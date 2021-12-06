The 15 Best Body Groomers for Men to Easily Manscape

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The simple truth is nearly every single person has hair on their body, but how you choose to care for it is entirely in your hands – literally, thanks to a bevy of high-powered hair trimmers, beard trimmers and body groomers. If you’ve been on the search for the perfect tool for the job, you’re not alone. According to Statista, the global male grooming market is estimated to be worth about 81 billion dollars by 2024.

Men’s toiletry options used to consist of a few measly throwaways, like shampoo, deodorant and shaving cream, but recently, the men’s section of the self-care aisle has boomed. Men now have a bevy of options to look and feel good, particularly in the body grooming department. But what classifies a body grooming tool? “Body groomers are usually a cross between a hair clipper and an electric razor,” says Garrett Munce, author of the book “Self-Care for Men.” “They allow for more maneuverability and, often, the ability to choose various cutting lengths. Modern groomers are also more gentle on sensitive areas than, say, a razor and shaving cream and reduce the risk of cutting or hurting your tender bits,” he adds.

However you choose to groom your hair is solely your choice, but safety-wise, consider purchasing a groomer just for your body. While you could use the same tool on your body that you use on your beard, Munce cautions that you can risk cross-contamination from bacteria if you’re also trimming areas like your groin or armpits. Plus, not all hair is created equal. “The texture and density of the hair on your body can be very different from the texture and density of the hair on your face,” says Brain Underwood, beauty and wellness director at Oprah Daily. “That’s why it’s important to use a groomer with attachments and blades designed specifically for the hair in the area you’re concerned with.”

Plus, most body groomers are designed with the curves of your body in mind. “Body trimmers are slightly different from face trimmers, because the blades are typically set back further from the edge of the guard to reduce the risk of cutting those tender areas,” says Aston LaFon, director of brand and sales and co-founder of 18.21 Man Made.

The different types of body groomers

Let’s back up though — what are the different types of body groomers? In body grooming, you’ll have a vast array of ways to trim your hair, but there are just a few major categories in the tool section. First, shavers. These are the options that are either manual or electric and use blades similar to razors. “These are, obviously, designed to shave the desired area, leaving little to no hair behind,” Underwood says. Then, there are trimmers, which use a blade more similar to a hair clipper. “Trimmers are designed to trim back hair, like if you want to leave a little bit on your chest or pubic area,” Underwood explains. “Some of these come with attachment combs designed to tailor the amount of hair that’s trimmed, while more sophisticated designs come with dials that can be self-adjusted, no attachments necessary.”

If you’re not sure which body groomer is best for you, Munce suggests considering what you’re hoping to achieve and where you’re likely to use your grooming tool. “If you’re going to want to completely shave with it, look for one that shaves completely without a guard (some of them will still leave a little stubble),” he says. “If you want to leave hair at different lengths, look for one with multiple guards so you can change lengths easily. If you want to use it in the shower, look for one that says ‘wet/dry.’”

Now that we have the lay of the manscaping land, let’s go shopping. Speaking of purchasing, if you’re considering giving a body groomer as a holiday present this year, the tools some of the best gifts for men. “For many people (both men and women), investing in themselves in the form of self-care can seem like an extravagance, especially when there are so many other expenses to consider,” Underwood says. “So giving that gift of ‘me time’ — a way for someone on your list to take care of himself and maybe even feel better or more confident — is always a good idea in my book,” he says. But, maybe only give a body groomer this holiday if you know your giftee already uses one or has expressed interest. “I wouldn’t say it’s a good Secret Santa gift for a coworker or acquaintance because you don’t want them to think you’re hinting at something,” Munce says. After all, body grooming isn’t for all men, says Matrix Artistic Director Nick Stenson. “I think body groomers are a great gift for the guy in your life, provided you’re at a comfortable point in your relationship as this is a more personal and intimate gift,” he says. “If they don’t already actively groom their body, I would suggest considering if the gift is right for them or if it could be perceived as a hint that they need to do so.”

Below, find the 15 best body groomers for men to get the job done.

Philips Norelco Multigroom Series 3000 MG3750

This versatile trimmer is ideal for hard-to-reach places and also fully washable, so you can keep it pristine. With 13 attachments (including a nose and ear trimmer and a steel precision trimmer), this all-purpose device is easy to maneuver around delicate skin, yet still works powerfully. And it has a two-year warranty, so if anything goes awry, you’ll be covered. Coming in under $20 and with nearly 85,000 positive reviews on Amazon, this option is a no-brainer.

