Regardless of your skin types, every body care routine can benefit from the addition of the best body scrubs. Designed to exfoliate away dry, flaky skin using chemical and/or physical exfoliants, these versatile body products are essential for achieving silky-smooth skin thanks to their ability to regenerate and rejuvenate the skin.

By supporting the skin’s natural renewal process, body exfoliators and scrubs create a stimulating massage that increases circulation and collagen production, retexturizing the skin and enhancing its overall firmness, tone, radiance and smoothness. Using a body scrub has also been found to improve the efficacy of your favorite body lotion and skin care products by eliminating impurities and toxins from the pores. They also make an important first step in any self-tanning regimen as they prevent patchiness and streaky results by prepping the skin for a faultless application.

Expertly crafted, the best body scrubs contain nourishing ingredients such as coconut oil, jojoba oil and sweet almond oil to ensure that the skin moisture barrier remains replenished and strengthened, preventing irritation and discomfort for those who are prone to dryness and sensitives. Some body exfoliating scrubs are also fortified with essential oils to provide an invigorating aromatherapy moment as you achieve a deep and purifying cleanse.

Below, explore the best body scrubs that will help you unlock your smoothest, softest and brightest skin yet.

Megababe Power Wash Sunny Body Scrub

Equipped with glycolic acid and walnut shell to slough away dead skin cells, the Megababe Power Wash Sunny Body Scrub reveals silky-smooth skin thanks to its hydrating sunflower seed oil, kelp extract and coconut oil blend. Its uplifting lemon scent also treats your senses to an energizing cleanse as well as your body.

Megababe Power Wash Sunny Body Scrub $14 Buy Now

True Botanicals Pure Radiance Sugar Scrub

Targeting roughness, dullness and bumps with natural ingredients, the True Botanicals Pure Radiance Sugar Scrub is enriched with organic sugar, sandalwood, rich camellia, jojoba oil and kaolin clay that come together synergistically to polish, smooth and soften your skin to create a more radiant and toned look. It also provides a beneficial aromatherapy moment courtesy of its orange peel, cedarwood and sandalwood fragrance notes.

True Botanicals Pure Radiance Sugar Exfoliating Body Scrub $38 Buy Now

Kiehl’s Creme de Corps Soy Milk and Honey Body Polish

Delivering a deep, purifying cleanse that doesn’t strip the moisture barrier using a blend of jojoba and sweet almond oils, the Kiehl’s Creme de Corps Soy Milk and Honey Body Polish infuses nourishing honey and soy milk into the skin to ensure optimal softness, smoothness and hydration while removing dead skin cells and other pore-clogging agents.

Kiehl's Creme de Corps Soy Milk and Honey Body Polish $30 Buy Now

Dior Prestige Le Sucre de Gommage

A luxurious experience from start to finish, the Dior Prestige Le Sucre de Gommage preps your skin for optimal moisturization with its polishing sugar micro-crystals, which gently remove dead skin cells and restore your skin’s natural smoothness, softness and radiance. Simultaneously, it transforms into a nourishing mask that envelopes the skin in Rose de Granville to replenish moisture and nutrients.

Dior Prestige Le Sucre de Gommage $105 Buy Now

Ouai Scalp & Body Scrub

Boasting a multipurpose formula, the Ouai Scalp & Body Scrub successfully exfoliates your entire body, helping to slough away dead skin cells and reveal smoother, healthier skin from your head to your toes. Formulated with sugar and fortified with a probiotic blend that features hydrating coconut oil, this versatile scrub deeply cleanses the skin and stimulates circulation, igniting your scalp’s natural defenses while improving your skin’s tone and firmness.

Ouai Scalp & Body Scrub $38 Buy Now

Rituals The Ritual of Sakura Body Scrub

Formulated with skin-softening oils, Rituals’ The Ritual of Sakura Body Scrub gently removes dead, dry cells from your skin using delicate sugar crystals, prepping the skin for the optimal absorption of organic rice milk so it can lock in moisture. It not only helps you achieve baby-soft skin, but it also treats your senses to the calming and awakening scent of cherry blossom.

Rituals The Ritual of Sakura Body Scrub $17 Buy Now

Nécessaire The Body Exfoliator

Designed with sensitive skin types in mind, Nécessaire’s The Body Exfoliator provides a gentle polish by way of chemical and physical exfoliation. With glycolic, lactic and salicylic acids leading the charge, this AHA/BHA-fortified body scrub removes dead skin cells while pumice and bamboo charcoal come together to soften without causing irritation. Available in three unisex fragrance options, this top-rated formula will become a shower staple for everyone.

Nécessaire The Body Exfoliator $30 Buy Now

Frank Body Original Coffee Scrub

Naturally invigorating, the Frank Body Original Coffee Scrub combines robusta coffee grinds, sweet almond oil and vitamin E to polish your skin and exfoliate every trace of dullness and unwanted tone and texture. Acting as an effective treatment for body acne scars, discoloration, cellulite and stretch marks, this top-rated body scrub rejuvenates your skin as it enhances its softness, smoothness, firmness and perkiness. It’s also enriched with sea salt, which not only helps remove dry skin but also helps prevent body acne breakouts from forming thanks to its antibacterial properties.

