The 30 Best Body Lotions and Creams for Soft, Smooth Skin

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Regardless of the season, having a reliable go-to body cream as part of your daily routine is one of the most important and nourishing self-care moments you can do for your body. While some may think that because we’re all a little sweatier in the summer, we can skip moisturizing, but that couldn’t be further from the truth, especially as we’re likely all shaving a little bit more frequently as well. Whether you use an electric shaver for women, a traditional razor or a bikini trimmer, you’re going to want to moisturize directly after, but more on that later.

Summer is sadly short and sweet, but without maintaining a consistent moisturizing routine, it can cause serious damage. Experiencing extra sensitive skin or dryness in the summertime is super common, according to Christine Sharkey, medical aesthetician at Stark Plastic Surgery and Aesthetic Center in Philadelphia. Between higher temperatures and cold air conditioners, our body fluctuates from sweaty to freezing in just a few minutes, but moisturizing daily will come to the rescue to balance out all of the lost hydration from sweating. Even those among us who claim that they “never moisturize” — need to start for the sake of their skin health.

“A body cream has three functions,” says Dr. Barbara Paldus, PhD, founder and CEO of Codex Beauty Labs. “One is to hydrate, which is basically to deliver water into your skin. Second is to moisturize to lock in and fill in the holes in your skin barrier so that the moisture you just put in doesn’t evaporate immediately. Third is to have antioxidants for the skin barrier to make it healthy, strong and create a protective layer against particulates, like urban pollution or car exhaust.”



The Different Types of Body Moisturizers

Surprisingly, a lot more goes into creating an excellent body moisturizer than just emollients and oils than you may think, especially if you toss in the natural body lotions category. “From a scientist’s perspective, there’s a huge difference in formulation of body moisturizers,” says Dr. Paldus, from textures to the ingredients to densities. Below, she walks us through the three main types of body creams and lotions, and compares body creams vs. body lotions.

Body Butter : From a density standpoint, a body butter is super thick and packed with “a huge amount” of lipids, says Dr. Paldus. “It’s really more like that top layer that you put on to really moisturize, but it wouldn’t necessarily hydrate, versus the thinner body lotion.”

Body Lotion : A body lotion doesn’t have as much fat or lipids as a heavier body butter would, and Dr. Paldus describes the consistency as “kind of runny” but fast absorbing — a perfect way to make legs look extra shiny and touchable when wearing one of the best summer dresses . “In less than a minute, you wouldn’t even feel you applied it, but it would absorb through your skin barrier and deliver all the good stuff inside your skin.”

Body Cream : A body cream is the Goldilocks of the trio, landing somewhere between a butter and a lotion. It’s not as fatty as the butter, but has plenty more hydration than a lotion. Dr. Paldus says creams are common for hands and for those who have dry skin from a day in the sun or pool, but not on the regular.

Top Body Creams + Body Lotions of 2022

What to Look for in the Best Body Creams and Lotions

Skin types and textures, level of dryness and other skin concerns all play a role in finding which body cream or lotion is right for you. According to Dr. Paldus, before you start browsing, first identify what you’re looking for your moisturizer to do. For example, if your skin is super dry or you’re looking to resolve skin issues, like psoriasis and eczema, you’ll need a different set of ingredients than if you have normal to combination skin. “An overall good moisturizer would be very simple, at the end of the day,” says Dr. Paldus.

When shopping for the best body cream or lotion, you’ll also want to consider your overall skin type, the consistency of the moisturizer and the product’s fragrance. Here’s a total breakdown of the features that every good body lotion and cream should have.

