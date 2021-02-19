All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Successful body exfoliating doesn’t always require a fancy, high-tech tool. In recent months, dry brushing has seen a resurgence in interest for its gentle and effective approach to skin enhancement. Dating back centuries, the ancient practice stimulates blood circulation in the skin while simultaneously sloughing away dead skin cells from the top layer of your skin, unveiling smoother, softer and toner-looking skin. This level of polishing from the best body brushes for exfoliating not only purifies the pores of dirt and oil but also supports the skin’s natural renewal process, which stimulates collagen production and in turn, promotes firmer and tighter skin. For some, it can also show improvement in the reduction of cellulite and stretch marks.

The best body brushes for exfoliating have also been found to support the body’s lymphatic drainage system and have a detoxifying effect on the skin. By stimulating the normal lymph flow within the body, a dry brush massage allows the body to release accumulated toxins, fluids and pollutants from within, translating to healthier, brighter and more sculpted skin in the long run.

In addition to improving the health and appearance of your skin, the best body brushes for exfoliating also create a moment of self care thanks to their stress-relieving and invigorating bristles. Gently brush your skin in circular motions starting from the feet and moving towards the heart to pamper and relax your mind and body. You can even apply a body oil first to give your body brush more slip and improve your favorite formula’s absorption and efficacy.

Below, explore the best body brushes for exfoliating that will transform your body care regimen.

Midnight Paloma Body Dry Brush

Boasting an ergonomic wooden handle design, the Midnight Paloma Body Dry Brush uses textured nylon bristles to energize your skin and stimulate circulation, making it great for exfoliating away dead skin cells and revealing smoother skin.

Midnight Paloma Body Dry Brush $14

ESPA Skin Stimulating Body Brush

By awakening the skin with its Mexican cactus plant-derived bristles, the ESPA Skin Stimulating Body Brush supports your skin’s natural regeneration process and collagen production to polish, soften and smooth away unwanted tone and texture. Its convenient handle allows for a seamless and slip-proof circulation-promoting massage.

ESPA Skin Stimulating Body Brush $33

Pursoma Detox Beauty Body Brush

Designed to help you achieve a detoxifying lymphatic drainage massage at home, the Pursoma Detox Beauty Body Brush promotes blood flow and the purification of the skin with its ethically harvested jute fibers, which also slough away dead skin cells. Additionally, it stimulates collagen production and cell renewal so you can enjoy toner, brighter and smoother skin from head-to-toe.

Pursoma Detox Beauty Body Brush $25

Made by Yoke Dual Massage Brush

A dry brush and shower brush all-in-one, the Made by Yoke Dual Massage Brush buffs away dead skin cells to rejuvenate and enhance the tone of your skin. A viable solution for everything from dullness and uneven texture to cellulite and stretch marks, this dual-sided body exfoliator also helps to remove toxins and stimulate blood circulation.

Made by Yoke Dual Massage Brush $12

Mio Body Brush

Created to deliver a gentle-yet-powerful exfoliation, the Mio Body Brush kickstarts your skin’s cell renewal process with its stimulating and invigorating boar bristles. Suitable for sensitive skin types, it minimizes irritation and redness while maximizing your skin’s radiance, smoothness and suppleness.

Mio Body Brush $18

Goop G.Tox Ultimate Dry Brush

Ergonomically built so you can reach every inch of your body with ease and equal intensity, the Goop G.Tox Ultimate Dry Brush lightly exfoliates away dead skin cells and removes impurities and toxins from the skin, allowing you to unveil glowing, firmer and toner-looking skin. It’s crafted from FSC-certified wood and natural, biodegradable sisal fibers, ensuring that it’s just as good for the environment as it is for your skin.

Goop G.Tox Ultimate Dry Brush $20

Esker Dry Brush

Featuring all-natural soft-to-the-touch bristles, grass tree wood and hemp twine, the Esker Dry Brush gently polishes the skin as it exfoliates away unwanted texture and tone, all without tugging, pulling or irritating your skin. When used in circular motions, it initiates your skin’s lymphatic drainage and cellular renewal processes to promote healthier skin from within.

Esker Dry Brush $18

Metene Shower Brush

Featuring an extra-long handle for optimal reach, the Metene Shower Brush is a dual-sided body exfoliator equipped with stiff bristles and soft nylon bristles that can be used for wet and dry exfoliation. When used on dry skin, this best-selling dry brush has a tightening and smoothing effect on the skin, helping to reduce the appearance of dullness, sagginess and uneven tone and texture.

Metene Shower Brush $13

Aromatherapy Associates Revive Body Brush

Crafted from 100 percent natural agave cactus bristles and sustainably sourced wood, the Aromatherapy Associates Revive Body Brush pushes the restart button on dull, textured skin by removing dead skin cells and stimulating blood flow and collagen production. Perfect for at-home lymphatic drainage massages, it also helps the skin purge itself of toxins and accumulated pollutants and acts as an effective cellulite reduction treatment.

Aromatherapy Associates Revive Body Brush $32

EcoTools Dry Body Brush

Offering a detoxifying exfoliation treatment with its synthetic bristles, the EcoTools Dry Body Brush gently buffs away dullness and texture-inducing dead skin cells, helping you unlock smoother, softer and brighter-looking skin. Made from renewable bamboo, this vegan-friendly dry brush also promotes circulation and blood flow to your legs for healthier, more stimulated skin.

EcoTools Dry Body Brush $5