Frank Body Original Coffee Scrub $10 Buy Now

Dermadoctor KP Duty Body Scrub

Catering to rough and bumpy skin with its potent AHAs and PHAs formula, the Dermadoctor KP Duty Body Scrub is a dual-action scrub that harnesses the regeneration benefits of microdermabrasion and chemical peels to reveal smoother and visibly more radiant skin. A viable treatment for those with keratosis pilaris and dryness, this powerful, professional-grade body scrub utilizes calming botanicals to reduce redness and inflammation in the skin while infusing a blend of nourishing oils for lasting softness and brightness.

DERMAdoctor KP Duty Body Scrub $50 Buy Now

Sisley-Paris Energizing Foaming Exfoliant for the Body

A shower gel and body scrub all-in-one, the Sisley-Paris Energizing Foaming Exfoliant for the Body deeply cleanses away impurities as it dissolves dead skin cells with its exfoliating microparticles, revealing skin that is visibly more supple, firmer, toned and smoother. Boasting powerful aromatherapy benefits courtesy of lavender and rosemary essential oils, this luxurious body scrub elevates your body care routine by creating a calming, rejuvenating and restorative experience.

Sisley-Paris Energizing Foaming Exfoilant for the Body $135 Buy Now

Herbivore Amethyst Exfoliating Body Polish

Infused with crushed amethyst gemstone to allow feelings of healing to transpire, the Herbivore Amethyst Exfoliating Body Polish refines and buffs the skin, removing dead skin cells and other pore-clogging agents from the skin for softer, smoother and brighter skin. Rich in conditioning oils, this top-rated body scrub combines jojoba oil, coconut oil and jasmine oil to replenish and protect the skin’s moisture layer as it imparts a delicate floral fragrance.

Herbivore Amethyst Exfoliating Body Polish $44 Buy Now

Dermalogica Thermafoliant Body Scrub

Powered by malic acid, the Dermalogica Thermafoliant Body Scrub effectively exfoliates and moisturizes and revitalizes your skin using a blend of collagen stimulating and rejuvenating ingredients. Promoting cell renewal with Indian bamboo stem and papain, this multitasking body scrub also soothes away irritation with olive oil while tea tree and grapefruit peel oils purify the skin and eliminate impurities. To enhance the skin’s overall brightness and tone, lactic acid sloughs away dullness and unwanted texture for baby-smooth results.

Dermalogica Thermafoliant Body Scrub $44 Buy Now

Clarins Exfoliating Body Scrub for Smooth Skin

Soothing and rejuvenating by design, the Clarins Exfoliating Body Scrub for Smooth Skin features a revitalizing formula that’s enriched with exfoliating bamboo powders, toxin-releasing purifying moringa extract, softening licorice extract, tone-evening coconut and conditioning shea to effectively buff away dead skin cells and restore your skin’s natural softness without causing irritation or harm to the skin barrier.

Clarins Exfoliating Body Scrub for Smooth Skin $40 Buy Now

Avène Gentle Scrub

Harnessing the power of nutrient-rich thermal spring water, the Avène Gentle Scrub acts as an effective physical exfoliant for all skin types, helping to replenish and protect the skin barrier with a blend of shea, safflower and camelina oils. Skin is left refreshed and gently polished, resulting in enhanced brightness, smoothness and tone.

Avène Gentle Scrub $24 Buy Now

REN Clean Skincare Atlantic Kelp and Magnesium Salt Anti-Fatigue Exfoliating Body Scrub

Working hard to repair signs of fatigue in the skin caused by environmental damage, the REN Clean Skincare Atlantic Kelp and Magnesium Salt Anti-Fatigue Exfoliating Body Scrub detoxifies and purifies the skin as it sloughs away dead cells, impurities and other pore-clogging agents. Featuring a blend of restorative Epsom salts and antioxidant-rich Atlantic kelp extract and microalgae oil, this nourishing body scrub creates smoother, softer and more even skin and protects it from future damage.

REN Clean Skincare Atlantic Kelp and Magnesium Salt Anti-Fatigue Exfoliating Body Scrub $49 Buy Now

Eminence Organic Skin Care Blueberry Soy Sugar Scrub

Raw sugar cane granules and ground flax seeds are the star exfoliators in the Eminence Organic Skin Care Blueberry Soy Sugar Scrub, which buffs away dead skin cells and unveils radiant, smooth and soft-to-the-touch skin after one treatment. Rich in antioxidants and moisture-locking nutrients, this top-rated scrub is formulated with blueberry juice, coconut oil and avocado oil to nourish and hydrate the skin to create lasting silkiness.

Eminence Organic Skin Care Blueberry Soy Sugar Scrub $48 Buy Now

Aēsop Geranium Leaf Body Scrub

A refreshing scrub for the mind and body, the Aēsop Geranium Leaf Body Scrub revitalizes tired, dull skin using a blend of pumice, bamboo stem and purifying botanical oils, which each come together to remove dead skin cells and boost the skin’s radiance, smoothness and softness without stripping away at the moisture barrier and causing irritation.

Aēsop Geranium Leaf Body Scrub $37 Buy Now