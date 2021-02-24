All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Dyeing your brunette strands blond at home may seem like a daunting task at first, but familiarizing yourself with the proper techniques and necessary products will help take the guesswork and stress out of lightening your tresses — starting with the best blond hair dyes for dark hair.

Formulated with intensely pigmented and deeply saturating color, these blond hair dyes penetrate fully into your strands to produce a shade that matches the vibrancy, dimension and full coverage you’d get from a professional colorist. They’re also fade-resistant and long-lasting, ensuring that your golden hue will last for anywhere between six and eight weeks and maintain its vitality and lusciousness throughout. The best blond hair dyes for dark hair are also stocked with additional deep-conditioning treatments so you can lock in your color while increasing your hair’s shine, softness and smoothness, which also help keep breakage and damage at bay. If you’re unsure which blond dye is right for your hair, there are even personalized hair color services and subscriptions that will connect you with colorists so you can develop your perfect shade and get all of the hair-coloring essentials delivered right to your doorstep.

For the best results, it’s recommended to bleach your brunette and dark strands prior to your blond dye application. For easy at-home bleaching, opting for a lightening system like the Good Dye Young Hair Lightening Kit, the Arctic Fox Bleach, Please Complete Hair Lightening Kit or the Manic Panic Flash Lightning 40 Volume Complete Maximum Hair Lightening Kit will offer the perfect prep so you can get a salon-quality finish at home. You’ll also need to have a toning gloss like the Kristin Ess Signature Hair Gloss on deck after you’ve dyed your hair to neutralize brassiness and give your newly colored strands more natural-looking dimension.

Ready to see if blonds really do have more fun? Keep scrolling to explore the best blond hair dyes for dark hair to transform your tresses.

L’Oréal Paris Superior Preference Fade-Defying Color + Shine System

Designed to deliver salon-quality results at home, the L’Oréal Paris Superior Preference Fade-Defying Color + Shine System is expertly crafted to create a luminous, fade-defying and dimensional blond color that will last up to eight weeks. Available in 50 shades, this top-rated hair dye is enriched with the brand’s Silk Serum, which helps maintain your hair color while unlocking your silkiest, smoothest and shiniest tresses ever.

L'Oreal Paris Superior Preference Fade-Defying Color + Shine System $9 Buy Now

Revlon Total Color Permanent Hair Color

Offering a clean and vegan-friendly hair-dye alternative, the Revlon Total Color Permanent Hair Color excludes harsh chemicals and additives like ammonia, parabens, sulfates, mineral oil and phthalates to ensure the optimal health of your strands while preventing grays and the source of your color completely concealed. Its formula is fortified with cannabis sativa oil, chamomile and camellia oil, which treat your scalp and tresses to a healthy dose of conditioning vitamins and minerals while creating a vibrant, lasting color that will maintain its shine and dimension for up to six weeks.

Revlon Total Color Permanent Hair Color $7 Buy Now

Garnier Nutrisse Nourishing Hair Color Creme

Created with your hair’s health in mind, the Garnier Nutrisse Nourishing Hair Color Creme combines avocado, olive and shea oils to promote nourished strands from the roots to the ends. In addition to increasing your hair’s shine and softness, this no-drip formula also utilizes the brand’s color boost technology to create rich, vibrant, even and long-lasting blond hair.

Garnier Nutrisse Nourishing Hair Color Creme $7 Buy Now

John Frieda Precision Foam Colour

Say goodbye to messy at-home hair coloring with the John Frieda Precision Foam Colour, a nondrip foam full-coverage formula that is designed to evenly and easily spread across every strand. This top-rated hair dye offers a thick and intensely saturated color that penetrates deep into the hair for a vibrant, precise and long-lasting finish. Inside, you’ll also find the brand’s after-color conditioner, which helps lock in your hair’s new hue while enhancing its softness and shine.

