If you’re looking to check off boxes on your holiday shopping list, the beauty world offers plenty to cross several names off. There’s truly something for everyone. What makeup lover can resist a new palette? Doesn’t every fragrance fiend want a merry-making candle? Will any nail-art devotee ever say no to nail wraps? And skin-care junkies will always make more room in their medicine cabinet for new lotions and potions. That’s why beauty gifts make perfect presents. There’s something to satisfy every taste and budget, plus the options are endless. To save you time, we rounded up the best beauty gifts for the 2020 holidays that will spread joy — and good hair, nails and skin.

1. Drunk Elephant Glowy the Night Kit

BEST FOR THE SKIN-CARE JUNKIE

For the friends who are all about serums and masks, the best beauty gift for the 2020 holiday is the Drunk Elephant Glowy the Night Kit. Essentially beauty sleep in a chic box, the limited-edition set is themed with overnight products that beautify skin while catching zzzzs. Packed into the fun box, with a handy plastic tray inside, is Drunk Elephant’s T.L.C. Framboos Glycolic Night Serum, E-Rase Milki Micellar Water, Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser, Lala Retro Whipped Cream and F-Balm Electrolyte Waterfacial, along with a bonus compact mirror. The gang teams up to wash away pollution and impurities, gently exfoliate, moisturize, boost the skin’s natural barrier, even texture and improve firmness and elasticity, leaving skin glowing and gorgeous.

2. Heretic Dirty Gingerbread Candle

BEST FOR THE CANDLE COLLECTOR

In case the name didn’t give it away, this isn’t your average holiday candle. The ideal combination of naughty and nice, it’s made with a completely natural fragrance blend in an organic soy wax. The favorite holiday cookie is brought to olfactory life with notes of vanilla, ginger, black pepper, cloves, nutmeg and tonka bean to evoke burnt sugar and all that gingerbread goodness. In other words, it’s sweet and sassy. Made with plant-based ingredients, it has a lead-free cotton wick and burns for 40 hours.

3. Shiseido Eyelash Curler

BEST FOR THE LASH LOVER

An eyelash curler is the easiest way to do wonders for your lashes in seconds, and Shiseido is famous for making the best one, hands down, for years now. The best-selling, award-winning curler catches every last lash to deliver loads of glamour. Its clever design prevents any pinching and the flexible silicone pads keep eyelashes safe. The modern classic essentially works like an instant lash lift, paving the way for mascara to bring so much more lift, volume and pop. Bonus: its pretty packaging is stocking-stuffer ready.

4. Oribe Rowan Harrison Gold Lust Set

BEST FOR THE BLOWOUT BABE

A good hair day is certainly one of the best beauty gifts for the 2020 holidays and Oribe knows how to deliver on that. This season, Oribe collaborated with Native American artist Rowan Harrison of Two Tribes Pottery, an artisanal handcraft pottery company in California, on the packaging for sustainable, limited-edition sets. Rowan designed the original pen-and-ink illustrations on the outer packaging with the theme of purpose through preservation, change and growth, which also reflects his Pueblo of Isleta and Navajo heritage. The luxury hair sets are made from 100% PCR paper printed with soy inks, produced at zero emission using completely clean energy and recycled water. This set includes a full-size Gold Lust Repair & Restore Shampoo, full-size Gold Lust Repair & Restore Conditioner and a travel-size Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil.

5. Jack Black Jack’s Most Wanted Set

FOR THE WELL-GROOMED GUY

The name says it all — this includes the most wanted products from Jack Black, which come tucked into a sleek black travel bag made from recycled, vegan, cruelty-free materials. It has plenty of zippered pockets, making it easy to keep everything organized, which is equally handy for his gym bag or next vacation. At a $97 value, nestled inside are all the grooming essentials. There’s the Pure Clean Daily Facial Cleanser, a 2-in-1 liquid cleanser and toner; Double-Duty Face Moisturizer SPF 20, a lightweight lotion and broad-spectrum sunscreen in one; Black Reserve Body & Hair Cleanser, a multiuse sulfate-free body and hair wash with a cardamom and red cedarwood fragrance, and the new Black Reserve Body Lotion, a rich, nourishing moisturizer with shea butter and olive oil.

6. Versed The Big Chill Winter Unwind Gift Set

BEST FOR THE FACIALS FAN

Getting to the spa for a facial isn’t as easy as it used to be these days, so this clean beauty gift set will literally help her chill out. The trio of chilling products tap into the power of cool temperatures to minimize puffiness, pores and stress. The Just Breathe Clarifying Serum contains the triple threat of willow bark extract, niacinamide and zinc to decongest pores and calm skin, while The Fix Emergency Eye Mask is spiked with cucumber juice and caffeine to wake up tired eyes, fight fatigue and reduce puffiness. Keep the Frozen Cooling Globe in the fridge or freezer until it’s ready to massage the face — use gentle, downward strokes to de-puff.

7. Dashing Diva Gloss In Full Color Gift Set

BEST FOR THE MANI MAVEN

Getting a gel mani without leaving your house used to be practically impossible, but that has changed with Dashing Diva’s Gloss in Full Color 5-Piece Set. Transform her into a nail artist with these solid color gel nail strips that will have her holiday party ready in no time. A DIY mani has never been so easy. These kits mean she’ll never have to worry about smudges or smears, waiting for her nails to dry or, best of all, having to deal with a gel removal, since they go on and off in a cinch. These five best-selling full cover gel nail colors leave her with a glossy, chip-resistant finish that lasts up to 14 days.

8. Glo Skin Retinol + C Smoothing Peel in a Box

BEST FOR THE PEEL PERFECTER

Newsflash: Thanks to Glo Skin’s Peel in a Box, you no longer have to go to a dermatologist to get professional results, making this one of the best beauty gifts for the 2020 holidays. Though you can do it from the comfort of your own bathroom, it’ll leave your skin looking like it was in the hands of your derm. The level one peel only takes 30 minutes and has just zero to five days of downtime, leaving skin glowing, clear and super smooth. The key ingredients include retinol to boost cell turnover; hydroxy acids to exfoliate, brighten, clarify and smooth; niacinamide to calm, brighten and clarify; witch hazel to heal and soothe; and vitamin C to deliver antioxidant protection. The kit includes absolutely everything needed, down to the tissues and mask brush.

9. Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Magnetic Spirit Eyeshadow Palette

BEST FOR THE EYESHADOW PALETTE COLLECTOR

Just in time for the holidays, this limited-edition eyeshadow palette features six super creamy and blendable shadows in a mix of jewel and earth tones. Light and energy around us is the muse behind the palette, which is evident in the hues and their names, such as Power, a deep purple; Ablaze, a shimmery lilac, and Clarity, a sparkly champagne. With endless options, they can be used for everything from full-on drama to a subtle look.

10. Laneige Dream & Wonder Gift Set

BEST FOR THE LIPPIE LOVER

If they’ve always got five lip balms in their bag, this is the gift for them. Laneige’s Lip Sleeping Mask has an unofficial fan club for its ability to maximize beauty sleep and pamper puckers overnight, courtesy of its signature Moisture Wrap Technology that keeps hydration going and its Berry Mix Complex of vitamin C and antioxidants. The set includes a full-size Lip Sleeping Mask in Berry and two travel sizes of the Lip Sleeping Mask in limited-edition scents, Lemon Sorbet and Mint Choco.

