Renowned for its abilities to promote a sense of overall calmness and relaxation, CBD-fortified wellness products have infiltrated the beauty industry in overwhelming numbers as the trendy super-ingredient continues to gain notoriety. Among the buzzworthy oils, tinctures and skin-care products, CBD gummies have also seen an increase in popularity, particularly for those who have trouble falling and staying asleep.

When selecting the best CBD gummies for sleep, it’s essential that the formula contains a combination of CBD and melatonin in order to see results. Since melatonin is already produced in the body, increasing it will encourage your natural sleep pattern and help you achieve a more restful and uninterrupted night’s sleep. Other CBD sleep gummies with melatonin are also fortified with other pro-sleep ingredients, including chamomile, magnesium, lavender, lemon balm, valerian root and more to get your mind and body into slumber mode.

In certain cases, CBD and other hemp-derived gummies formulated without melatonin can also promote a better quality of sleep thanks to their calming effect on the mind, which can avert feelings of stress and anxiety so you can feel more relaxed before bed and fall asleep easier.

Below, find the best CBD gummies for sleep that will help you catch some Zs and wake up feeling rested and restored.

1. Charlotte’s Web CBD Gummies: Sleep

Fortified with melatonin to support restful sleep, the Charlotte’s Web CBD Gummies: Sleep contain a dreamy mixture of 10 milligrams of CBD and 3 milligrams of melatonin to encourage a natural sleep pattern. Flavored with natural fruit and vegetable juices, these raspberry gummies with also promote feelings of calmness as you get ready for bed.

Charlotte's Web CBD Gummies: Sleep $30 Buy Now

2. HempZZZ Deep Sleep Gummies

While these gummies contain hemp extract instead of CBD, the HempZZZ Deep Sleep Gummies feature 150 milligrams of hemp extract and 5 milligrams of melatonin to help you drift off to sleep. Its non-habit forming formula also contains omega fatty acids and vitamins B and E, which helps nourish the body while also eliminating the common factors that disrupt sleep.

HempZZZ Deep Sleep Gummies $35 Buy Now

3. Sunday Scaries CBD Gummies

Created to eliminate manifestations of worry and act as a solution to everyday anxieties, Sunday Scaries CBD Gummies contain 10 milligrams of broad-spectrum CBD per gummy and support a more relaxed and calm sense of being. These CBD gummies come in orange, cherry, pineapple, lemon and apple flavors and have been found to improve sleep due to their stress relief benefits, according to reviewers.

Sunday Scaries CBD Gummies $29 Buy Now

4. Pure Relief Nighttime Melatonin Gummies

Stocked with 30 milligrams of CBD in each gummy, the Pure Relief Nighttime Melatonin Gummies are made with natural fruit, hemp extracts and melatonin to promote a better night’s sleep. Shaped like gummy bears and available in an assorted flavor variety, these CBD gummies will feel like a sweet treat right before you hit the hay.

Pure Relief Nighttime Melatonin Gummies $60 Buy Now

5. Not Pot Sleep CBD Gummies

Made with 20 milligrams of CBD and 3 grams of melatonin, the Not Pot Sleep CBD Gummies are designed to help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep during the night. Vegan and formulated without artificial flavorings, these blueberry CBD gummies will help you achieve ultimate bedtime zen.

Not Pot Sleep CBD Gummies $40 Buy Now

6. Medterra CBD Gummies Sleep Tight

Formulated to promote relaxation and tranquility before bed, the Medterra Sleep Tight CBD Gummies contain 25 milligrams of CBD and 3 milligrams of melatonin so you can enjoy a peaceful slumber. Its calming, natural formula also contains other sleep aids such as lemon balm and chamomile to offer more assistance so you can achieve all phases of healthy sleep.

Medterra CBD Gummies Sleep Tight $40 Buy Now

7. CBDistillery Sleep CBD Gummies

Powered by 30 milligrams of CBD and 2 milligrams of melatonin, the CBDistillery Sleep CBD Gummies are designed to help you fall asleep naturally and easily. Available in a mixed berry flavor, these nighttime gummies will allow you to wake up feeling refreshed while also helping thwart feelings of stress.

CBDistillery Sleep CBD Gummies $70 Buy Now

8. Green Roads Sleepy Zs Bedtime CBD Gummies

By pairing 25 milligrams of CBD with 5 milligrams of melatonin, the Green Roads Sleepy Zs Bedtime CBD Gummies treat the mind and body to a true sense of renewal that can only come from a good night’s sleep. In addition to encouraging your body’s natural sleep pattern, these blackberry-flavored CBD gummies also help calm the mind by eliminating feelings of stress and worry.

Green Roads Sleepy Zs Bedtime CBD Gummies $50 Buy Now

9. Hemp Bombs CBD Sleep Gummies

Designed to deliver a high-quality rest, the Hemp Bombs Sleep CBD Gummies combine 15 milligrams of premium CBD and 5 milligrams of melatonin to encourage a deeper, uninterrupted night’s sleep.

Hemp Bombs CBD Sleep Gummies $70 Buy Now

10. Intrinsic Hemp CBD Gummies

Designed for minds that are extra-anxious and stressed out, the Intrinsic Hemp CBD Gummies are fortified with 20 milligrams of 99 percent pure CBD to promote an overall calmness and sense of relaxation in the mind and body. While there is no melatonin in its formula, these assorted fruit-flavored gummies have a stress-quieting effect on the mind that has been found make it easier to fall asleep and stay asleep.

Intrinsic Hemp CBD Gummies $40 Buy Now

11. Winged Sleepy CBD Gummies

Created with women who have experienced sleepless nights on occasion in mind, the Winged Sleepy CBD Gummies harness the benefits of calming CBD and other known sleep aids to promote a better night’s sleep. Its yawn-inducing formula contains 10 milligrams of CBD, plus evening primrose oil for hormonal support, L-Theanine to ease mental stress and a blend of 5-HTP and GABA to calm overactive minds and enhance your sleep quality.

Winged Sleepy CBD Gummies $35 Buy Now