Skin Type : “It’s important to treat the body skin differently than the face skin — just forget the face,” advises Sharkey. “It doesn’t matter if your body is super dry, but your face is oily, let’s just start with hydrating the body.” Normal to combination skin: Generally, if you have normal or combination skin, Dr. Paldus says “you can probably grab most things off the shelf and be fine.” Dry skin: If you have dry skin, which she says can present as cracked hands or flakes on knees and elbows, you’re going to want something way more hydrating with hyaluronic acid and ceramides to hydrate and lock in moisture. Oily skin: If you tend to get backne or pimples on your shoulders and chest, you have overly oily skin, according to Dr. Paldus. “You’ll want something that has an oil-controlled property in it, so that could be a cream with either salicylic acid in it or just in general, a cream that reduces oiliness.” Eczema, dermatitis or psoriasis-prone: Those who fall into this category may need prescription steroid creams — which are super drying — and a heavy cream to counter the cure, says Dr. Paldus. You’ll also want to stay away from fragrances, be it lotions, perfumes or soaps.

Ingredients : For hydration, Dr. Paldus recommends checking the label for ingredients that offer a wide range of benefits. Nut oils, especially almond oil (although obviously this is a no-go if you have a nut allergy), which Dr. Paldus says “checks a lot of boxes” and is “one of the most highly hydrating oils because it contains a lot of ceramides.” Antioxidants, like omega threes or vitamin E, to strengthen the skin barrier Water base is crucial because if it’s not, “it won’t be hydrating.” Avoid anything super strong, she advises, like high doses of vitamin C or retinol, which can “strip the microbiome on your body.”

Scent : Fragrance in body lotions have a bad rap, but Dr. Paldus says they’re perfectly fine — and enjoyable! — for everyone, except for those with a skin condition or hypersensitive skin.

SPF : A 2-in-1 product sounds like a dream come true, and will offer protection against the sun, but the lotion will likely not be as moisturizing as you’d hope. “The whole point of the SPF is to stay on top of the skin,” Dr. Paldus explains. “It’s really hard to combine SPF materials with a cream and make the cream absorbing.” So just keep in mind that this type of product will be more protective than it will be hydrating.

Below, we’ve curated a list of the best body creams and lotions for every skin type, texture and concern.

Sign up for WWD’S The Essentialist newsletter to get the scoop on the best in beauty and style with in-depth reviews of exciting new releases and buyer’s guides to find the products you need to try ASAP.

Drunk Elephant Sili Body Lotion

Best Body Lotion for Aging Skin

Size: 8 oz

Fragrance: No added fragrance

“Squalene has emerged as a newer option for a skin barrier emollient, especially for people who want a lighter alternative,” says Alabama-based dermatologist, Dr. Corey L. Hartman. And lucky for us, Sili is a five-ceramide blend mixed with squalene and strengthening amino acids for next-level hydration. It’s also made with the brand’s famed emollient marula oil, to offer a trio of skin benefits: seal in hydration, offer antioxidant protection and provide anti-inflammatory effects. By restoring this wealth of health lotion to the skin, it quiets angry skin to a healthier, balanced state.

Drunk Elephant Sili Body Lotion $20 Buy Now

True Botanicals Nourishing Lotion

Best Clean Body Cream

Size: 8 oz

Fragrance: Citrus + floral essence

An antioxidant rich body lotion like this one from clean beauty brand True Botanicals is key in the summertime to keep your skin barrier in tip-top shape. “Anywhere you have skin, you’ve got a skin barrier, and chances are, that skin barrier in the summer is exposed to hot, sweaty conditions and sports clothes to sun,” says Dr. Paldus. “So ideally, you also want that cream to create a protective barrier.” And while this lotion serves a very important function, it also smells and feels like bliss.

True Botanicals Nourishing Lotion $38 Buy Now

Santa Maria Novella Rosa Novella Fluid Body Cream

SPONSORED

Best Rose-Scented Body Cream

Size: 8.4 oz

Fragrance: Sweet rose

This fluid body cream from Officina Profumo-Farmaceutica di Santa Maria Novella smells like a gorgeous garden filled with blooming roses. Its lightweight liquid formulation is made from a base of vegetable oils and butters, designed to deeply hydrate skin, and enriched with black currant fruit extract — an ingredient famously known for it’s softening and rebalancing properties — to leave a silky finish and a beautiful aroma that will follow you throughout the day.

