No body care regimen is complete without the perfect body wash. If your current formula isn’t delivering the skin-nourishing results you crave or you’re looking to experiment with scents, switching to one of the best body washes will not only help improve the health and appearance of your skin, but also elevate your shower and bath experience.

Boasting conditioning formulas that aim to strengthen the skin barrier, these top-rated body washes perform a deep cleanse of the skin to draw out dirt, oil and impurities without stripping it of its essential moisture, helping to lock in hydration and prevent feelings of dryness after you’ve dried off. They’re also enriched with soothing ingredients such as aloe vera, chamomile, rosemary and sage, which each boast anti-inflammatory and calming benefits for the skin, especially for those with sensitive skin. This nurturing effect is what helps the best body washes enhance your skin’s smoothness, softness and brightness, making them effective at combating everything from uneven tone and texture to dullness and clogged pores.

Available in a variety of scents that utilize invigorating essential oils and fragrances to create an aromatherapy moment while you shower, explore the best body washes for women and men that will upgrade your body cleansing routine and help you achieve silky-smooth skin.

Best Body Washes for Women

Olay Moisture Ribbons Plus Shea + Manuka Honey Body Wash

Imparting your skin with softening shea butter and sweetly-fragranced honey, the Olay Moisture Ribbons Plus Shea + Manuka Honey Body Wash creates a nourishing lather that cleanses your skin without stripping it.

Olay Moisture Ribbons Plus Shea + Manuka Honey Body Wash (Pack of 4) $26 Buy Now

Aveeno Stress Relief Body Wash

Utilizing the power of lavender essential oil, the Aveeno Stress Relief Body Wash calms and relaxes your senses as it gently removes dirt, oil and bacteria from the skin. Coupled with chamomile and ylang ylang, this drugstore-favorite body wash allows you to instantly unwind and can even be used on sensitive skin thanks to its soothing oat-enriched formula.

Aveeno Stress Relief Body Wash $8 Buy Now

Kopari Beauty Hydrating Body Wash

Formulated with coconut water, aloe vera juice and sea kelp, the Kopari Beauty Hydrating Body Wash helps you achieve a squeaky-clean lather without drying out your skin. In addition to replenishing and locking in moisture, this body wash’s gel-based texture is infused with antioxidants that calm irritation, creating smoother, softer and overall enhanced-looking skin.

Kopari Hydrating Body Wash $18 Buy Now

Glossier Body Hero Daily Oil Wash

Boasting a unique oil-based formula, the Glossier Body Hero Daily Oil Wash penetrates deep into the skin to withdraw impurities, delivering a deep and thorough cleanse. Its seven-oil blend restores your skin’s hydration levels as it lathers to prevent stripping the skin barrier of moisture, all while leaving behind a soft blossom neroli scent.

Glossier Body Hero Daily Oil Wash $18 Buy Now

Byredo Gypsy Water Body Wash

Upgrade your shower with the brand’s best-selling fragrance courtesy of the Byredo Gypsy Water Body Wash, a sparkling, nature-inspired scent that luxuriously wraps your body and senses in notes of bergamot, lemon, pepper, juniper berries, incense, pine needles, orris, amber, vanilla and sandalwood.

Byredo Gypsy Water Body Wash $18 Buy Now

Oribe Cote d’Azur Replenishing Body Wash

A multitasking formula, the Oribe Cote d’Azur Replenishing Body Wash is a flowery-citrusy-scented formula that cleanses your skin as it replenishes missing hydration using a conditioning blend of sweet almond, meadowfoam and starflower oils. Targeting uneven tone and texture, it also combines soybean oil and amber extract to soften and smooth your skin, creating glowing, rejuvenated and more youthful-looking skin.

Oribe Cote d'Azur Replenishing Body Wash $42 Buy Now

Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Foaming Shower Gel

Comprised of energizing notes of orange mingle, airy May rose and sultry patchouli, the Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Foaming Shower Gel transforms into a luxurious lather once in contact with water and leaves your skin delicately scented with the brand’s iconic Coco Mademoiselle fragrance.

Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Foaming Shower Gel $55 Buy Now

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian 4 Play Moisturizing Shower Cream-Gel

Treat your senses to a tropical getaway with the Sol de Janeiro Brazillian 4 Play Moisturizing Shower Cream-Gel, an innovative cream-to-gel formula that transforms dry skin instantly. Featuring an ultra-hydrating blend of cupuaçu butter and coconut oil, this top-rated body wash creates a rich lather that pulls impurities from deep within the skin as it delivers skin-softening ingredients straight to the cells to promote silky-smooth skin. Fortified with antioxidants that help combat the common signs of skin aging, you’ll enjoy its signature pistachio and salted caramel scent.

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian 4 Play Moisturizing Shower Cream-Gel $25 Buy Now

Grown Alchemist Body Cleanser – Chamomile, Bergamot & Rosewood

Offering the benefits of aromatherapy with its essential oil-infused formula, the Grown Alchemist Body Cleanser in Chamomile, Bergamot & Rosewood helps dispel feelings of stress and anxiety as it cleanses away dirt, oil and impurities from your skin. Additionally, its nourishing combination of neroli, tangerine and rosemary extracts and jojoba, macadamia and rosehip oils nourish and moisturize your skin so you can leave your shower feeling rejuvenated from head to toe.

