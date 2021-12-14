The 14 Best Blush Brushes for Every Type of Blush and Budget

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

On the hunt for the best brush blush for your makeup kit? There are countless sizes and shapes to choose from, and the right one for you will depend on your routine and lifestyle. Start your search by figuring out your budget and whether you’re interested in buying a makeup brush for the short or long term.

“In this case, you pay for what you get when it comes to blush brushes,” says Alyssia Chang, makeup artist and founder of Prevail Beauty. “Anything $20 or less will get you blush brushes that will last for six months if you’re lucky. Even then, they might not perform very well, not apply blush properly and the hairs might deteriorate.”

The best blush brushes usually start around $30 and can go anywhere from $50 to $100. “Anywhere over $80, you will get the best of the best and with proper care,” Chang says. “It will last you a lifetime.”

Once you settle on budget, identify which blush products you will be using the most. Do you tend to favor a light dusting of powder blush? Or are you into a more dramatic, highly pigmented cream finish? “If it’s powder, cream, liquid or all three, then you need to find a brush that’s tested and proven to perform well for those products,” Chang says.

Next, consider your degree of skin sensitivity. Test the blush brush hairs on the inner part of your wrist.

“This part of your wrist is very thin skinned and sensitive,” Chang says. “You can tell if the bristles are soft, smooth or itchy. You want the blush brush to be dense yet firm with a lot of hairs, but very soft like a kitten’s paw.”

Generally, shopping for blush brushes is easier to do when you can see the size of the brush and feel the bristles for yourself. Brittany Lo, makeup artist and founder of Beia, recommends ordering online to see the options in person and returning the ones you don’t need.

“The feeling of brushes is very important to me,” Lo says. “I believe it’s a part of the makeup application experience, so try out multiple options until you find brushes that work well for you.”

The right brush, after all, significantly affects your beauty look. A fluffy brush gives a softer application, while a denser brush packs on more color and vibrancy. A rounder blush is ideal for applying blush on the apples of the cheeks; meanwhile, a more angled brush works well for applying on top of cheekbones.

“Blush has the ability to add warmth to the face and skin, while also tying the lips and facial features together to complete the look,” Lo says.

The best way to apply brush with a makeup brush

When it comes to powder blush, the most effective way to apply is by sweeping blush along your cheekbones for a softer look. With creams and liquids, gently tap onto cheeks for a more precise application. “Always start out with minimal product and build up to your desired intensity,” advises Renée Loiz, celebrity makeup artist and founder of Color May Vary.

Remember: Less is usually more, especially when we’re talking about blush, Lo says. “Begin by applying a minimal amount in the places you want the blush to have the most impact,” she advises. “Then, build it to the level of vibrancy that you want for the desired look.”

Ahead, check out the 14 best blush brushes to add to your beauty arsenal right away.

Sigma F10 Powder/Blush Brush

Best Powder Blush Brush

This synthetic-bristle blush brush from Sigma Beauty has a soft, slightly beveled head that provides medium coverage and is best for your favorite powder products. The long handle makes it easy to maneuver, so you get precise placement of powder across your cheeks. It deposits color delicately across the face, giving a fresh finish no matter which blush you prefer.

Sigma F10 Powder/Blush Brush $25

Sephora Collection Pro Blush Brush #99

Best Cream Blush Brush

Targeting the apples of your cheeks with your go-to cream blush? You’ll love this spade-like blush from the Sephora Collection with slightly dense, soft bristles that can handle any cream formula. “​​This brush is dense enough to apply cream blush, while still being light and fluffy enough to allow the blush to apply lightly and build onto the skin,” Lo says.

Sephora Collection Pro Blush Brush #99

e.l.f. Cosmetics Blush Brush

Best Drugstore Blush Brush

When budget is top of mind, go for this trusty, inexpensive standby. “For an affordable blush brush option, this e.l.f option is my go-to recommendation,” Lo says. “It’s the perfect size to apply traditional powder blush along the cheekbones and on the apples of the cheeks. The head of the brush is small enough where you can intentionally apply blush where you desire and build upon.”

e.l.f. Cosmetics Blush Brush $4

It Cosmetics Heavenly Luxe French Boutique Blush Brush #4

Best Angled Blush Brush

The right angled brush delivers a high-impact effect, no matter which beauty look you’re going for. “Something about an angled blush brush always gives perfectly rounded blush brushes a run for their money,” Chang says. “This French-boutique-inspired, 100% synthetic angled blush brush from It Cosmetics hugs the curves of the cheekbone and has a stunning handle with a little bump for the best grip. Don’t forget: The tip of the brush can be used to add the perfect amount of highlight to the face.”

It Cosmetics Heavenly Luxe French Boutique Blush Brush #4 $24 $21

Tom Ford Cheek Brush 06

Best Luxury Blush Brush

Ready for a splurge? With soft-yet-strong bristles, this Tom Ford blush brush offers peak versatility so you can up the intensity or sheer it down for a more transparent look. “This gorgeous, luxurious blush brush is made in Japan and has the perfect shorter brush handle [for traveling],” Chang says. “This 100% synthetic brush is very dense and silky soft — the perfect recipe to really enjoy blush application while still providing ultimate control.”