Philips Norelco Multigroom Series 3000 MG3750 $20 $17 Buy Now

Wahl Vacuum Trimmer Kit

Vroom, vroom — this trimmer is miraculously powered by vacuums…well, kind of. The adjustable vacuum intake suctions as you trim, capturing 99% of hair in a built-in chamber for easy clean-up. It has 90 minutes of battery life, 12 attachments for customized trimming and detachable blades that can be deep cleaned to keep them hygienic. Plus it has a six-position dial for multiple trimming lengths, from clean to thick, making it ideal for any grooming on the body. It has Stenson’s seal of approval, too. “I enjoy this groomer for its versatility, quality and especially for the vacuuming feature that means less spare hair to clean up afterward,” he says.

Wahl Vacuum Trimmer Kit $20 from $69 Buy Now

Philips Norelco Multigroom Series 7000 MG7750

With over 40,000 glowing reviews on Amazon, this multi-tasking body groomer from Philips Norelco is particularly a steal at under $35. It’s in it for the long-haul, too — the self-sharpening blades can last up to five years, the lithium-ion rechargeable battery delivers up to five hours of run-time per charge and the fiberglass cutting guards are specifically designed to be ultra-tough to eliminate bending and buckling. One reviewer said, “This is by far the best body trimmer/razor beard trimmer I have ever bought.” Take note that the blades are very sharp, so use with caution, and perhaps utilize one of the 19 included attachments at first while you get the hang of it.

Philips Norelco Multigroom Series 7000 MG7750 $59 $34 Buy Now

Panasonic Body Hair Trimmer

This Panasonic body groomer can be used on dry or wet skin, and is particularly ideal for sensitive skin, as the hypoallergenic stainless steel blades and Skin Protective Blade Technology help reduce irritation. For Munce, this is his pick for trimmers. He prefers to utilize two tools for his body: one for a close shave and this Panasonic option, which has a variety of guard options for areas where he just wants to trim down the hair. “It has a unique shape that is super easy to control, and I love the dial guard that allows me to change settings without taking it off the trimmer,” he says.

Panasonic Body Hair Trimmer $99 $79 Buy Now

Philips Norelco OneBlade Face + Body Hybrid Electric Trimmer and Shaver

This is Munce’s pick for areas that he wants to completely shave, like his shoulders and back. “I like that it can give the shaved look without requiring shaving cream or other products (I’m lazy), but doesn’t cut so close that I get many ingrown hairs,” he says. Over 55,000 Amazon reviewers agree with Munce, too, saying the 3-in-1 tool can be used dry or wet, with or without shaving cream, and even in the shower. The under-$40 kit includes two blades (smartly, one for your face and one for your body), four stubble trimming combs, one body trimming comb and one skin guard for extra protection when shaving even the most sensitive areas.

Philips Norelco OneBlade Face + Body Hybrid Electric Trimmer and Shaver $49 $39 Buy Now

Manscaped The Lawn Mower 4.0

Manscaped designs some of the best body trimmers around. This newly updated version of the brand’s bestselling body groomer has Underwood’s seal of approval. “If you’ve got a little bit more cash to shell out, the Manscaped Lawn Mower has ceramic blades and adjustable guards,” he says. You’ll get more control and versatility with the upgraded trimmer and guard lengths, and the cordless and waterproof trimmer features rust-proof and ceramic snap-in blades for the safest hygiene and sharpness.

Manscaped The Lawn Mower 4.0 $89 Buy Now

Wahl Peanut Classic Clipper

Wahl has been around since 1919 when it invented the first electric clippers. Don’t be fooled by the tidy, handheld size of the Peanut model, though. Its powerful rotary motor works as well as a tool twice its size. With a slim profile and four attachment combs, the Peanut offers professional quality results for just $52. Plus, the iconic, vintage-inspired design feels positively retro. And it’s built to last. “I bought this in September 2012,” one Amazon reviewer wrote. “It’s now January 2018, and it works just as well as when I first bought it.” Keep in mind it’s corded, so it’s not safe to use in the shower.

Wahl Peanut Classic Clipper $61 Buy Now

Philips Norelco Bodygroom Series 7000 Electric Trimmer

Designed to safely tackle any body hair, this electric trimmer is a favorite of Underwood. “It’s a great option to shave or trim,” he says. Plus coming in under $50, it makes a great holiday gift. Easily switch between shaving and trimming by simply adjusting the trim length without changing a single attachment. And the lithium-ion battery delivers max power for up to 80 minutes (and fully charges in just an hour). The wet/dry design also makes it ideal — LaFon says a cordless, electric, wet/dry tool is usually the best and safest option.