Santa Maria Novella Rosa Novella Fluid Body Cream $75 Buy Now

Boscia Cica Soothing Universal Cream



Best Gel Body Cream

Size: 3.4 oz

Fragrance: Eucalyptus

Boscia’s new moisturizing gel-cream is one of my personal favorites, especially for the summer because it melts quickly and completely into my skin without a trace of stickiness or greasiness. This mix of ginger root extract, ceramides, tiger grass and a non-living probiotic transforms my chronically dry skin into a silky, smooth paradise. Oh, and it smells like a really luxurious, totally zen spa.

Boscia Cica Soothing Universal Cream $22 Buy Now

Cetaphil Moisturizing Lotion

Best Affordable Body Lotion

Size: 20 oz

Fragrance: Fragrance-free

“Cetaphil has a fantastic ceramide barrier cream,” Dr. Jennifer MacGregor, a dermatologist at Union Square Dermatology in New York City, says of this long-standing dermatologist-favorite body cream. It’s a simple, lightweight, fragrance-free, everyday moisturizer that can be used across all skin types and conditions, even those with extra sensitive skin. It’s also non-comedogenic, meaning you can slather it on with abandon and it won’t clog your pores.

Cetaphil Moisturizing Lotion $13 Buy Now

Bio-Oil Body Lotion

Best Body Cream for Dry Skin

Size: 8.5 oz

Fragrance: Fragrance-free



Finally, the creators of the cult-classic skin care oil have launched their very first body lotion. The new Bio-Oil Body Lotion is a non-greasy, feather-light formulation made from a cocktail of plant oils, like rosehip and jojoba seed, vitamins and antioxidants. My love for Bio-Oil is well known, and I love this lotion maybe even slightly more because it spreads easily, absorbs in a flash and passes the pants rule (you can put on pants without resistance immediately following an application).

Bio-Oil Body Lotion $15 Buy Now

CeraVe Baby Moisturizing Lotion

Best Drugstore Body Lotion

Size: 8 oz.

Fragrance: Fragrance-free

“I love CeraVe, especially CeraVe baby,” says Dr. MacGregor. “It’s marketed to babies, but it’s awesome for everyone.” Surprisingly, she says that “there are many great ceramide creams with soothing ingredients in the baby aisle.” MacGregor adds that a strong ceramide cream, like this one, is especially helpful for those with dry, itchy skin.

CeraVe Baby Moisturizing Lotion $10 Buy Now

Supergoop! Play Everyday Lotion

Best Body Lotion with SPF

Size: 18 oz.

Fragrance: No added fragrance



We’re all about a multi-tasking beauty product, and they don’t come better — or healthier — than this 2-in-1 body lotion and sunscreen from Supergoop!. This chemical formulation is delightfully lightweight, spreads easily and absorbs quickly, meaning that the typical and dreaded white cast is only visible for a matter of seconds. Plus, it doesn’t have that unpleasant chemical sunscreen scent, and the jumbo size will keep you hydrated and protected all summer long.

Supergoop! Play Everyday Lotion $58 Buy Now

Shea Moisture Raw Shea Butter Hydrating Body Lotion for Dry Skin

Best Body Lotion for Black Skin

Size: 13 oz

Fragrance: Frankincense and myrrh

“There have been studies that Johnson & Johnson have completed, and some other people too, that atopic dermatitis has been tied, not so much necessarily to darker skin tones,” says Dr. Hartman. “Dry skin is dry skin and anyone can have it.” That being said, ashiness and flakiness would appear more prominently on brown or Black skin tones, and a body cream that delivers hydration fast and absorbs instantly is key, and Shea Moisture’s paraben-free body lotion is blended with shea butter and coconut oil to deeply moisturize and enliven dull skin.

