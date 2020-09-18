All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If there’s one thing we have learned from all these Zooms, FaceTimes and video chats, it is the power of blush. No other makeup can instantly brighten up your complexion, taking you from tired and flat to glowing and bright. That’s why blush should be a go-to staple in your makeup bag. No matter if you prefer powder, liquid or cream formulas, the best blushes all deliver the same rosy cheeked results. We promise it’s a lot better than pinching your cheeks. To help you spot the best in the bunch, we rounded up the best blushes that look pretty on a range of skin tones.

1. NARS Blush in Orgasm

BEST OVERALL BLUSH

Name a more iconic blush — we’ll wait. Long after its name stopped turning heads, Orgasm has become a classic blush that continues to fly off of shelves. Truly a universal shade that works on everyone, it’s a beautiful blend of peachy pink with flecks of subtle gold glimmer that add a sheen. Easily blendable and buildable thanks to its fine micronized powder pigments, it feels silky on skin and can deliver everything from a wash of color to a bold look.

2. Hourglass Ambient Lighting Blush

BEST MULTIDIMENSIONAL COLOR

When you want color with depth, this is the best blush for you. The brand’s signature Ambient Lighting Powder creates dimension on the skin with its beautiful blend that’s made by hand. The light-as-air powder is delightfully buildable, so you can add as much as you like until you get the color you desire and no matter how much that is, it’ll always have a natural finish. Made with a built-in Instagram filter, its soft-focus technology blurs the appearance of wrinkles, imperfections and discoloration.

3. Lawless Beauty Make Me Blush Velvet Blush

BEST CLEAN FORMULA

Lawless Beauty founder Annie Lawless proves once again that you don’t need icky ingredients for major color payoff. These new mineral-based blushes from the clean makeup brand boost your complexion while you wear them with nourishing ingredients like shea butter, almond oil and squalane. All that hydration means the soft pressed powder never look cakey — they melt right into skin. The seven shades work on everyone, with five matte finishes and two radiant finishes.

4. Glossier Cloud Paint

BEST CREAM BLUSH

Applying makeup doesn’t come easily to all of us, so if you find blush intimidating, then this is the best blush for you. Truly foolproof, all you have to do is dab a little — or a lot, depending on how much color you want — onto cheeks and tap it into your skin. It’s really that easy! The cream-gel formula sinks right into skin, giving off dewy color. The shade range of six hues were all inspired by New York City sunsets and formulated to work on a range of skin tones.

5. Benefit Cosmetics GALifornia Powder Blush

BEST SHIMMERY BLUSH

A little sparkle goes a long way when it comes to blush and Benefit nailed just the right amount with their GALifornia Powder Blush. The bright pink powder blush has a touch of shimmery gold for a natural sun-kissed effect that will get you glowing any time of year. As if that wasn’t enough to give you getaway vibes, it’s also scented with notes of pink grapefruit and vanilla. The cute compact will be a standout on any vanity, plus it has a mirror and rounded brush for on-the-go application.

6. Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Blush

BEST SKIN-LOVING INGREDIENTS

Physicians Formula has always been known for its carefully formulated hypoallergenic products that are safe for even the most sensitive skin. The ingredient list is straight from the Brazilian Amazon, with murumuru butter, cupuaçu butter and tucuma butter. The trio of butters is chock full of nutrients, essential fatty acids and pro-vitamins that hydrate, soften, brighten and condition skin, leaving a natural glow long after the blush comes off. Plus, the blush boasts a unique, bouncy texture that’s a hybrid of a powder and cream blush to get the best of both worlds.

7. Maybelline Cheek Heat Gel Cream Blush

BEST DRUGSTORE BLUSH

Essentially, the perfect flush in a tube, this best drugstore blush feels like a splurge instead of a budget buy. The oil-free gel-cream blush is a cinch to apply and has an incredibly natural finish thanks to the water-infused color pigments. Buildable color means you can customize it to your preference and the color will last. The six shades — Nude Burn, Pink Scorch, Rose Flush, Coral Ember, Fuchsia Spark and Berry Flame — cover all the bases, so at this price you can splurge on the whole collection.

8. Tarte Cosmetics Amazonian 12-Hour Blush

BEST LONG WEAR

Getting blush to stick around can be tough, especially if you have oily skin. Tarte’s Amazonian 12-Hour Blush really does last for 12 hours, making it the best long-wear blush. The not-so-secret ingredient is Amazonian clay, which zaps excess oil and keeps shine under control, bringing balance to your complexion. The matte powder formula has mineral pigments that play nicely with foundation, so you don’t have to worry about it cracking or looking like a mask.

9. Giorgio Armani Beauty A-Blush Liquid Blush

BEST LIQUID BLUSH

Think of this liquid blush as a watercolor paint for your face. The water-based formula melds into your complexion for sheer, glowing color that feels and looks like a second skin. You can build up the color, but since the wash of color starts off so gently, it’s virtually foolproof. To take out even more guesswork, it has a velvet applicator that doles out the right amount every time.

10. Flower Beauty Flower Pots Powder Blush

BEST MATTE

When you don’t want your blush to complete with the rest of your makeup, reach for a matte blush. Flower Beauty’s Flower Pots Powder Blush will do the trick, since it doesn’t contain any shimmer or sparkle to steal the attention. Drew Barrymore’s line nails it once again with these pretty embossed blushes of super silky, semi-sheer powder that smooth right onto skin, leaving radiant color behind. Blend them into the apples of your cheeks for lasting radiant color.