Philips Norelco Bodygroom Series 7000 Electric Trimmer $69 $49 Buy Now

Bevel Beard Trimmer

Bevel founder and CEO Tristan Walker couldn’t find a razor that worked for his skin, so he created his own. The black-owned brand specializes in addressing common skin woes, including razor bumps, discoloration and skin irritation, and the result is gorgeous, luxury-quality and professional-grade trimmers. This beloved beard trimmer works equally well all over the body for a variety of hair lengths, thanks to its adjustable, built-in dial and an antimicrobial blade that repels dirt and oil. Don’t just take our word for it, though. Read through the thousands of reviews for inspiring stories of how well the Bevel trimmer works.

Bevel Beard Trimmer $199 Buy Now

Meridian The Trimmer

If these other body groomers feel overwhelming, grab this minimalist Meridian option. It has just one button, two adjustable trim guard attachments, a waterproof coating so it can be used wet or dry and lasts up to 90 minutes before needing charging. As the Below-the-Belt Trimmer hints at, it’s designed for the groin, but can easily be used for the back, chest and anywhere else you might like. The Amazon reviewers can’t quite decide if this is the most powerful or too-powerful trimmer, so use with caution at first until you get the swing of things.

Meridian The Trimmer $69 Buy Now

ManGroomer Lithium Max Plus+ Back Shaver

If trimming your back hair is your focus, try this one-of-a-kind (two-foot-long!) back shaver. The do-it-yourself body groomer has a 2.7-inch blade (which is 50% wider than previous versions) to make shaving larger areas easier than ever, and the bi-directional head effortlessly follows the contours of the body for a close, nick-free shave. If that wasn’t impressive enough, the groomer also has upgraded hypoallergenic stainless steel blades for a smooth, non-irritating shave. And if you run into a particularly dense section of hair, you can push the “power burst” button for a boost of power to shave through coarse hair effortlessly.

ManGroomer Lithium Max Plus+ Back Shaver $64 Buy Now

Remington Shortcut Pro Body Groomer

The design of this Remington wet/dry body groomer is unlike any other option on this guide. The palm-held trimmer is over three inches wide and makes grooming quick and easy, thanks to the ergonomic design that fits snugly in your hand. The lithium-ion battery lasts up to 40 minutes, while the unit has five clip-on combs and dual-sided blades that make shaving any part of the body fast work (while cutting hair down to 0.2 millimeters for a smooth shave, too). The groomer also comes with a clip-on extendable handle to get to hard-to-reach areas, like your back.

Remington Shortcut Pro Body Groomer $59 $34 Buy Now

Gillette Styler 3-in-1 Trimmer

Coming in as the most cost-conscious option on the list, this Gillette razor-edger-trimmer is a deal. The styler offers three combs for whatever length you desire, is waterproof for those shower shavers and will stay powered up to a month before the batteries need to be recharged. Most reviewers agree that the under-$20 price tag makes this-do-it-all styler a true steal. “It didn’t pull any hair, cut it very easily and at an even and uniform length,” one Amazon reviewer said.

Gillette Styler 3-in-1 $26 $17 Buy Now

Braun Body Grooming Kit MGK7221

It’s one-stop shopping with this 10-in-one kit. It includes one (very sharp) metal blade, 13 length options (from 0.5 millimeter to 21 millimeters) and a Gillette Fusion5 ProGlide razor for clean shaving. The lithium-ion battery offers 100 minutes of trimming and only takes an hour to fully recharge. Plus, the wet/dry body groomer has a Braun specialty ‘AutoSensing motor’ that adapts to any hair type for a smoother trimming experience.

Braun Body Grooming Kit MGK7221 $69 $65 Buy Now

Fur Trimmer

With a Greek column-inspired silhouette, four trimmer lengths and a unique three-blade system that trims and shaves in one motion, the Fur Trimmer is designed for all bodies and all hair types. The anti-irritation blades are designed to minimize nicks, cuts and razor burn, making this design perfect for any hair you’d like to trim. It’s also the ideal shower shaver, as it’s waterproof and comes with an LED spotlight for precise, easy-to-see grooming. The Trimmer kit comes with three guides, a charging base and charger and a chic chartreuse silk pouch to store everything. Because of Fur’s hair- and gender-positive messaging, this trimmer particularly makes a great gift for anyone in your life.

Fur Trimmer $89 Buy Now