Shea Moisture Raw Shea Butter Hydrating Body Lotion for Dry Skin $8 Buy Now

EltaMD Moisture-Rich Body Creme

Best Body Lotion for Dry Skin + Dermatologist-Recommended

Size: 8 oz

Fragrance: Fragrance-free



Hyaluronic acid and mango seed butter are the star ingredients in this dermatologist-recommended body lotion designed to help the skin support and heal itself. Hyaluronic acid aids skin in retaining its natural moisture, mango seed butter calms inflammation and irritation, while powerhouse niacinamide boosts circulation, lightens hyperpigmentation and helps clear blemishes.

EltaMD Moisture-Rich Body Creme $10 Buy Now

Weleda Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Body Cream

Best Classic Body Cream

Size: 2.5 oz

Fragrance: No added fragrance

This classic body cream has stood the test of time. It’s been around for decades and it’s claim to fame lies within its natural formula that mixes sunflower and sweet almond oils with a bevy of other plant-based extracts. It’s also affordable and although the bottle is on the smaller size, a little bit of this rich cream goes a very long way.

Weleda Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Body Cream $14 Buy Now

Algenist Genius Liquid Collagen Body Mylk

Best Collagen Body Cream

Size: 7.8 oz

Fragrance: No added fragrance

First, let’s start with why collagen is crucial to an elevated skin care routine. It comprises three quarters of your skin and a third of the protein in your body, and sadly, as we age, the existing collagen breaks down. But Algenist’s body mylk was designed to not only speed up the body’s natural collagen production, but also provide baby-soft skin via their patented active vegan collagen, Alguronic Acid, and lactic acid to make the skin appear brighter and the texture feel smoother.

Algenist Genius Liquid Collagen Body Mylk $60 Buy Now

Codex Beauty Bia Skin Superfood

Best Natural Body Lotion

Size: 2.5 oz

Fragrance: No added fragrance

Clean beauty’s had a reputation for making big promises with wishy-washy results, but Dr. Paldus’s brand, Codex, combines natural ingredients and sustainable packaging made from renewable sugarcane with data-driven, potent formulas. And this is one high performing cream that you can use on your face as well as your body. “We tested it to make sure it was hydrating and moisturizing,” says Dr. Paldus. “We made sure it improves the skin barrier and then we put in comfrey, a known keratolytic, which basically means it helps you shed those dry outer layers. It ticks all the boxes for super sensitive skin.”

Codex Beauty Bia Skin Superfood $35 Buy Now

Kate McLeod Daily Stone Body Moisturizer

Best Hydrating Body Lotion

Size: 3.5 oz

Fragrance: Blend of rose, frankincense, and neroli

This is the body moisturizer for people who hate lathering cream all over themselves. Former chef Kate McLeod’s Body Stone is essentially a plant-based bar of lotion comprised of five ingredients: sweet almond, apricot kernel, avocado and fractionated coconut oil, but just don’t call it a lotion or a cream. “This is a concentrate,” McLeod says. “It truly is like a solid oil; a little goes a long way and it’s not going to be overpowering like a cream, butter or a lotion could.” Simply take the stone, warm it between your hands then glide it across your body — it hydrates and it’s fun to use — and once you’re done, wrap it in its cute little cloth and place it in its bamboo canister.

Kate McLeod Daily Stone Body Moisturizer $38 Buy Now

La Mer The Renewal Body Oil Balm

Best Body Lotion for Glowing Skin

Size: 6.7 oz

Fragrance: Calming scent of orange flower, woody and tea notes

La Mer’s super splurge Renewal Body Oil Balm epitomizes the best of all the body lotion worlds — it has the consistency of a gel-cream but melts into an oil when it touches warm skin, leaving an ultra-hydrated, glistening sheen. When McLeod wants her legs to really shine before a night out, she’ll rub a dollop down her shin bones, knees and collarbone, and then walk out the door. Since this body lotion is a pretty penny, save it for a special occasion to feel impossibly elegant.