John Frieda Precision Foam Colour $12 Buy Now

Wella Color Charm Permanent Gel Haircolor

Combining the efficiency of a liquid with the conditioning benefits of a cream, the Wella Color Charm Permanent Gel Haircolor deeply saturates and penetrates your strands to create a vibrant, fade-resistant and dimensional-looking finish thanks to the brand’s Gelfuse Technology. Perfect for long and thick hair types, this top-rated gel hair dye provides a full-coverage, even and salon-quality finish with ease.

Wella Color Charm Permanent Gel Haircolor $7 Buy Now

Clairol Born Blonde Hair Color

Ultra-pigmented to ensure results on brunette and dark strands, the Clairol Born Blonde Hair Color offers a deeply penetrating and saturated formula to evenly cover every hair, starting at the roots and ending at the tips. In addition to creating salon-quality dimension and vibrancy, this long-lasting blond hair dye also comes stocked with the brand’s CC Colorseal Conditioner, which locks in your hair’s golden color and promotes a luscious shine and silky softness.

Clairol Born Blonde Hair Color $12 Buy Now

Madison Reed Radiant Hair Color Kit

Bring the salon to your bathroom with the Madison Reed Radiant Hair Color, a seven-piece system that covers all of the hair-coloring basics. Equipped with the brand’s Radiant Cream Color dye, which offers a long-lasting, full-coverage, multitonal and hair-healthy formula, the kit includes the Conditioning Color Activator, the Barrier Cream and the Color Protecting Shampoo and Conditioner so you can maintain your color. For easy and mess-free application, it features a pair of gloves, a cap and cleansing wipe.

Madison Reed Radiant Hair Color $27 Buy Now

eSalon Custom Hair Color Set

Not sure which blond shade best suits your hair? eSalon Custom Hair Color Set takes the guesswork out of at-home hair coloring with its made-to-order custom hair-coloring system, which is made by a professional colorist to ensure the best results. After establishing your desired shade, you’re given personalized instructions and a trio of coloring essentials to achieve your new look. The Custom Hair Color Set includes your customized hair dye, one bottle of Developer and samples of the brand’s color-maintenance shampoo and conditioner. You’ll also have access to your colorist so you can reach out with questions.

eSalon Custom Hair Color Set $30 Buy Now

Dark and Lovely Fade Resist Permanent Hair Color

Created with women of color in mind, the Dark and Lovely Fade Resist Permanent Hair Color is a one-step lightener that delivers eight weeks’ worth of vibrant, fade-resistant color. Formulated with shine-boosting argan oil and softness-increasing vitamin E, and available in an array of universally flattering shades, this top-rated hair dye is delicately crafted to protect natural hair from dye-related damage and is fortified with the brand’s double-conditioning Moisture Seal technology to prevent breakage and dullness.

Dark and Lovely Fade Resist Permanent Hair Color $5 Buy Now

Color & Co Personalized Custom Hair Color

Delivering your personalized shade directly to your door, the Color & Co Personalized Custom Hair Color system makes at-home hair coloring a breeze by ensuring that you’ve got everything you need to achieve your dream hair color. After completing a hair quiz to determine your coloring goals, you have the option to connect with a colorist to provide further information and ask questions to ensure a seamless and stress-free at-home dye job. Each personalized Colorbox comes stocked with your curated color, activator and more tools for easy application. There’s even a virtual try-on feature so you can make sure you’re in love with your color before it gets delivered.

Color & Co Personalized Custom Hair Color $30 Buy Now

Naturtint Permanent Hair Color

Formulated without ammonia, parabens, artificial fragrance, resorcinol, heavy metals or sulfates for a safe, hair-healthy experience, the Natrurtint Permanent Hair Color blankets your hair in deeply saturated color to create an even, precise and full-coverage transformation. Not only is it great for easy at-home hair coloring, but its plant-based formula, which features nourishing ingredients like oleic acid and meadowfoam seed oil, gives your hair a deep-conditioning treatment to ensure maximum shine and softness.

Naturetint Permanent Hair Color $12 Buy Now