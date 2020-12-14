All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Despite offering a unique sensory experience for all, there’s no greater joy than being gifted your favorite candle. This year, retailers among the likes of Bloomingdale’s, Nordstrom and Amazon have each stocked their cyber shelves with the best candle gift sets, making finding the perfect gift the easiest item to cross off your holiday to-do list.

Whether you’re shopping for someone who exclusively burns sweet candles, or someone who opts for earthy, nature-inspired scents over traditional citruses and florals, there is something to match everyone’s distinct scent profile and preferences thanks to the limited-edition holiday and Christmas candle offerings from Nest Fragrances, Illume, Neom, Boy Smells and more.

Below, find the best candle gift sets that will delight even the most particular of noses and spread holiday cheer with their festive packaging.

1. Voluspa Pedestal Candle Gift Box

Combining the brand’s best-selling fragrances, the Voluspa Pedestal Candle Gift Box includes the scents Goji Tarocco Orange, Persimmon & Copal, Baltic Amber and Gilt Pomander & Hinoki.

Voluspa Pedestal Candle Gift Box $50 Buy Now

2. Atelier Cologne Mini Candle Gift Set

Curated to pay homage to powerful memories, the Atelier Cologne Mini Candle Gift Set includes the fragrances Orange Toscana, Oolang Wuyi and Clémentine California. Together, this miniature set features notes of geranium, sandalwood, blood orange, musk, clementine, vetiver and more.

View Gallery Related Gallery Dior Pre-Fall 2021

Atelier Cologne Mini Candle Gift Set $85 Buy Now

3. Yinuo Light Candle Gift Set

The Yinuo Light Candle Gift Set showcases the brand’s best-selling Lavender, Lemon, Fig and Spring candle fragrances. Each candle is housed in a colorful votive that can be reused for decorative storage.

Yinuo Light Candle Gift Set $25 Buy Now

4. Yankee Candle Holiday Sampler Gift Set

Comprised of the brand’s fan-favorite holiday scents, the Yankee Candle Holiday Sampler Gift Set includes mini versions of the Balsam & Cedar, Sparkling Cinnamon, Christmas Cookie and Magical Frosted Forest candles.

Yankee Candle Holiday Sampler Gift Set $13 Buy Now

5. Public Goods Candle Set

Offering a crowd-pleasing variety of scents, the Public Goods Candle Set comes stocked with the brand’s best-selling Black Currant, Cedar & Suede and Lavender & Vanilla candles.

Public Goods Candle Set $18 Buy Now

6. Chloe Mini Glass Candle Set

Housed in elegant, textured vessels that add a touch of luxe to any vanity display, the Chloe Mini Glass Candle Set features fragrance notes of apple, cinnamon, clove, citrus, vanilla, spice, pumpkin, marshmallow, butter, brown sugar, spearmint, evergreen, cedarwood and moss.

Chloe Mini Glass Candle Set $29 Buy Now

7. Apotheke Signature Votive Gift Box

Stocked with 12 of the brand’s best-selling candle fragrances, the Apotheke Signature Votive Gift Box includes the scents Amber Woods, Bamboo, Canvas, Charcoal, Hinoki Lavender, Magnolia Bouquet, Rosebud Oud, Sea Salt Grapefruit, Tobacco Blossom and White Vetiver.

Apotheke Signature Votive Gift Box $73 Buy Now

8. Diptyque Baies, Figuier, Roses Candle Gift Set

Showcasing the fine fragrance brand’s fan-favorite scents, the Diptyque Baies, Figuier, Roses Candle Gift Set offers an elegant fragrance combination that will fill your home with Bulgarian rose, blackcurrant, fig and rose.

Diptyque Baies, Figuier, Roses Candle Gift Set $108 Buy Now

9. Illume Woodfire Mini Luxe Glass Candle Set

Inspired by aromatic wintry forests and a roaring campfire, the Illume Woodfire Mini Luxe Glass Candle Set uses notes of sultry cedarwood, smoke, warm vanilla and patchouli to create a winter wonderland for your senses.

Illume Woodfire Mini Luxe Glass Candle Set $34 Buy Now

10. MelodySusie Aromatherapy Scented Candle Set

Stocked with four full-sized candles in decoratively packaged tins, the MelodySusie Aromatherapy Scented Candle Gift Set includes the floral-inspired scents Jasmine, Lily, Freesia and Rosemary.

MelodySusie Aromatherapy Scented Candle Set $19 Buy Now

11. Boy Smells Kush, Ash & Cedar Stack Candle Set

Perfect for those who prefer musky, earthy-inspired scents, the Boy Smells Kush, Ash & Cedar Stack Set features the cult-favorite brand’s Kush, Ash and Cedar Stack candles, which include notes of cannabis, palo santo, cedar, labdanum, juniper berry, white musk and more.

Boy Smells Kush, Ash & Cedar Stack Candle Set $48 Buy Now

12. Malin + Goetz Get Lit Candle Set

Highlighting the brand’s fan-favorite Cannabis candle, the Malin + Goetz Get Lit Candle Set offers fragrance notes of black pepper, sandalwood and smoke to warm every room with its spicy, herbaceous scent.

Malin + Goetz Get Lit Candle Set $60 Buy Now

13. Monday Moose Aromatherapy Scented Candle Gift Set

Made from eco-friendly soy wax with natural essential oils, the Monday Moose Aromatherapy Scented Candle Gift Set includes the brand’s Salted Caramel + Coconut Cream, Mandarin Tree + Tropical Lime and Blushing Violet + Frosted Berries candles.

Monday Moose Aromatherapy Scented Candle Gift Set $30 Buy Now

14. Tory Burch Three-Piece Votive Scented Candle Set

Making a chic addition to your home with its geometric votives, the Tory Birch Three-Piece Votive Scented Candle Set includes miniature versions of the brand’s Cedarwood, 797 Madison and Westerly candles.

Tory Burch 3-Piece Votive Scented Candle Set $128 Buy Now

15. MacKenzie-Childs Winter Bouquet Candle Set

Drawing inspiration from a forest in bloom by melding fresh-cut fir with warm embers of spicy cloves, the MacKenzie-Childs Winter Bouquet Candle Set features two miniature versions of the brand’s Winter Bouquet Candles housed in festively decorated glass vessels.

MacKenzie-Childs Winter Bouquet Candle Set $68 Buy Now