Sometime last year, CBD emerged as a beauty and wellness trend and turned into an avalanche. The product offerings haven’t stop coming. While CBD-infused well, everything, is still going strong, there continues to be some confusion as to exactly what CBD is and what it does. To fill you in, CBD stands for cannabidiol. It’s a cannabinoid, which is a plant-based compound found in the flowers and leaves of the hemp plant. And no, it can’t get you high, since it’s not psychoactive. While experts agree that the science is still murky and more research needs to be done, CBD is known for having plenty of perks. When applied topically, the best CBD oils can reduce inflammation and redness and soothe stressed skin. CBD can also ease anxiety, sleep issues and pain. The cannabinoid also has loads of antioxidants, which can make it stellar for skin care.

There are plenty of gray areas in the CBD world since you can’t reap the rewards of CBD from just any hemp plant. Some plants are specifically bred for their medicinal value and to be high in CBD, while other plants don’t contain that much. One way to tell whether you’re getting the good stuff is the price. Typically, the higher the price, the better the quality, since the cost drives the quality of CBD. If you find a bargain deal, chances are that means it doesn’t contain much CBD, so the results may not be what you were hoping for. The best CBD oils contain CBD that’s grown organically in the U.S. and they can provide independent lab reports that show their cannabinoid content and are contaminant-free. Since CBD isn’t a regulated pharmaceutical drug, there’s no universal standard for dosing.

This is where buying from a trusted brand comes in. Plus, a CBD oil is a great way to dip your toe into the ingredient, since you don’t get as much of it topically. If you want to jump right in and really see the effects, just use a product with a higher concentration. Another perk is the best CBD oils are great for hydrating and softening skin. To help you get started, try one of the best CBD oils that live up to the promise of soothed and smooth skin.

1. Lord Jones High CBD Formula Body Oil

Lord Jones has deservedly earned the reputation for having the best CBD oils and products out there. This soothing body oil goes deep into the skin to deliver the perks of organic avocado, jojoba and safflower oils, leaving skin glowing. The rollerball applicator delivers a massage while targeting pressure points, making the experience even more relaxing. It quickly absorbs into skin and leaves a delightful fragrance of evergreen and citrus notes of orange and bergamot. Lord Jones exclusively uses broad spectrum CBD extract from hemp grown in the U.S., which is lab tested to confirm its strength and purity.

2. Herbivore Botanicals Emerald CBD + Adaptogens Deep Moisture Glow Oil

Seeing red? Then this is the best CBD oil for you. The daily facial oil has 100 mg. of full spectrum CBD and hemp seed oil to ease redness and dryness. It also tackles uneven texture and dullness and is made to work for all skin types. Adaptogens shiitake mushroom and ashwagandha root round out the ingredient list to guard skin from environmental stressors and deeply hydrate. To ensure the CBD is as potent as possible, it’s minimally processed.

3. Lab to Beauty the Recovery Oil

Finding a universal beauty product that truly works for all skin types is like discovering a unicorn, but Lab to Beauty has managed to do so with this lightweight CBD face oil. It works for acne-prone skin by balancing oil production with jojoba oil and CBD. It quenches even the driest complexions with its blend of hydrating oils. As an antiager, it tightens, firms, lifts and boosts collagen production. And it soothes sensitive skin with the gentle trifecta of rosehip oil, calendula extract and CBD.

4. Saint Jane Luxury Beauty Serum

Another favorite brand in the CBD world, Saint Jane knows how to pack a punch with their formulas. This elegant face oil has a whopping 500 milligrams of full spectrum hemp oil that’s evaluated for quality four times, which is triple the industry standard. That coveted lit from within glow comes courtesy of 20 powerful botanicals, including sea buckthorn, calendula, sandalwood and rose, which all work together to resurface skin, boost radiance and detox. The Luxury Beauty Serum will work with all skin types, from mature to acne-prone, and will balance skin while improving redness, dryness, irritation and breakouts. Made in California from sustainably sourced ingredients, the formula is cruelty-free and vegan.

5. Josie Maran Skin Dope Argan Oil + 100 mg CBD

Parched skin will be just feeling fine after using this face oil. Certainly the best CBD oil for dry skin, it’s a little heavier than many of its peers, which is a good thing for thirsty complexions. With only two ingredients—CBD and 100 percent argan oil — it’s also great for sensitive skin. Argan oil is a top source of omega 3, 6 and 9 fatty acids, which are ideal for hydrating. Meanwhile, full spectrum organic CBD oil that’s grown in the U.S. in small batches soothes inflammation and redness — two common side effects of dryness. The all-natural, sustainably sourced formula also balances skin and improves its strength and elasticity.

6. Reign Together CBD Massage Oil

Remember what we said about CBD being great for pain management? That’s what makes it so great in a massage oil. Reign Together’s CBD Massage Oil will make your next rub-down even more effective. Completely natural, it boasts 160 mg. of broad spectrum CBD oil and arnica to really treat sore and tired muscles. A delightfully light citrus scent adds to the full relaxation it delivers, plus the non-greasy oil hydrates skin.

7. BYBI Beauty CBD Oil Booster

This calming face oil can be used solo or added to other skin-care products like moisturizer. Either way, it’ll relax skin and reduce redness and irritation. Made with 100 mg. of cannabidiol, it’s packed with antioxidants. It can be used morning or night on all skin types to improve the appearance of damaged skin and hydrate.

8. Ellis Brooklyn Marvelous Massage and Body Oil With CBD

Phenomenal slip means this massage and body oil glides right onto skin. The restorative formula has 100 mg. of full spectrum CBD, plant-based antioxidant maritime pine bark extract and hydrating sweet almond oil. Safe for all skin types, it’ll delight the senses while reducing redness and irritation.