La Mer The Renewal Body Oil Balm $210 Buy Now

Alo Superfruit Body Lotion

Best Body Lotion for Sore Muscles

Size: 6.7 oz

Fragrance: Citrus



Alo Yoga’s line of body care products feels like the best part of a yoga class — the relaxing savasana, and the body cream is like a magic trick for making skin feel moisturized and calmed. It contains the brand’s hero ingredient, amla, an antioxidant superberry often found in Ayurvedic medicine, which is widely known for its healing and brightening skin care super powers. Arnica, aloe vera and argan oil help de-stress the body and soothe aching muscles.

Alo Superfruit Body Lotion $28 Buy Now

Kayo Body Care Body Beautiful Creme

Best Body Cream Overall

Size: 5.9 oz

Fragrance: Vanilla and green tea

Kayo has two proprietary blends which make this body lotion a superstar: their omega oil blend and their antioxidant blend. Their omega oil blend is a mixture of macadamia, kukui, acai, avocado and coconut oils for a ridiculous amount of hydration, while the antioxidant blend is made from goji, acai, noni, pomegranate, green tea and mangosteen to enrich and protect the skin. Toss in the hyaluronic acid and you have a buffet of skin softening nourishment.

Kayo Body Care Body Beautiful Creme $42 Buy Now

Nécessaire The Body Lotion

Best Millennial Favorite Body Lotion

Size: 6.8 oz

Fragrance: No added fragrance

Simple, clean and effective are the three words that instantly come to mind for this creamy lotion. “Preventing water loss and fortifying the skin barrier are the two methods for protecting and replenishing dry skin,” says New York City-based dermatologist, Dr. Macrene Alexiades. Brewed with ingredients that not only lock in hydration, like vitamin B3 and vitamins A, C and E, it also throws in omegas 6 and 9 to support the health of the skin’s surface and protect against future dryness. And here’s a great bonus: Unlike other heavier consistencies of body lotions, you won’t experience any resistance if you try to put on jeans directly after applying.

Nécessaire The Body Lotion $25 Buy Now

Fenty Skin Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream

Best Whipped Body Cream

Size: 6.7 oz

Fragrance: Fresh scent inspired by tropical fruit + flowers



Of course Rihanna made a deliciously smelling and fast-acting body cream just for us. With 7 tropical oils, like Kalahari melon, sunflower, rice bran, coconut and jojoba, to name a few, along with shea butter and glycerin, your skin will shine from health and hydration (and not because of fake silicones).

Fenty Skin Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream $42 Buy Now

Kopari Coconut Body Milk

Best Coconut-Based Body Cream

Size: 8.45 oz

Fragrance: Subtle, sweet coconut

“This is the time to let coconut oil shine on the body,” says Dr. Hartman. “It’s a great moisturizer humectant for the body to help restore the outer surface of the skin to prevent transepidermal water loss and keep as much hydration locked into the skin as possible.” And this rich, coconut oil-based cream delivers, so just apply it right after a shower and watch all the telltale signs of dry skin, like those little bumps and a tingly tightness disappear instantly.



Kopari Coconut Body Milk $30 Buy Now

Skinfix Eczema+ Targeted Body Balm

Best for Eczema Body Cream

Size : 2 oz

Fragrance: No added fragrance



For those of us with extra sensitive skin, it may not be enough to simply moisturize daily, and if steps aren’t taken immediately, you can get caught up in what Dr. Hartman calls the “itch-scratch” cycle. “It’s the start of eczema that really starts with dry skin and itching,” he says. “And then the more you scratch, the more it itches and before you know it, you’ve developed this rash.” Incorporating a medicated, concentrated balm to heal skin dermatitis or eczema due to dryness can be life-changing, especially one like this with irritant-blocking zinc oxide, sweet almond oil to calm itching, and oatmeal to reduce any rashes or little red bumps.

