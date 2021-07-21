All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

On sweltering summer days, wearing perfume can be… a lot. But, of course, you still want to smell good. That’s where the best body sprays for women come in. Essentially, they are a lighter version of your favorite perfume, making them ideal for summer — or any time you want to take the intensity of your perfume down a notch. They offer a milder concentration than traditional perfumes. The best body sprays for women have come a long way over the last few years. Some of them even deliver skin care perks and the fragrances themselves have grown more sophisticated. These are the best body sprays for women that you’ll want to be misting on all summer long — and beyond.

1. Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Crush Cheirosa ’62 Bum Bum Hair & Body Fragrance Mist

If you love the yummy scent of Sol de Janeiro’s cult favorite Bum Bum Cream, then you’ll want to spray the Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Crush Cheirosa ’62 Bum Bum Hair & Body Fragrance Mist all over your body and hair. It’s the brand’s signature scent of pistachio and salted caramel, and it can even be spritzed onto your clothes, too. In case you were wondering, “cheirosa” is a Portuguese word that means “always smelling good,” and a single whiff of this gourmand fragrance will transport you to the beaches of Brazil.

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Crush Cheirosa ’62 Bum Bum Hair & Body Fragrance Mist $32.00 Buy Now

2. Moroccanoil Hair & Body Fragrance Mist

Good news for those who can’t stop sniffing their Moroccanoil shampoo in the shower: They bottled up their signature scent in the newly launched Moroccanoil Hair & Body Fragrance Mist. The warm floral is a blend of amber, magnolia and woody notes that’s designed to be misted onto your body and hair. Best of all, it’s chock-full of skin- and hair-loving ingredients, including vitamin E to hydrate and fatty acid- and antioxidant-rich argan oil to nourish. Bonus: It has a sun-exposure absorber to safeguard strands from UV rays.

Moroccanoil Hair & Body Fragrance Mist $32.00 Buy Now

3. Calvin Klein CK One All Over Body Spray

CK One ruled the ’90s and the now classic scent is still going strong — and available in a breezy body spray for women and men. The Calvin Klein CK One All Over Body Spray has all the citrusy brightness of the OG genderless fragrance, with notes of bergamot, cardamom, fresh pineapple, papaya, jasmine, violet, rose, nutmeg and musk. Decades later, it still feels so crisp and fresh.

Calvin Klein CK One All Over Body Spray $20.00 Buy Now

4. Philosophy Amazing Grace Satin-Finish Body Oil Mist

You’ll smell as good as your skin feels with the Philosophy Amazing Grace Satin-Finish Body Oil Mist, making it one of the best body sprays for women. The famous powdery floral spotlights lily of the valley and musk for a soft, romantic scent. The lightweight body oil instantly sinks into skin, leaving it hydrated and glowing.

Philosophy Amazing Grace Satin-Finish Body Oil Mist $32.00 Buy Now

5. Diptyque Do Son Body Mist

Light and airy, the Diptyque Do Son Body Mist screams — or should we say whispers — summer. The floral blend spotlights tuberose, rose, orange blossom and red peppercorn. To refresh and hydrate skin, it also contains white lotus extract, but it dries down to a delightful powdery, non-sticky finish, making it one of the best body sprays for women.

Diptyque Do Son Body Mist $56.00 Buy Now

6. Pacifica Beach Lavender Lemon Hair & Body Mist

It’s like taking a vacation every time you apply the Pacifica Beach Lavender Lemon Hair & Body Mist. Notes of lavender, lemon, sugar, grapefruit and vanilla mingle to create this beach getaway in a bottle. The formula is free of alcohol, so you don’t have to worry about it drying out your skin, as well as 100% vegan and cruelty-free.

Pacifica Beach Lavender Lemon Hair & Body Mist $12.00 Buy Now

7. Chanel Coco Mademoiselle L’Eau Light Fragrance Mist

Chanel perfume gets a light, breezy makeover for summer with Chanel Coco Mademoiselle L’Eau Light Fragrance Mist. Made to literally be spritzed from head to toe — it’s meant to be a hair mist as well — it was created by the legendary fashion brand’s in-house perfumer, Olivier Polge. The fruity notes, balanced with jasmine and rose accord, leave a light scent behind. The mist feels deliciously cool on steamy summer days.

Chanel Coco Mademoiselle L’Eau Light Fragrance Mist $82.00 Buy Now

8. The Body Shop Coconut & Yuzu Hair & Body Mist

When you need a burst of energy, simply mist on The Body Shop Coconut & Yuzu Hair & Body Mist. It’s the best body spray for women who are looking for an afternoon pick-me-up. Inspired by ingredients around the world, it’s a fresh blend of yuzu, coconut and jasmine that’s optimism in a mist. It’s great for stashing in a desk drawer or a gym bag to freshen up.

The Body Shop Coconut & Yuzu Hair & Body Mist $15.00 Buy Now

9. ScentWorx Wild Island Orchid Body Mist

Accurately named, the ScentWorx Wild Island Orchid Body Mist will whisk you away to a wild island, with a dreamy combination of wild orchid, Indonesian jasmine, mandarin orange and red berries. The body mist is formulated with essential oils for an extra dose of freshness.

ScentWorx Wild Island Orchid Body Mist $12.00 Buy Now

10. Ariana Grande Cloud Body Mist

A lighter version of her popular perfume of the same name, the Ariana Grande Cloud Body Mist features top notes of lavender blossom, pear and bergamot; middle notes of crème de coconut, praline and vanilla orchid; and a base of musks and creamy blond woods. Turns out the pop star can make a mean body mist.

Ariana Grande Cloud Body Mist $9 Buy Now