Tom Ford Cheek Brush 06 $79

Gloriest Blush Brush

Best Affordable Blush Brush

Shopping for brushes — especially online — usually involves a lot of trial and error because you’re unable to feel the bristles before purchasing, Lo explains. “I rely on the reviews, and after a few trials, I’ve come to absolutely love this Gloriest blush brush,” she says. “The bristles are super soft, so they don’t irritate your skin. The brush comes at an affordable price and allows you to build your blush without looking blotchy.”

Gloriest Blush Brush $5

Real Techniques Makeup Setting Brush

Best Precision Blush Brush

Looking to get into those hard-to-reach areas? This lightweight brush tip from Real Techniques has the best shape for getting into the inner corners of the eyes and blending out concealer, in addition to touching up cream and liquid blushes. The small, fluffy bristles provide a controlled dusting of powder for a super-focused finish. “It’s inexpensive, but has amazing quality,” Loiz says.

Real Techniques Makeup Setting Brush $7

Hourglass Ambient Lighting Edit Brush

Best Two-for-One Blush Brush

You get peak versatility with this double-ended brush from Hourglass that comes with two types of heads for effortless, on-the-go application. The weighted metal handle also makes it easy to hold onto and control with each swipe. “It has one side for blush and the other for highlighter,” Lo says. “I like the sizes of the brushes on this because they allow you to apply blush in a focused area, while not being overly dense and applying too much product.”

Hourglass Ambient Lighting Edit Brush $46

It Cosmetics Heavenly Skin Bye Bye Pores Powder Brush #701

Best Blush Brush for Sensitive Skin

With patent-pending bristles infused with collagen, silk, peptides, niacin and antioxidants, this It Cosmetics blush brush doesn’t just apply blush to your skin — it also works to improve your skin’s health. It pairs perfectly with loose or pressed powders, and the dome-shaped brush head optically blurs away the appearance of lines and pores. “After applying bronzer and blush, I generally like to use a brush like this to buff out the blush,” Lo says. “It ensures that there are no lines or streakiness on the face, giving a polished, clean look.”

It Cosmetics Heavenly Skin Bye Bye Pores Powder Brush #701 $49 $44

Morphe M405 Contour Brush

Best Contouring Blush Brush

Need just a pop of color and contour? This angled Morphe brush features natural bristles that are ideal for applying blush, bronzer or highlight to the cheekbones. It adds a subtle, buildable dusting to the face and is tailor-made for precise application. Plus, you can easily use it with a variety of blush types, from light and powdery to dense and creamy.

Morphe M405 Contour Brush $12

Bobbi Brown Blush Brush

Best Long-Lasting Blush Brush

With a large, rounded head and gentle bristles, this Bobbi Brown blush brush helps you put the perfect amount of color onto your cheeks and effortlessly picks up powder brush. The high-quality wooden handle is just the right size for easy control with each stroke. Known for lasting years, Bobbi Brown brushes also deposit the optimal amount of color so you never feel too done up.

Bobbi Brown Blush Brush $62 $52

Chanel Les Pinceaux de Chanel Blush Brush N°110

Best Multipurpose Blush Brush

This tapered Chanel blush brush fits comfortably in the hand and seamlessly adjusts to facial contours for a silky smooth application of your preferred powder and cream formulas. With cloud-like bristles that evenly distribute color, this brush is a truly worthwhile investment. It’s also a favorite for those with sensitive skin and who desire a more natural finish.

Chanel Les Pinceaux de Chanel Blush Brush N°110 $50

Hakuhodo S110Bk Blush Brush Round & Flat

Best Investment Blush Brush

If handmade craftsmanship is what you’re after, then Chang guarantees that this blush brush “will blow your mind” when it comes to texture, performance, quality and craft. “The neatest thing is that Hakuhodo helped Tom Ford create his brushes, but Hakuhodo still makes and hand-inspects every single one of his handmade brushes that are made in Japan,” she says. “This goat haired, double-crimped 24-karat gold plated brass ferrule and 38 millimeter bristles create a well-blended, natural deposited blush look. It’s good for powder blush products.”

Hakuhodo S110Bk Blush Brush Round & Flat $380

Smith Cosmetics 118 Blush/Powder Brush

Best Everyday Blush Brush

Smith Cosmetics’ high-end yet affordable brush is multifunctional, innovative and performs very well, according to Chang. “It has a 50-50 mix of synthetic and real goat hair that’s firm yet soft for the most sensitive skin,” she says. “The handle is made to fit perfectly in the curvature of the hand, is completely antibacterial and great for using as a spatula, too. It’s great for powder, cream or liquid products.”

Smith Cosmetics 118 Blush/Powder Brush $32