Skinfix Eczema+ Targeted Body Balm $26 Buy Now

Ellis Brooklyn Myth Excellent Body Milk

Best Scented Body Cream

Size: 8 oz

Fragrance: Woodsy floral

Want to keep your skin extra hydrated, but also want a gorgeous scent? This clean, luxurious moisturizer soothes and hydrates with skincare staples, like camellia and rosehip seed oils, with a light and airy aroma composed of floral jasmine and tiger orchid notes mixed with warm white cedarwood. But word to the wise: if your skin is showing visible signs of irritation, like bumps or a rash, avoid fragrance of any kind until it’s under control.

Ellis Brooklyn Myth Excellent Body Milk $55 Buy Now

Augustinus Bader The Body Cream

Best Science-Backed Body Cream

Size: 6.7 oz

Fragrance: No added fragrance

Yes, it’s a super splurge, but also yes, it’s worth every penny. This intensely moisturizing cream does its best work with chronic dry skin—or those who love a daily dose of decadence. With a blend of amino acids, vitamins and synthesized molecules, this smart formulation supports the skin’s natural renewal process, leaving skin hydrated (of course), but also firmer and more toned.

Augustinus Bader The Body Cream $180 Buy Now

Ren Clean Skincare AHA Smart Renewal Body Serum

Best Glycolic Acid Body Lotion

Size: 6.8 oz

Fragrance: No added fragrance

Get ready for the tingles with this lactic acid-packed body lotion, which works alongside other alpha-hydroxy acids, to naturally exfoliate the skin. And when we say packed, we mean packed — AHAs make up 10% of the entire formulation — yet the probiotic ingredients help create a lotion-like texture that hydrates and smooths the newly exfoliated, revived skin surface.

Ren Clean Skincare AHA Smart Renewal Body Serum $45 Buy Now

SkinCeuticals Body Tightening Concentrate

Best Body Cream for Cellulite

Size: 5 oz

Fragrance: No added fragrance

With this body-firming lotion, you need to be in it for the long game. You’ll always see results faster with an in-office treatment than any topical, but this concentrate from SkinCeuticals is the best of the best for an at-home cellulite-busting treatment, thanks to the peptides and hydrolyzed rice proteins that can tighten, lift and firm the skin’s exterior. The application also feels nice and cool, but a little sticky, so you’ll need to wait a second for it to dry.

SkinCeuticals Body Tightening Concentrate $82 Buy Now

Summer Fridays Summer Skin Nourishing Body Lotion

Best Body Cream for Fair Skin



Size: 6.7 oz

Fragrance: Summer Friday’s signature scent of coconut, vanilla blossom and warm almond

For all of the plant-derived butters and antioxidants grapeseed, argan, linseed and rosehip oils, it’d be easy to think that this body lotion beloved by influencers and millennials alike would feel heavy — but not at all. It feels velvety soft and is easy to rub in quickly. Plus, the hearty dose of ceramides and essential fatty acids help strengthen the skin’s protective barrier so moisture stays right where it should be — on your body — all day long.

Summer Fridays Summer Skin Nourishing Body Lotion $27 Buy Now

Dr. Barbara Sturm Anti-Aging Body Cream

Best Firming Body Cream

Size: 2.8 oz

Fragrance: No added fragrance

Produced in Germany by renowned dermatologist, Dr. Barbara Sturm, famed for her anti-inflammatory philosophy, this luxurious body cream leaves skin thoroughly moisturized and supple via a cocktail of oils and highly active compounds to restore elasticity for noticeably firmer skin. Antioxidants white almond and elderberry blossom protect the cell membranes from free radical damage, meaning that your skin will look firmer and younger for longer.

