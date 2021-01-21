All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Nothing compares to the relaxing escape that comes with a bubble bath. And, bubble bath enthusiasts know that investing in the best bubble bath products can create a truly luxurious soak.

Designed to deliver the perfect amount of foaminess and lather for optimal sensory delight, these bath oils infuse your water with a nourishing blend of essential oils, helping you dispel feelings of anxiety and stress thanks to their potent aromatherapy benefits. The best bubble bath products are enriched with skin-conditioning ingredients that drench your body in hydrating emollients such as coconut oil, shea butter and argan oil, which each offer softening, smoothing and tone-evening benefits in addition to quenching dryness. Making the perfect addition to any at-home spa day or self-care routine, these foaming bath oils can also be used to relieve pain and symptoms of inflammatory skin conditions.

Below, explore the best bubble bath products that suit every skin type, fragrance preference and bath-time style.

Lab to Beauty the Brightening Body Wash & Bubble Bath

Multitasking by design, Lab to Beauty’s the Brightening Body Wash & Bubble Bath fills your bath with calming CBD-infused bubbles that are enriched with hyaluronic acid, aloe vera, vitamin C and more. In addition to soothing your mind and body, this nourishing bath oil infuses the skin with rich hydration and restores its softness and radiance.

Beb Organic Bubbly Wash

Created with little ones in mind, the Beb Organic Bubbly Wash is a three-in-one bath time must-have that can be used as a bubbling bath oil, shampoo and body wash. Comprised of maidenhair, marigold and coconut oils, this citrus-scented bath product is made with 78% organic ingredients and is free of harmful chemicals and dyes.

