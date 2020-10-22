All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Sometimes the smallest gifts can pack the biggest punch. There’s no better proof of that than stocking stuffers. Finding a pretty lip gloss, a chic nail polish or skin care that will get you glowing in your stocking is the perfect start to a holiday morning. They say it’s better to give than receive, but it’s OK if you want to gift a few of these for yourself. We’ve rounded up the best beauty stocking stuffers of 2020 to make holiday shopping a little easier.

1. Nails.INC I Like You A Choco-Lot Nail Polish Quad Set

Chocolate-scented nail polish is sure to be a crowd pleaser, especially when they have a ganache-shine finish. The long wear formula is easy to apply, thanks to the patented wide, hugging brush. The set comes with four shades: Bean Around the World (classic 60 percent milk chocolate), Every Day I’m Truffling (golden with salted caramel shimmer), Don’t Be Bitter (deep, dark 80 percent cocoa) and Love You Dairy Much (creamy soft pink).

Nails.INC I Like You A Choco-Lot Nail Polish Quad Set $22.00 Buy Now

2. Innisfree My Lip Balms

The adorable limited-edition packaging doesn’t require any wrapping — in fact, it’s ready to be hung from the tree like an ornament from its shiny ribbon. Innisfree collaborated with Los Angeles-based designer and artist Steven Harrington on its 2020 Green Holiday collection to create the packaging artwork. The cheerful exterior is inspired by California, depicting Harrington’s signature walking characters exchanging gifts. The trio of the Korean beauty brand’s best-selling My Lip Balm includes Mint Earl Grey, Wedding Peach Tea and Sky Vanilla, which transforms from light blue to a sheer pink hue when it hits your lips. All three leave a natural tint and are packed with powerhouse ingredients to pamper, such as sunflower seed oil, cupuaçu butter and jojoba oil.

Innisfree My Lip Balms $24.00 Buy Now

3. ThisWorks Dream Team

A good night of beauty sleep is a gift that keeps on giving, making this one of the best beauty stocking stuffers. This duo will help you fall asleep faster with the power of aromatherapy. Right before bedtime, spritz the Deep Sleep Pillow Spray onto your pillow or blanket and the potent blend of lavender, chamomile and neroli will send you straight to slumber. For an extra touch, apply the Stress Check Roll-On to your wrists and pulse points and the combination of eucalyptus, frankincense and lavender oil will melt away mental and physical stress.

ThisWorks Dream Team $15.00 Buy Now

4. Moon Kendall Jenner Teeth Whitening Pen

Everyone loves a twofer, especially on Christmas morning in their stocking. Kendall Jenner’s Teeth Whitening Pen not only provides a brighter smile, but it also freshens breath. Thanks to its yummy vanilla mint flavor, it’s something you’ll be reaching for time and time again. The blend of lavender oil, strawberry fruit extract and honeysuckle fruit extract work together to improve the health and appearance of your smile.

Moon Kendall Jenner Teeth Whitening Pen $19.99 Buy Now

5. Pat McGrath Labs Mini Lust: Lip Gloss Trio

Any makeup maven knows that Pat McGrath Labs is one of the most coveted beauty brands out there, making this one of the best beauty stocking stuffers. The brand’s signature packaging with gold sequins is holiday ready. Each set comes with three nude gel-meets-balm lip glosses that leave lips with loads of luster and nourish with oils. There are three sets to choose from, each hand-curated by Pat McGrath herself: Skin Show Cool in Divine Rose, Pale Fire Nectar and Dare to Bare; Skin Show Warm in Flesh Fantasy, Flesh 4 and Bronze Temptation; and Sunset Seduction in Love Potion, Sunset Rose and Flesh 6.

Pat McGrath Labs Mini Lust: Lip Gloss Trio $25.00 Buy Now

6. Laura Geller Full-Size INKcredible Waterproof Gel Eyeliner Set

An eyeliner wardrobe is the gift they never knew they always wanted. The limited-edition set comes with five full-size INKcredible Waterproof Gel Eyeliners in neutral shades, including brown, gray and a mix of blacks. The incredibly versatile eyeliners won’t budge all day and they can be blended for a smoky eye or used as a razor sharp line. The smooth tip means they won’t skip or slip when drawing them on. Each pencil has its own built-in sharpener to ensure they’ll never have a dull moment.

Laura Geller Full Size INKcredible Waterproof Gel Eyeliner Set $29.00 Buy Now

7. Fresh Skincare Best-Sellers Mini Kit

Another winner for pretty packaging, this kit features a duo of Fresh’s bestsellers. The Soy Makeup Removing Face Wash gently washes away dirt, oil and makeup without stripping skin, while the fan-favorite Sugar Advanced Therapy Treatment Lip Balm delivers volume and hydration to lips. The delightful duo works on all skin types, making it one of the best beauty stocking stuffers.

Fresh Skincare Best-Sellers Mini Kit $19.50 Buy Now

8. Chanel Ombre Premiere Longwear Powder Eyeshadow in 925 Antique

You don’t always need a whole palette to create beautiful eye makeup looks — just a single perfect eye shadow. And this long-wear shadow by Chanel is just the one. Created exclusively for the Holiday 2020 Collection–Les Chaînes d’Or de Chanel and embossed with a chic chain design, the subtle gold shadow has metallic flecks and swipes right onto skin. It’s equally striking when worn solo or layered with other shadows, since it blends like a dream.

Chanel Ombre Premiere Longwear Powder Eyeshadow in 925 Antique $36.00 Buy Now

9. Sara Happ The Dream Slip Overnight Lip Mask

Any skin-care junkie knows masks aren’t just for your face — they’re also for your lips. This one is made specifically to pamper your pucker, earning a status as one of the best beauty stocking stuffers. Designed to be left on overnight, the combination of jojoba, macadamia and sweet almond oils, as well as konjac root, replenishes, repairs and soothes lips while you sleep. Hyaluronic acid works to soften the skin, giving you a plumper pout by morning. The delicious chamomile, honey and vanilla flavor makes it hard to resist licking your lips.

Sara Happ The Dream Slip Overnight Lip Mask $34.00 Buy Now

10. Nudestix Sunset Nudes 3-Piece Set

Give the gift of complexion perfection inside a stocking this year with Nudestix’s Sunset Nudes 3-Piece Set. The trio is all you need to look blushed, bronzed and glowing. They all come tucked into a signature Nudestix tin, making it great for on the go. The set includes Nudies Matte Blush All-Over Face Color in Sunset Strip for sun-kissed color that will help you fake a beach vacation, Magnetic Luminous Eye Color in Sunrise Star for glittery, golden lids, and Gel Color Lip + Cheek Balm in Babe for a touch of color and a lot of shine.

Nudestix Sunset Nudes 3-Piece Set $25.00 Buy Now