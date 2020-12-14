All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

To promote healthy recovery for sore muscles and chronic inflammation, giving yourself a massage with a CBD-fortified body lotion is one of the best ways to obtain instant relief thanks to the trendy wellness ingredient’s calming and healing benefits.

When determining which formula is the best CBD massage lotion to incorporate into body care and pain relief regimens, taking a hard look at the ingredients list is essential. For those exclusively looking for muscle soreness and tension relief, opt for a formula that is powered by broad-spectrum CBD for immediate and effective results. These CBD balms, lotions and moisturizers are oftentimes fortified with other soothing ingredients such as aloe vera, lavender and more to promote an overall feeling of calm as it tends to your muscles and joints.

But if you’re looking to solely access the buzzworthy ingredient’s skin-care benefits, choosing a CBD-infused body lotion is your best bet. Since hemp oil is packed with omega fatty acids, antioxidants and other skin-healthy ingredients, the best CBD massage lotions also possess the power to correct concerns such as discoloration, redness, inflammation, uneven texture and loss of firmness to create healthier skin. Plus, they also contain rich hydrators to leave the skin feeling silky-smooth and allow you to have a pampering spa-quality massage at home.

Read on to find the best CBD massage lotions that will help provide full-body relief while also delivering velvety-smooth skin.

1. Green Roads Muscle and Joint Relief CBD Cream

Perfect for sore muscles or chronic aches and pains, the Green Road Muscle and Joint Relief CBD Cream uses 350 milligrams of CBD to tend to discomfort while avocado oil deeply hydrates the skin.

Green Roads Muscle and Joint Relief Cream $40 Buy Now

2. Tribe Cold Therapy CBD Cream

Designed to deliver fast relief, the Tribe Cold Therapy CBD Cream is an arctic cold cooling rub that is powered by 100 milligrams of CBD, arnica, chamomile and aloe vera to moisturize and heal.

3. Lord Jones CBD Body Lotion

Available in three fragrance options, the Lord Jones CBD Body Lotion contains 200 milligrams of CBD and is designed to create a cooling sensation once applied. Its luxuriously rich formula also contains shea butter to impart the skin with a silky-smooth feel.

Lord Jones CBD Body Lotion $60 Buy Now

4. Brown Girl Jane Heal Whipped CBD Body Butter

Accompanied by a moisturizing blend of shea and cocoa butters, the Brown Girl Jane Heal Whipped CBD Body Butter is formulated with 400 milligrams of CBD for powerful relief. Chamomile, calendula and aloe also come together in this natural, plant-based body lotion to deliver head-to-toe softness and hydration.

Brown Girl Jane Heal Whipped CBD Body Butter $52 Buy Now

5. Mowellens Dream in Green CBD-Boosted Body Soufflé

Offering a sweet and decadent balsamic Tahitian vanilla scent, the Mowellens Dream in Green CBD-Boosted Body Soufflé contains 300 milligrams of CBD to help ease tension, soreness and aches for whole-body recovery. Its whipped texture melts into the skin to create a pampering body care experience.

Mowellens Dream in Green CBD-Boosted Body Soufflé $58 Buy Now

6. Prima Skin Therapy Body Cream

This ultra-rich, luxuriously nourishing cream is made with 275 milligrams of broad-spectrum hemp CBD and effectively soothes, calms, replenishes and moisturizes skin with renowned skin hydrators and aromatherapeutic essential oils. Designed for fast-absorption with its non-greasy formula, this body butter delivers polyphenols, fatty acids and other skin-healthy ingredients with its blend of jojoba oil and shea and cocoa butters.

Prima Skin Therapy Body Cream $38 Buy Now

7. Maison Hemp CBD Recovery Balm

Offering more of a salve-like texture than a lotion, the Maison Hemp CBD Recovery Balm is powered by a synergistic blend of plant-based components to visibly repair everyday damage to the body. Fortified by 500 milligrams of CBD, this recovery balm seamlessly glides over the skin, targeting areas that need relief with its cooling, calming and anti-inflammatory formula.

Maison Hemp CBD Recovery Balm $70 Buy Now

8. Cannuka CBD Nourishing Body Cream

Infused with a skin-soothing and hydrating blend of aloe vera and hyaluronic acid, the Cannuka CBD Nourishing Body Cream provides a lightweight-yet-indulgent texture that melts seamlessly into the skin. Powered by a nourishing combination of CBD and manuka honey, this delightfully smooth lotion tends to your muscles and joints while also deeply conditioning your skin.

Cannuka CBD Nourishing Body Cream $28 Buy Now

9. Calm By Wellness Hemp CBD Lavender Lotion

By combining 200 milligrams of broad-spectrum CBD, with 100 percent organic ingredients like aloe leaf juice and coconut oil, the Calm by Wellness Hemp CBD Lavender Lotion soothes skin as it aids with pain relief, muscle tension and more. Its aromatherapeutic lavender scent promotes feelings of calm and relaxation as you lather yourself in its deeply nourishing formula.

Calm By Wellness Hemp CBD Lavender Lotion $40 Buy Now

10. Physicians Grade CBD Rescue Cream Ultra-Hydrating Body Balm

For when your muscles and joints are in need of some TLC, the Physicians Grade CBD Rescue Cream Ultra-Hydrating Body Balm contains 200 milligrams of CBD and offers immediate relief from soreness, tension and pain. Additionally, it’s also formulated with an expertly crafted blend of antioxidant-rich hydrators, which not only deliver lasting moisture but also provide protection from oxidative damage for healthier overall skin.

Physicians Grade CBD Rescue Cream Ultra-Hydrating Body Balm $70 Buy Now

11. Vertly CBD-Infused Relief Lotion

Whether you want to give yourself a full-body massage or just need relief in one area, the Vertly CBD-Infused Relief Lotion combines the restorative benefits of CBD with the nourishing benefits of Shea butter and the healing benefits of magnesium to transform tired, sore muscles. Also featuring arnica, this vitamin-packed body lotion leaves skin feeling soothed, hydrated and refreshed.

Vertly CBD-Infused Relief Lotion $48 Buy Now

12. Hempz Lavender Oil CBD Body Moisturizer

Harnessing the power of 300 milligrams of CBD, the Hempz Lavender Oil CBD Body Moisturizer multitasks as a rejuvenating therapy session for your muscles and skin with its nourishing formula. Lightweight and designed for daily use, it delivers the perfect balance of hydration, antioxidants, vitamins and key amino acids to transform tired, rough skin to velvety-smooth healthy.

Hempz Lavender Oil CBD Body Moisturizer $28 Buy Now

13. Josie Maran Skin Dope Body Butter

Infused with CBD and brimming with nourishing ingredients, the Josie Maran Skin Dope Body Butter deeply moisturizes the skin as it smooths away uneven texture, tone and roughness. In addition to providing calming relief to inflamed skin, this silky body butter uses argan oil, shea, aloe vera and cocoa butter to deliver lasting hydration.

Josie Maran Skin Dope Body Butter $58 Buy Now

14. Switch 2 Pure Be Chill CBD Body Rub

Enriched with 300 milligrams of CBD, the Switch 2 Pure Be Chill CBD Body Rub provides an invigorating, calming and alleviating experience for the body. Not only does it work as an effective solution to muscle soreness and tension, but its rich texture can also be used to reduce the appearance of scarring, pigmentation spots, impurities and more.

Switch 2 Pure Be Chill CBD Body Rub $65 Buy Now