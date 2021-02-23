All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

For many, hair loss, thinning, breakage and dryness can be linked to certain vitamin and mineral deficiencies such as biotin. If you suspect that your biotin levels are low, incorporating one of the best biotin hair supplements into your hair care and wellness routines may prove to be a viable option.

An essential vitamin responsible for carrying out several functions in your body, biotin is a water-soluble B vitamin that has been found to improve the overall health and appearance of your hair, aiding in the fortifying of the follicles to create stronger, thicker and more resilient strands. It also supports the health of your skin and nails as well, delivering the same nutrients to reverse dullness, brittleness and dryness. Keeping the optimal nourishment of your hair in mind, the best biotin hair supplements also combine hair-healthy proteins and minerals such as keratin, collagen, folate, calcium, vitamin E and more to restore your hair’s shine, moisture, softness and elasticity while also promoting regrowth in certain cases. Consult with your doctor before enlisting the help of a biotin supplement to determine the proper dosage and minimize any side effects.

Below, explore the best biotin hair supplements that will help you achieve healthier tresses.

Garden of Life Raw B-Complex Supplement

Comprised of vitamins B1, B2, B3, B5, B6, B12, folate and biotin, the Garden of Life Raw B-Complex Supplement ensures that your follicles and strands are receiving the necessary B-vitamins required for healthy hair growth so you can achieve thicker, fuller and shinier hair. It also supports healthy mental and physical energy levels and metabolic function while also promoting your heart health, immune system function and blood health.

Garden of Life Raw B-Complex Supplement $27 Buy Now

Code Age Hair Vitamins

Powered by 10,000 mcg of biotin, the Code Age Hair Vitamins provides optimal hair nourishment thanks to its vitamin and mineral-rich formula, which also features hydrolyzed collagen, keratin, hyaluronic acid, folate, saw palmetto, iodine and more. Together, these ingredients promote the foundation, integrity and overall wellness of your strands while strengthening and thickening it.

Code Age Hair Vitamins $40 Buy Now

Country Life Maxi Hair Plus Skin & Nails Supplement

The Country Life Maxi Hair Plus Skin & Nails Supplement uses 5,000 mcg of biotin to restore, maintain and protect the health of your hair, skin and nails. It also features a hair-healthy blend of vitamins B1, B6 and B12, plus folate, vitamin C, calcium, vitamin E, pantothenic acid, iodine, vitamin A and zinc.

Country Life Maxi Hair Plus Skin & Nails Supplement $23 Buy Now

Nature’s Bounty Biotin Softgels

Comprised of 5,000 mcg of biotin per serving, Nature’s Bounty Biotin Softgels creates healthier, stronger hair by ensuring that your strands are getting their essential nutrients. In addition to maintaining and supporting the integrity of your tresses, this top-rated biotin supplement also supports healthy energy levels and your metabolism’s ability to successfully break down fats, proteins and carbohydrates.

Nature’s Bounty Biotin Softgels $15 Buy Now

Jarrow Formulas Biotin Supplement

The Jarrow Formulas Biotin Supplement improves the health of your hair for those with biotin deficiencies, transforming your thinning, breakage-prone strands. Delivering the same nourishment and repair to your skin and nails, this top-rated supplement also boosts your mood and increases your body’s energy levels by enhancing its ability to metabolize nutrients.

Jarrow Formulas Biotin Supplement $8 Buy Now

MegaFood Skin, Nails & Hair Supplement

Designed to deliver shinier strands, glowing skin and stronger nails, the MegaFood Skin, Nails & Hair Supplement harnesses the power of 300 mcg of biotin. To promote healthy hair, skin and nails, this supplement is fortified with the brand’s Skin, Nails & Hair Support Blend, which is comprised of nourishing herbs such as organic horsetail leaf, organic nettle leaf, organic rosemary leaf, organic ginger root, organic turmeric root, organic blueberry and more.

MegaFood Skin, Nails & Hair Supplement $59 Buy Now

Thorne Research Biotin-8 Supplement

Formulated with 8 mg of biotin, the Thorne Research Biotin-8 Supplement reverses biotin deficiency-related hair loss, thinning and breakage by ensuring the optimal health, wellness and nourishment of your strands from the inside out.

Thorne Research Biotin-8 Supplement $24 Buy Now

Vegamour GRO+ Advanced Gummies

Featuring a blend of hair-healthy vitamins and minerals, the Vegamour GRO+ Advanced Gummies helps you achieve thicker and fuller-looking strands using nourishing, growth-stimulating ingredients such as biotin, folic acid and zinc. It’s also formulated with 20 mg of CBD, which allows it to deliver more nutrients to your strands and boost shine, increase its strength and minimize breakage and dryness.

Vegamour GRO+ Advanced Gummies $68 Buy Now

Now Foods Biotin Supplement

In addition to nourishing your hair with 5,000 mcg of biotin, the Now Foods Biotin Supplement aids in your body’s ability to metabolize amino acids while supporting healthy energy levels and immune function.

Now Foods Biotin Supplement $6 Buy Now

Solgar Super High Potency Biotin Supplement

Packed with 10,000 mcg of biotin, the Solgar Super High Potency Biotin Supplement repairs, strengthens and protects the health of your hair, skin and nails by delivering a potent dose of B vitamins to ensure their optimal wellness. It also supports healthy energy production in the body as it plays an important role in its ability to efficiently metabolize protein, carbohydrates and fats.

Solgar Super High Potency Biotin Supplement $22 Buy Now

Klaire Labs Biotin Supplement

Made with 5,000 mcg of biotin and featuring 90 easy-to-swallow capsules, the Klaire Labs Biotin Supplement ensures the maximum absorption and nourishment of your hair, skin and nails while promoting healthy glucose metabolism, fatty acid synthesis and nervous system function.

Klaire Labs Biotin Supplement $19 Buy Now

Vitafusion Extra Strength Biotin Gummies

Enriching your supplement routine with its delicious blueberry flavor and gummy formula, the Vitafusion Extra Strength Biotin Gummies prevent hair breakage, thinning and fallout by serving up 5,000 mcg of biotin per serving. Free of high-fructose corn syrup, artificial sweeteners and synthetic dyes, it also plays an important role in supporting your body’s ability to metabolize fats, proteins and carbohydrates.

Vitafusion Extra Strength Biotin Gummies $11 Buy Now

Sports Research Biotin Supplement

Infused with coconut oil to ensure proper absorption, the Sports Research Biotin Supplement delivers 5,000 mcg of biotin per soft gel capsule and promotes stronger, thicker and fuller hair for those who are biotin deficient.

Sports Research Biotin Supplement $15 Buy Now

Olly Heavenly Hair Gummies

Formulated with a blend of biotin, keratin, amla and other hair-healthy ingredients, the Olly Heavenly Hair Gummies nourish your strands from the inside out, ensuring that the follicles are receiving the necessary nutrients required so your hair grows stronger, thicker, shinier and softer. These nourishing minerals and proteins also help increase your hair’s resilience, helping minimize fallout and promote regrowth.

Olly Heavenly Hair Gummies $16 Buy Now