All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Making the switch to CBD hair products is a commitment that beauty lovers have begun to contemplate in response to the buzzworthy ingredient’s rise in popularity.

Renowned for its restorative benefits, CBD, which is short for cannabidiol and is an active ingredient in cannabis derived from the hemp plant, has been found to have a similar balancing and calming effect on the scalp that it does on the body when ingested or applied topically in CBD beauty products and oils. This then makes it a viable solution for relieving common scalp and hair care concerns such as dryness, flakiness, irritation, itchiness, excess oil production and more. Additionally, this anti-inflammatory ingredient is also rich in hair-healthy antioxidants and fatty acids, which allows CBD hair products to revitalize the strands beyond the surface level and repair damage to create healthier, stronger hair.

Eager to dip your toes into the world of cannabis-infused hair care? Read on to find the best CBD hair products that will transform your strands from the inside out.

1. Fekkai CBD Scalp Calming Shampoo

Designed with thicker and coarser hair types in mind, the Fekkai CBD Scalp Calming Shampoo works as a solution for sensitive and dry scalps with its soothing and moisturizing formula. Suitable for color-treated strands, it delivers a gentle-yet-effective cleanse and helps restore balance to the scalp.

View Gallery Related Gallery Chanel Métiers d’Art 2021

Fekkai CBD Scalp Calming Shampoo $25 Buy Now

2. H empz Triple Moisture-Rich Herbal Whipped Creme Conditioner

Doubling as a conditioner and hair mask when intense moisture is required, the Hempz Triple Moisture-Rich Herbal Whipped Conditioner is fortified with 100% natural, pure hemp seed oil, fatty acids and other hair-healthy antioxidants to replenish hydration, shine and smoothness.

Hempz Triple Moisture-Rich Herbal Whipped Creme Conditioner $21 Buy Now

3. Briogeo B. Well 100mg CBD + Arnica Flower Soothing Skin & Scalp Oil

The Briogeo B. Well 100mg CBD + Arnica Flower Soothing Skin & Scalp Oil is THC-free and rich in fatty acids and cannabinoids, which contain several nourishing vitamins and minerals. When applied to the scalp, this hydrating oil moisturizes dry, itchy scalps while also calming irritation and inflammation. Designed to be used on its own as an overnight treatment or added to your favorite hair care products to deliver a boost in hydration and nourishment, this powerful oil will promote a healthier and more balanced scalp in the long run.

Briogeo B. Well Skin & Scalp Oil $48 Buy Now

4. SheaMoisture Cannabis & Ginseng Lush Length Leave-In Conditioner

Perfect for strands that always require extra moisture or need help taming flyaways, the SheaMoisture Cannabis & Ginseng Lush Length Leave-In Conditioner harnesses the nourishing benefits of cannabis seed oil, ginseng root and horsetail extract to invigorate the scalp, boost hydration and infuse body, bounce and shine.

SheaMoisture Cannabis & Ginseng Lush Length Leave-In Conditioner $12 Buy Now

5. Raincry Rebuild Bond Repair

Featuring a cutting-edge blend of CBD oil, collagen peptides and lotus extract, the Raincry Rebuild Bond Repair leave-in treatment targets damaged bonds by rebuilding the cortex and cuticle bonds. In addition to strengthening and revitalizing your strands, this lightweight product also seals in moisture and protects your hair from the inside out against damage and breakage.

Raincry Rebuild Bond Repair $38 Buy Now

6. Giovanni Hemp Hydrating & Deep-Conditioning Hair Mask

Powered by a deeply-hydrating mix of balancing hemp seed oil and soothing aloe vera, the Giovanni Hemp Hydrating & Deep-Conditioning Hair Mask stimulates and moisturizes damaged hair while also nourishing the scalp and strands with vitamins, antioxidants and omega fatty acids.

Giovanni Hemp Hydrating & Deep Conditioning Hair Mask $12 Buy Now

7. Philip B CBD Scalp and Body Oil

Designed to harness the soothing and calming benefits of CBD and cannabigerol (CBG), the Philip B CBD Scalp and Body Oil immediately alleviates irritation and inflammation to relieve stressed-out scalps for healthier overall strands. Ideal for those with inflammatory and chronic skin conditions, this THC-free formula will calm the skin and stop flare-ups at the source.

Philip B CBD Scalp and Body Oil $90 Buy Now

8. Outré Hair CBD Anti-Stress Oil

The Outré Hair CBD Anti-Stress Oil instantly nourishes the strands by infusing a blend of antioxidant-rich nutrients to the scalp, which, in turn, repair and protect the hair from within. In addition to revitalizing the strands, this powerful treatment oil rehydrates thirsty hair, restores elasticity in brittle strands, detangles and even adds shine and smoothness by combating frizz. Plus, it also acts as a heat protectant to prevent future damage.

Outré Hair CBD Anti-Stress Oil $36 Buy Now

9. Dr. Hempster Anti-Hair Loss Shampoo

Featuring restorative hemp seed oil to stimulate the hair follicles, the Dr. Hempster Anti-Hair Loss Shampoo combats hair loss using a powerful blend of biotin and saw palmetto to fight the enzymes that cause thinning strands, plus wheat protein and argan oil to boost elasticity and promote growth.

Dr. Hempster Anti-Hair Loss Shampoo $25 Buy Now

10. Love Beauty and Planet’s Soothe & Nourish Conditioner

Infused with hemp seed oil to deliver instant nourishment, the Love Beauty and Planet’s Soothe & Nourish Conditioner releases tension in the scalp with its calming and soothing formula, which is also extremely moisturizing and smoothes the strands using organic coconut oil.

Love Beauty And Planet Soothe & Nourish Conditioner $9 Buy Now