Despite being a universal skin-care woe, blackheads remain one of the most difficult concerns to successfully treat. Categorized as a mild form of acne, these pesky bumps are the result of clogged pores and appear dark once they’ve raised to the skin’s surface. And, just like breakouts, regular exfoliation is the key to banishing blackheads, which is why it’s recommended to use a combination of purifying treatment cleansers, serums and masks.

When it comes to finding the best blackhead remover masks, it’s essential that the formula contains clarifying ingredients that will open the pores and draw out clogging agents such as dirt, oil and dead skin cells. Most masks that remove blackheads will list detoxifying charcoals or clays such as kaolin and bentonite as their main ingredients, which effectively cleanse the skin and perform a deep sweep of the pores to ensure that they’re free of the sources of your blackheads. Rich in antioxidants and other essential skin minerals, they’ll also target accumulated toxins and pollutants from the skin, helping you achieve a more refined and even complexion.

Not only do the best blackhead remover masks eliminate them, but they also prevent them. This is done using a blend of powerful exfoliating acids, antibacterial ingredients and soothing extracts, which treat the affected skin areas while balancing oil production and replenishing the skin barrier.

Below, explore the best blackhead remover masks that detoxify, clarify and brighten the skin.

Neutrogena Clear Pore Facial Cleanser / Mask

Boasting a versatile two-in-one formula, the Neutrogena Clear Pore Facial Cleanser / Mask combines skin-purifying benzoyl peroxide with kaolin and bentonite clays to penetrate deep into the pores and sweep away blackheads. It also helps balance oil production to prevent further blackheads and breakouts from forming.

Neutrogena Clear Pore Facial Cleanser / Mask $8 Buy Now

Innisfree Super Volcanic Pore Clay Mask

Formulated with detoxifying volcanic ash, the Innisfree Super Volcanic Pore Clay Mask deeply exfoliates the skin to unclog pores while removing excess sebum and dead skin cells. In addition to loosening blackheads, this top-rated mask also refines the look of pores and brightens the complexion.

Innisfree Super Volcanic Pore Clay Mask $16 Buy Now

Generation Skin Urban Defense Purifying Pink Clay Mask

Designed to defend the skin against environmental stressors, the Generation Skin Urban Defense Purifying Pink Clay Mask is formulated with skin-healthy antioxidants to neutralize the damage caused by pollutants and toxins. Powered by Australian pink clay, this deeply-purifying mask vacuums impurities from the pores while also boosting collagen production, making it great for polishing away uneven texture and fading hyperpigmentation.

Generation Australian Pink Clay Mask $30 Buy Now

SkinCeuticals Clarifying Clay Mask

Offering a deep cleanse courtesy of kaolin and bentonite clays, the SkinCeuticals Clarifying Clay Mask effectively decongests the pores as it lifts impurities and exfoliates away dead skin cells. In addition to soaking up excess oil, it features a blend of healing zinc oxide, soothing aloe vera and calming chamomile to reduce redness and prevent future buildup.

SkinCeuticals Clarifying Clay Mask $55 Buy Now

Lavido 2-in-1 Purifying Facial Mask & Exfoliator

By revitalizing the skin with organic pomegranate seed, macadamia and lemon oils, the Lavido 2-in-1 Purifying Facial Mask & Exfoliator removes complexion-hindering impurities from the pores as it sloughs away dead skin cells. Perfect for acne-prone skin and removing blackheads, it improves the skin’s overall radiance and suppleness without disrupting the skin barrier.

Lavido 2-in-1 Purifying Facial Mask & Exfoliator $36 Buy Now

Origins Clear Improvement Active Charcoal Mask

Powered by active bamboo ash charcoal and white China clay, the Origins Clear Improvement Active Charcoal Mask penetrates deep into the pores to draw out dirt, oil, impurities and environmental toxins to detoxify and clarify the skin. It leaves skin feeling perfectly refreshed and refined without that tight stripping feeling.

Origins Clear Improvement Active Charcoal Mask $27 Buy Now

Biorace Pore Tightening Pearl Clay Mask

Specifically crafted to perform a deep sweep of the pores, the Biorace Pore Tightening Pearl Clay Mask acts like a magnet to remove impurities, dirt and oil thanks to its purifying and exfoliating blend of kaolin clay and rice powder. In addition to tightening and reducing the size of your pores, it’s formulated with pearl extracts to boost radiance in the skin to reveal a dewy, renewed complexion.

Biorace Pore Tightening Pearl Clay Mask $28 Buy Now

First Aid Beauty Skin Rescue Purifying Mask

For those who prefer a peel-off mask, the First Aid Beauty Skin Rescue Purifying Mask is formulated with a potent concentration of red clay, which is renowned for its detoxifying and purifying skin-care benefits. Rich in minerals and antioxidants, this blackhead-removing peel-off mask draws out impurities, regulates oil production and reduces congestive pigmentation while revealing a smoother, softer and more refined complexion.

First Aid Beauty Skin Rescue Purifying Mask $30 Buy Now

Mudmasky Facial Detox Purifying Recovery Mask

Made with bentonite and Moroccan lava clays, the Mudmasky Facial Detox Purifying Recovery Mask performs a deep sweep of the pores, withdrawing accumulated impurities, dirt and oil to exfoliate and clarify the skin. By rebalancing the skin’s pH level and smoothing away uneven texture, this top-rated clay mask promotes cell renewal and imparts a lasting glow.

Mudmasky Facial Detox Purifying Recovery Mask $39 Buy Now

Papa Recipe Eggplant Mud Cream Mask

With lupeol-rich eggplant extract at the center of its formula, the Papa Recipe Eggplant Mud Cream Mask infuses the skin with powerful antioxidants and anti-inflammatory minerals while deeply cleansing away impurities and dead skin cells. Also formulated with exfoliating walnut powder and hydrating birch sap, this K-beauty clay mask calms, polishes, tightens and moisturizes the skin as it helps prevent future breakouts and blackheads from forming.

Papa Recipe Eggplant Mud Cream Mask $22 Buy Now

Tata Harper Purifying Mask

A detoxifying treatment that banishes blackheads and other complexion-hindering sources of discoloration, the Tata Harper Purifying Mask effectively unclogs pores of impurities and environmental toxins while rebalancing oil production and refining the pores. Crafted with 19 purifying ingredients, this luxurious clay mask dissolves pore buildup while fighting the common signs of aging thanks to its antioxidant-rich, free radical-fighting formula.

Caudalie Instant Detox Mask

Not only does the Caudalie Instant Detox Mask reach deep into the pores to remove impurities, it draws out accumulated environmental toxins and pollutants that have been found to accelerate the signs of aging in the skin. By combining clarifying pink clay and detoxifying grape marc with energizing caffeine and brightening papaya enzymes, it instantly revitalizes and rejuvenates the complexion while improving the overall health of your skin.

Caudalie Instant Detox Mask $39 Buy Now