take 30% off Lacoste Essential Eau de Toilette for Men on com on Black Friday.
- Take 30% off Lacoste L.12.12 Blanc Pour Lui Eau de Toilette on com on Black Friday.
- Take 25% off Nest New York and a free Amalfi Lemon & Mint Classic Candle with purchase of $200+ (after discount) with code “FRIDAY” from 11/25-11/29; take 25% off and a free Amalfi Lemon & Mint Classic Candle with purchase of $200+ (after discount) and a free Midnight Fleur rollerball with any purchase on 11/30.
- Promise by Jennifer Lopez is offering a free gift with purchase — a black backpack — when you shop at Ulta or com on Cyber Monday.