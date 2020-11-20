All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Thanksgiving weekend is going to look different this year, just like so many other things have during 2020. Instead of pulling out extra dining room chairs, you might be watching the turkey carving over Zoom. Though many in-person celebrations will change, the tradition of Black Friday sales continues. Sure, you may not be spritzing new perfumes or testing new lipsticks in person at Sephora or department stores, but the amazing deals and steals aren’t going anywhere — they’ll just be online. You can still score some of the best beauty deals of the year on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, with off the charts steals. Need an example? Olay partnered with Orolay, the brand of the Amazon coat that went viral last year, to come up with a limited-edition version inspired by Olay’s iconic red jar that’s free with any purchase over $150. And that’s just the beginning. We rounded up the best beauty deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, spanning fragrance, skin care, makeup, hair and more. Make some room in your medicine cabinet and makeup bag!

Skin care

Makeup

Hair products

Hair tools

Take $75 off Bio Ionic 10x Pro Ultralight Speed Dryer; $70 off the Bio Ionic 10x Pro Styling Iron and $30 off Bio Ionic 3-in-ONE Styling Iron from 11/26–11/28; take 30% off Bio Ionic on Cyber Monday.

Bio Ionic 10x Pro Ultralight Speed Dryer; the Bio Ionic 10x Pro Styling Iron and Bio Ionic 3-in-ONE Styling Iron from 11/26–11/28; take Bio Ionic on Cyber Monday. Take 25% off all full priced CHI items and all orders over $75 receive a free I Heart CHI tote with code “BlackFriday” on Black Friday; 30% off all full priced with code “CyberWeek” from 11/30-12/4.

all full priced CHI items and all orders over $75 receive a free I Heart CHI tote with code “BlackFriday” on Black Friday; all full priced with code “CyberWeek” from 11/30-12/4. Get the CHI Interchangeable Duo for $89.00 ($125 value), CHI Lava Spin N Curl for $99.99 ($152.39 value), BaBylissPRO Curl Me Up Bundle for $99.99 ($180 value), BaBylissPRO Prima Titanium Flat Iron for $49.99 ($89.00 value), four for $20 on select hair care products and 50% Off Mielle Conditioners and Treatments at Sally Beauty.

Beauty devices

Take up to 35% off Foreo from 11/25-12/2.

Foreo from 11/25-12/2. Take up to 35% off the GiletteLabs Heated Razor from 11/26-12/1.

the GiletteLabs Heated Razor from 11/26-12/1. Take 30% off Vitruvi (excluding the new Move and Stay diffusers) from 11/23-11/30.

Fragrance