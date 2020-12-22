All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

While rejuvenating foot peels and nourishing hand lotions make excellent skin-care treatments, the best callus removers are oftentimes files and scrappers that really get down to the root of the roughness.

Created with stainless-steel panels and professional-grade blades, these exfoliating tools buff away the dry, dead skin cells to reveal smoother, softer skin. Perfect for callused feet and hands, the best callus removers help repair the skin before it cracks, allowing you to skip the discomfort and irritation that inevitably follows the tears, rips and blisters. They also boast ergonomic designs and come equipped with safety features to ensure that you receive a salon-quality treatment at home without any mishaps.

With options for every type of callus level, ranging from mild winter dryness to painful workout-induced cracks, find the best callus removers that will help you achieve baby-smooth skin.

Own Harmony Electric Callus Remover

Available in three different models for different intensities and concerns, the Own Harmony Electric Callus Remover is designed to gently and effectively buff rough, dead skin away to reveal softer, smoother feet. Boasting an ergonomic design and powerful motor, it’s built to last over 750 hours and get every spot.

Own Harmony Electric Callus Remover $30 Buy Now

Tip2Toe Professional Electric Callus Remover

Created to deliver velvety-smooth results, the Tip2Toe Professional Electric Callus Remover is a powered foot file that softens dry, rough spots in minutes. Equipped with a customizable intensity feature, you can gently slough away roughness based on your comfort level and sensitivity for a salon-quality treatment.

View Gallery Related Gallery Louis Vuitton Men’s Pre-Fall 2021

Tip2Toe Professional Electric Callus Remover $40 Buy Now

Rikans Foot File

Offering a large-yet-lightweight design that allows you to work fast and comfortably, the Rikans Foot File uses surgical-grade stainless steel and appropriate blade sharpness to remove layers of callused skin. Ideal for wet and dry use, it creates a spa-quality smoothness without any irritation or discomfort.

Rikan Foot File $9 Buy Now

Callus Performance Callus Care

Perfect for athletes and fitness buffs with callused hands, the Callus Performance Callus Care device trims away calluses gently without ripping the skin with its high-performing blade. Featuring a compact and simple-to-use tube design, it prevents the calluses from ripping and cracking so you don’t have to miss your next practice or workout.

Callus Performance Callus Care $15 Buy Now

Esarora Foot File

Equipped with two foot files and two heel scrapers, the Esarora Foot File features four stainless steel-paneled tools to perform a salon-quality removal of calluses and corns on the heels and feet. Offering a gentle and safe experience, you can use either tool wet or dry depending on your preference to create softer, smoother soles.

Esarora Foot File $7 Buy Now

Miukka Hand Callus Remover

Stocked with 10 blade replacements for long-term usage, the Miukka Hand Callus Remover gently tackles thin layers of callused skin on the hands to prevent blisters, tearing and ripping. Its 0.5-millimeter gap precision blade allows for easy and controlled navigation, ensuring a safe and effective experience.

Miukka Hand Callus Remover $14 Buy Now

Pumice Valley Pumice Stone

Made from pure volcanic lava, the Pumice Valley Pumice Stone rejuvenates as it cleanses away dead skin from the hands, feet, elbows and heels. Not only is it an effective callus and corn removal method, but it also helps stimulate blood circulation and massages tense muscles.

Pumice Valley Pumice Stone $10 Buy Now

Emjoi Micro-Pedi Callus Remover

Featuring an innovative SoftFlex roller that contains flexible microscopic minerals to move with the contour of your foot, the Emjoi Micro-Pedi Callus Remover quickly and easily buffs away dead skin for a safe, at-home pedicure experience. Ideal for those with sensitivity thanks to its gentle roller, it transforms rough callused skin to supple, smooth in just one use.

Emjoi Micro-Pedi Callus Remover $25 Buy Now

Dr. Scholl’s Extra Thick Callus Removers

Ideal for those who want callus relief on-the-go, Dr. Scholl’s Extra Thick Callus Removers offer soft cushioning to provide all-day pain relief. Formulated with salicylic acid to gently exfoliate and soften the affected area, these innovative disks stick to the feet for up to 48 hours to repair and protect the damaged skin.

Dr. Scholl's Extra Thick Callus Removers $6 Buy Now

Lee Beauty Professional Callus Remover Gel

Strong enough to tackle any type of callus, the Lee Beauty Professional Callus Remover Gel has been proven to remove dry, rough skin in just three to five minutes thanks to its powerful formula. An Amazon-favorite product, it dissolves dead skin cells to reveal smoother feet and heels without any scrubbing or filing.

Lee Beauty Professional Callus Remover Gel $14 Buy Now

PriTech Electric Feet Callus Remover

Offering four roller attachments that cater to a variety of callus intensities and foot-care needs, the PriTech Electric Feet Callus Remover is powered by a rechargeable battery and offers up to eight hours of run time. Its innovative design buffs away dead skin fast and effectively with expert precision. Plus, it’s equipped with an automatic safety shut-off feature that activates to prevent harsh pressure.

PriTech Electric Feet Callus Remover $26 Buy Now