Dr. Barbara Sturm Anti-Aging Body Cream $95 Buy Now

Byredo Mojave Ghost Body Lotion

Best Perfume Body Lotion

Size: 7.6 oz

Fragrance: Floral and sweet with a touch of woodiness

One of Byredo’s best-selling fragrances is now a next-level hydrating body lotion filled with shea butter and free of parabens. What better way to start the day than to feel hydrated and smell heavenly? And naturally, in Byredo’s signature style, the minimalist bottle design will look chic on your vanity, too.

Byredo Mojave Ghost Body Lotion $65 Buy Now

Beekman 1802 Pure Goat Milk Stick of Butter Solid Moisturizer

Best Body Lotion Stick

Size: 1 oz

Fragrance: Fragrance-free

An untraditional but fabulous body lotion. Beekman 1802’s creative body cream stick is a travel-friendly summer-must that you can take with you anywhere you go. Need a quick post-pool or ocean shower? You’ll certainly need a body lotion to restore your skin barrier, and tossing this in your bag ensures your skin remains healthy and hydrated, no matter the activity or location.

Beekman 1802 Pure Goat Milk Stick of Butter Solid Moisturizer $20 Buy Now

Keys Soulcare Rich Nourishing Body Cream

Best Bang for Your Buck Body Cream

Size: 6 oz.

Fragrance: Sage + oat milk scent



“I’m not really one to endorse, but I was shockingly surprised at how much I liked this body cream from Alicia Keys,” says Dr. Hartman, of this dermatologist-developed formulation filled with skincare saviors, including shea and cocoa butters, ceramides and oats. He adds that he also likes the fact that it comes in a big old jar. “I think it’s important for something you’re going to be applying to your whole body that you get a lot when you purchase it, so it should come in either a huge pump or a really big tub.”

Keys Soulcare Rich Nourishing Body Cream $36 Buy Now

The Best Way to Apply Body Cream

There’s no wrong way to apply a body cream or body lotion, but there are a few ways to get the most out of your cream and really make it go the distance. Below, our experts offer step-by-step instructions for how to make your body lotion work for you.

Evaluate whether your skin needs to be exfoliated. “If your skin’s super dry and you feel like you just keep adding more and more moisturizer, yet you still feel dry, and it feels like it’s not working, that just means you need a good exfoliation,” says Sharkey. “You likely have a layer of dead skin cells that act like a blanket and moisturizers won’t penetrate that.” “If you take hot showers, definitely apply your body cream right after a shower while your skin is still warm,” Sharkey adds, which helps with absorption and easy rubbing. Always moisturize after activities that dry out your skin, like swimming in the ocean or pool or playing a sport in the sun. “Apply after shaving, a hundred percent,” says Sharkey. “Skin is just dying for a drink after that.” After exposure to particulates, including car exhaust, general urban pollution, or if you live on the West Coast, a forest fire. But shower first, then moisturize to rehab the skin barrier.

Can You Use Body Lotion on Your Face?

“The skin on the body is different from the skin on the face,” says Sharkey. “We don’t have the same pores or amount of oil production. We don’t have the same vascularity on the body that we have on the face. Believe it or not, your face can handle a lot more than your body skin can — so you can use something way more aggressive on your face than you could on your chest.”

But even a gentle body lotion should not be used on the face, says Sharkey, especially a product that’s heavy on the oils. “It could occlude your pores and cause a breakout.”

Meet the Experts

Christine Sharkey is the medical aesthetician at Stark Plastic Surgery and Aesthetic Center in Philadelphia.

Dr. Barbara Paldus, PhD, is the founder and CEO of Codex Beauty Labs.

Dr. Corey L. Hartman is a board-certified dermatologist with a practice in Alabama.

Kate McLeod is a former chef and founder of the Body Stone.

Dr. Jennifer MacGregor is a board-certified dermatologist at Union Square Dermatology in New York City.

Meet the Author

Kaitlin Clark is the beauty + style commerce editor at WWD and lives for testing all of the latest body care products. When she’s not researching new ingredients or the science behind product formulations, you can find her moseying around the Brooklyn Botanic Garden.