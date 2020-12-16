All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

CBD skin care has become a viable solution for those seeking relief from redness, dryness, oiliness and more thanks to the trendy ingredient’s balancing, calming and restorative skin benefits. If you’re looking to pamper your skin with the nourishing effects of CBD, incorporating one of the best CBD face masks will help you achieve healthier skin in addition to providing a solution to common concerns.

Thanks to its antioxidant-rich blend of vitamins and minerals, CBD is effective at reducing inflammation in the skin, which makes it a great ingredient for targeting all forms of redness in the skin, especially acne. It’s also packed with fatty acids as well, which nourish the skin and soothe it. This, in turn, helps repair damage caused by a weakened skin barrier and stress as it promotes balance and hydration. But not all of the best CBD face masks contain broad-spectrum CBD; some are formulated with hemp seed oil and cannabis sativa oil, which are both fortified with skin-healthy ingredients as well but are extracted from a different part of the hemp plant.

Below, find the best CBD face masks that cater to a variety of skin-care concerns and make effective solutions for acne, uneven tone and texture, loss of firmness, dullness and more.

1. Freeman Beautiful CBD Calm Jelly Mask

Designed to deliver instant calming relief to overworked skin, the Freeman Beautiful CBD Calm Jelly Mask features a nourishing blend of cannabis sativa and vitamin E to restore hydration. It’s also enriched with ylang-ylang essential oil, which promotes feelings of serenity.

2. Origins Hello, Calm Face Mask

Fortified with a blend of skin-healthy fatty acids, the Origins Hello, Calm Face Mask uses cannabis sativa seed oil to deeply hydrate and soothe skin. Suitable for all skin types, this face mask promotes healthier and more even skin over time.

3. Mask Spotless Blemishes & Oily Skin Soothing CBD Sheet Masks

Formulated with 20 milligrams of CBD, the Mask Spotless Blemishes & Oily Skin Soothing CBD Sheet Masks reduces inflammation and redness in the skin while healing existing blemishes. Additionally, it also promotes cell turnover and balances oil production to help prevent future breakouts.

4. Fifth & Root Moonlight Cooling Glow CBD Mask

Featuring 250 mg. of cooling CBD, the Fifth & Root Moonlight Cooling Glow CBD Mask purifies and brightens the skin using a blend of natural and nourishing ingredients. Comprised of kaolin clay to draw out impurities and cucumber to soothe, while turmeric and prickly pear come together to boost radiance for a supernatural glow.

5. I Pekar Sleeping Mask Infused with CBD Oil

Crafted with a luxurious blend of natural and organic ingredients to repair the skin while you sleep, the I Pekar Sleeping Mask combines 250 mg. of CBD oil with aloe, rosehip seed, jojoba and other nourishing ingredients to calm redness, boost radiance and quench dryness.

6. Lab to Beauty The Green Cure Mask

Featuring an anti-inflammatory blend of matcha, French green clay and CBD, Lab to Beauty’s The Green Cure Mask instantly clarifies and detoxifies pores for clearer skin. Using antibacterial lavender, it also multitasks to calm and smooth the complexion, erasing signs of unwanted texture and tone.

7. Hugs Wellness CBD Chamomile Clay Mask

Enlarged, clogged pores are no match for the Hugs Wellness CBD Chamomile Clay Mask, which works hard to purify and detoxify the skin. In addition to pulling makeup, dirt, sweat and other acne-causing agents from the pores, it also uses 300 mg. of CBD to combat inflammation and soothe irritation. Other key ingredients include refreshing Canadian glacial clay, pore-refining charcoal, soothing aloe, antioxidant-rich green tea and calming chamomile.

8. Andalou Naturals CannaCell Glow Mask

Formulated to provide instant hydration and smoothness, the Andalou Naturals CannaCell Glow Mask harnesses the nourishing properties of organic hemp seed oil to renew distressed skin and improve tone. Also inside are a supercharged blend of antioxidant-rich ingredients that turn up the wattage on your skin to impart a healthy glow while neutralizing and preventing the damaging effects of pollution and UV exposure.

9. Mantra Mask CBD Marine Hydration Mask

Delicately designed to draw out toxins and impurities without stripping the skin, the Mantra Mask CBD Marine Hydration Mask harnesses the soothing benefits of CBD to promote nourishment and balance as it deeply detoxifies the pores. It also delivers lasting hydration thanks to its conditioning blend of sea kelp and spirulina algae.

10. Shea Brand Electric Daisy + CBD Enzyme Face Mask

Perfect for those looking to improve firmness and elasticity, the Shea Brand Electric Daisy Enzyme Face Mask tightens as it exfoliates away dead skin cells for smoother, brighter skin. Rich in fatty acids from CBD and deeply hydrating from cassia angustifolia seed extract, this top-rated face mask also features Electric Daisy, which is renowned as “natural Botox” for its tingling and firming effect.

11. Kana Skincare Lavender Hemp Sleeping Mask

Clean by design, the Kana Skincare Lavender Hemp Sleeping Mask is fortified with antioxidant-rich phytocannabinoids to heal, hydrate and brighten the skin while you sleep. Thanks to its anti-inflammatory effect on the skin, redness associated with stress, acne and damage will be reduced and you’ll begin your day with a hydrated and dewy start.

12. &Sunny Charcoal Silk CBD Face Mask

Ideal for those experiencing uneven texture and tone, the &Sunny Charcoal Silk CBD Face Mask detoxifies and brightens dull skin using a blend of charcoal and hemp oil. Featuring hyaluronic acid and green tea leaf extract, it also deeply hydrates and soothes as it softens and smooths.

