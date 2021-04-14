All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Like many other beauty appointments, nabbing a time with your waxer isn’t as easy as it used to be. But even with the pandemic still lingering, summer is approaching. If you’re the type who likes to keep things on the tidier side, it might be time for a DIY bikini line cleanup session. That’s where the best bikini trimmers and razors come in.

So why not use your regular razor? The best bikini trimmers and razors allow for far more precision, making them an essential for your hair removal kit. While there are plenty of options for tidying up your bikini area — from waxing to sugaring, epilating and lasering — a simple shave or trim is usually the easiest, fastest and most fool-proof method. A major perk of trimming is that you won’t get razor burn or itching that shaving can bring. Whether you’re looking to do a little grooming or go full on Brazilian, these are the best bikini trimmers and razors.

1. Schick Hydro Silk TrimStyle Moisturizing Razor for Women With Bikini Trimmer

BEST OVERALL

Everything you need for a perfectly trimmed bikini line is in the Schick Hydro Silk TrimStyle Moisturizing Razor for Women With Bikini Trimmer. The twofer includes both a standard five-blade razor infused with a hydrating serum on one side to replace the skin’s natural moisture and a waterproof trimmer with an adjustable comb on the other side. That’s what makes this multitasker the best bikini razor. When they team up, you’re left with super-smooth skin, even if you decide to go for a Brazilian. It’s designed to deliver an incredibly close shave without any nicks or cuts.

View Gallery Related Gallery All of the Fashion at the 2021 BAFTA Awards

Schick Hydro Silk TrimStyle Moisturizing Razor for Women with Bikini Trimmer $12.58 Buy Now

2. Philips Beauty BikiniGenie Cordless Bikini Trimmer for Women

BEST TRAVEL

Cordless is key for travel, whether you are planning a weekend getaway or a true vacation. No one needs to deal with an extra cord in their suitcase, plus this little guy is petite and light, and runs on AA batteries. Since it’s designed for the bikini area, the Philips Beauty BikiniGenie Cordless Bikini Trimmer for Women can trim thicker hair without leaving damage behind, like cuts and irritation. It comes with all the accessories you need, including trimming combs, a mini shaver head and a drawstring pouch to store everything in. A cinch to use, it works on wet or dry skin. For easy clean up, it comes with a small brush.

Philips Beauty BikiniGenie Cordless Bikini Trimmer for Women $15.99 Buy Now

3. Remington WPG4020C Body and Bikini Grooming Kit

BEST FOR PREVENTING INGROWN HAIRS

Those itchy, red, angry red bumps are the worst, so anything that can prevent ingrown hairs deserves a prize for being one of the best bikini trimmers and razors. In addition to working as a trimmer for the bikini line, the Remington WPG4020C Body and Bikini Grooming Kit comes with an exfoliator attachment to prevent ingrown hairs. Another prevention plus is that the trimmer has a hypoallergenic angled foil shaver to deliver a smoother shave, leading to less redness and bumps.

Remington WPG4020C Body and Bikini Grooming Kit $16.71 Buy Now

4. Clio Palmperfect Bikini Trimmer

BEST BUDGET

At under $10, this is the best bikini trimmer if you’re on a budget. To match your exact needs, the Clio Palmperfect Bikini Trimmer comes with two blades: a precision blade for trimming fine and short hair and a wide-tooth blade for longer and thicker hair. The dual blade has rounded edges to make things comfortable while getting a trim, making it even more gentle and safe. It runs on two AAA batteries, which are included.

Clio Palmperfect Bikini Trimmer $8.55 Buy Now

5. Philips Bikiniperfect Advanced HP6378 Bikini Trimmer Kit

BEST FOR SENSITIVE SKIN

Sensitive skin is easily irritated, especially when we’re talking about down there. That’s why you’ll want to opt for the best bikini trimmer for sensitive skin. Customization is key for preventing irritation and the Philips Bikiniperfect Advanced HP6378 Bikini Trimmer Kit’s precision comb has five different length settings. It also has a micro trimmer for strays, which can also be used to shape eyebrows. Additionally, the microshaver has hypoallergenic foil to ensure skin stays smooth, instead of red and bumpy.

Philips Bikiniperfect Advanced HP6378 Bikini Trimmer Kit $49.99 Buy Now

6. Gillette Venus Bikini Precision Women’s Trimmer

BEST PRECISION TRIMMER

When you’re landscaping your bikini line, there isn’t a lot of room for error, so you’ll want one of the best bikini trimmers and razors for precision. The petite size of the Gillette Venus Bikini Precision Women’s Trimmer is an asset, as it allows you to get into all the tight spots. Designed to work safely and painlessly (no tugging or pinching!) from every angle, it’s super-maneuverable, making it easy to use.

Gillette Venus Bikini Precision Women's Trimmer $13.43 Buy Now

7. Brori Electric Razor for Women

BEST ELECTRIC SHAVER

Do you ever struggle to see exactly where you’re shaving? Then this is the best bikini razor for you. The Brori Electric Razor for Women has an LED light to illuminate all your blind spots, including the finest hairs. Completely waterproof, it’s even safe to use in the shower. It has three high-speed, razor-sharp blades to trim or shave your bikini line, as well as arms, legs and practically anywhere else. The cordless shaver has a USB cord to juice it up for as long as 60 minutes.

Brori Electric Razor for Women $29.98 Buy Now

8. Remington WPG4050 Smooth & Silky Body & Bikini 5-Piece Groomer Kit

BEST MULTIPURPOSE

When you’re looking to trim more than just your bikini line, this multitasker is the answer. The Remington WPG4050 Smooth & Silky Body & Bikini 5-Piece Groomer Kit’s wand is adept at providing a close shave for your bikini line, courtesy of the hypoallergenic stainless-steel blades and the adjustable length that lets you choose from three options. It also comes with a facial hair trimmer and a foil shaver, plus a facial cleansing brush for exfoliation. In other words, it’s basically the Swiss Army Knife of hair removal.

Remington WPG4050 Smooth & Silky Body & Bikini 5-Piece Groomer Kit $37.99 Buy Now

9. Epilady Speed Corded Epilator

BEST EPILATOR

If you’re looking for an alternative to traditional bikini trimmers and razors, an epilator could be the answer. While bikini trimmers and razors remove hair at the surface of the skin, epilators go deeper to remove it at the root. Yes, that means it has a higher ouch factor, but the payoff is that the results last much longer. The Epilady Speed Corded Epilator has two operating speeds and its guide cap helps you position it at the optimum epilating angle, taking out the guesswork. It’ll remove even short and fine hair, leaving skin silky smooth for up to four weeks.

Epilady Speed Corded Epilator $34.97 Buy Now

10. Finishing Touch Lumina Painless Hair Remover

BEST FOR FINE HAIR

Getting every last hair can seem impossible, unless you have this hair remover in your arsenal. Since the Finishing Touch Lumina Painless Hair Remover is also designed to work on the face, including brows and peach fuzz, it knows how to grab hairs of all sizes. That makes it super-precise for the bikini line. It even has a light to ensure you won’t miss a spot. Petite and painless, it comes with one AAA battery and a cleaning brush.

Finishing Touch Lumina Painless Hair Remover $9.72 Buy Now