Grown Alchemist Body Cleanser - Chamomile, Bergamot & Rosewood $44 Buy Now

Bathing Culture Mind and Body Wash

Inspired by the Redwood canopies in Northern Calif., the Bathing Culture Mind and Body Wash is made with organic ingredients that are designed to awaken your mind and body with their nourishing and invigorating properties. Formulated with shea butter and a skin-conditioning blend of coconut, olive and sunflower oils, this unisex woodsy-scented body wash deeply cleanses, hydrates and rejuvenates your skin as it soothes, nourishes and brightens it. Plus, it’s housed in a biodegradable, refillable packaging.

Bathing Culture Mind and Body Wash $20 Buy Now

Best Body Washes for Men

Nécessaire The Body Wash

Available in two unisex scents and one fragrance-free option, Nécessaire’s The Body Wash treats your skin to a nurturing cleanse courtesy of its marula, cacay and meadowfoam seed oil blend. Suitable for all skin types, this cult-favorite body wash is designed to delicately lather without causing irritation or stripping the skin barrier thanks to its pH-balanced and nutrient-rich formula, which delivers a potent dose of vitamins A, B3, C, E and omega fatty acids directly into the skin.

Nécessaire The Body Wash $25 Buy Now

Dr. Bronner’s Organic Sugar Soap

A four-in-one formula made with certified organic ingredients, Dr. Bronner’s Organic Sugar Soap can be used to cleanse your body, hands, hair and face. Derived from organic sugar, white grape juice and hemp oil, this versatile body wash leaves your skin nourished, hydrated, balanced and smooth thanks to its gentle and non-stripping lather.

Dr. Bronner's Organic Sugar Soap $10 Buy Now

The Seaweed Bath Co. Hydrating Body Wash

Made from sustainably-harvested bladderwrack seaweed, which is packed with tons of skin-healthy vitamins and minerals, The Seaweed Bath Co.’s Hydrating Body Wash performs a thorough cleanse of the skin thanks to its detoxifying and clarifying formula, which also replenishes moisture to maintain your skin’s softness and smoothness. Choose between four scent varieties that will each elevate your shower routine with their expertly crafted formulas.

The Seaweed Bath Co. Hydrating Body Wash $12 Buy Now

Aesop Coriander Seed Body Cleanser

Boasting a warm, spirited aroma courtesy of its coriander seed and black peppercorn fragrance blend, the Aesop Coriander Seed Body Cleanser envelopes the body in nourishing botanical ingredients to sufficiently cleanse away dirt, oil and impurities while restoring your skin’s natural moisture, smoothness and evenness.

Aesop Coriander Seed Body Cleanser $45 Buy Now

Malin + Goetz Cannabis Hand+Body Wash

Doubling as a body wash and hand soap, the Malin + Goetz Cannabis Hand+Body Wash boasts an amino acid-fortified gel formula that strengthens your skin as it purifies it. Designed for all skin types and delicately fragranced with the brand’s spicy cannabis scent, this gentle-yet-effective multipurpose and body cleanser reduces epidermal stress and restores missing hydration, creating healthier, smoother and less stressed-out skin.

Malin + Goetz Cannabis Hand+Body Wash $24 Buy Now

Anthony Invigorating Rush Hair and Body Wash

Created for convenience with its two-in-one formula, the Anthony Invigorating Rush Hair and Body Wash strengthens your skin using a blend of amino acids and wheat protein, which help stimulate collagen production and improve the overall health and appearance of your skin. It also has the same effect on your hair and makes for an effective shampoo, especially for those whose strands are in need of moisture and repair.

Anthony Invigorating Rush Hair and Body Wash $30 Buy Now

L’Occitane L’Occitan Shower Gel

A body wash and shampoo all-in-one, the L’Occitane L’Occitan Shower Gel imparts the perfect rugged and spicy scent thanks to its lavender, peppery and nutmeg fragrance composition. As it cleanses away dirt, oil and impurities from your skin and scalp, this multipurpose formula also conditions and moisturizes to ensure a revitalized and rejuvenated experience for your entire body.

L’Occitane L’Occitan Shower Gel $20 Buy Now

Le Labo Santal 33 Shower Gel

Prioritizing the hydration and nourishment of your skin with its vitamin E and olive leaf extract-enriched formula, the Le Labo Santal 33 Shower Gel infuses skin-healthy vitamins and minerals into your skin while preserving and fortifying the moisture barrier, instantly quenching dryness and preventing moisture loss after you exit the shower. Perfumed with cardamom, iris, violet, ambrox, sandalwood and cedarwood, it uplifts and pampers your senses with its refined woodsy-musky-leathery fragrance.

Le Labo Santal 33 Shower Gel $55 Buy Now

Method Men Cedar + Cypress Body Wash

Keeping your skin squeaky-clean and smelling fresh, the Method Men Cedar + Cypress Body Wash instantly transforms into a foamy lather that gets deep into the skin to remove dirt, oil and impurities. Formulated with plant-based cleansing agents, this top-rated woodsy-scented body wash is free of parabens and phthalates and is housed in sustainably-made packaging that contains 65% recycled plastic.

Method Men Cedar + Cypress Body Wash $16 Buy Now