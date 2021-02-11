All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

For those seeking a natural stress relief remedy, incorporating one of the best CBD oils for anxiety into your wellness routine may prove to be an effective method. Also sought after for its pain management and anti-inflammatory benefits, CBD has become a viable solution for alleviating stress in all of its forms. However, it is important to note that while CBD won’t treat anxiety, it can be used to achieve a calmer and more relaxed mental state of being.

By promoting feelings of calm, the CBD tinctures, which are fast-absorbing oils and more potent compared to gummies and other CBD formulas, provide temporary aid in reducing anxious thoughts and tendencies, eliminating stress and worry from your daily routine. But, they do so without causing brain fog or grogginess. In fact, some of the best CBD oils for anxiety contain medium-chain triglyceride (MCT) oil, which has been found to support healthy brain function and support sharper memory and mental clarity. CBD also makes an effective sleep aid for those who have difficulty falling asleep and staying asleep due to their anxious, overactive minds. When taken before bed, it will help you feel more zen, relaxed and ready for sleep. Just remember to hold it under your tongue for at least 30 seconds before swallowing, this will help improve its efficacy and ensure that you’ve absorbed everything fully.

Below, explore the best CBD oils for anxiety that will help lower your stress levels.

Standard Dose CBD Tincture

Comprised of 1,000 milligrams of CBD isolate and MCT oil, the Standard Dose CBD Tincture is designed to adapt to your body’s chemistry to soothe and alleviate inflammation and pain. Its calming effect on the body can also be felt in the mind as its potent, tasteless and scentless formula relieves mental stress and anxiety while promoting feelings of calm and relaxation.

Standard Dose CBD Tincture $88 Buy Now

Charlotte’s Web Max Strength CBD Oil

Boasting the brand’s highest dosage of CBD, the Charlotte’s Web Max Strength CBD Oil delivers 60 milligrams of CBD, plus naturally occurring phytocannabinoids, terpenes and flavonoids to enhance your wellness routine. Available in three flavors and two sizes, this top-rated CBD oil supports mental calmness by relieving feelings of stress and anxiety and has been found to promote a better night’s sleep for those with racing minds. Plus, it’s great for reducing exercise-induced inflammation and soreness in the muscles and joints.

Charlotte's Web Max Strength CBD Oil $120 Buy Now

CBDistillery Isolate CBD Oil Tincture

THC-free and featuring 500 milligrams of pure CBD, the CBDistillery Isolate CBD Oil Tincture will help you achieve optimal relaxation with its potent formula, which also works to relieve muscle soreness and inflammation in addition to calming feelings of anxiety, stress and worry.

CBDistillery Isolate CBD Oil Tincture $32 Buy Now

Cornbread Distilled CBD Oil

Equipped with certified-organic, full-spectrum CBD, the Cornbread Distilled CBD Oil works as a daytime remedy to anxiety and stress with its calming effect on the mind. Delivering 50 milligrams of CBD per serving, this top-rated CBD tincture will help you achieve mental clarity while promoting an elevated mood.

Cornbread Distilled CBD Oil $60 Buy Now

FOCL Premium CBD Drops

Vegan, THC-free and available in three delicious flavors, the FOCL Premium CBD Drops use 1,000 milligrams of CBD to alleviate mental and physical stress, helping you achieve a calmer mind by reducing feelings of anxiety and worry. Offering a viable sleep aid for those who have difficulty falling and staying asleep, this fan-favorite CBD tincture also harnesses the wellness benefits of MCT oil to promote healthier brain function.

FOCL Premium CBD Drops $65 Buy Now

CBDMD CBD Oil Tincture Drops

Perfect for CBD beginners and experts thanks to its wide range of doses, the CBDMD CBD Oil Tincture Drops are available in six varying doses and two sizes to create a customizable anxiety-alleviating routine. Each formula contains superior broad-spectrum CBD and can help you achieve mental calmness and relief from both mental and physical stress. Choose between its natural-flavored formulation or the brand’s three delicious fruit-inspired flavors.

cbdMD CBD Oil Tincture Drops $30 Buy Now

Medterra CBD Oil

With a strength range of 500, 1,000 and 3,000 milligrams of CBD per bottle, the Medterra CBD Oil supports every wellness routine and offers fast-acting relief from anxiety, stress and worry. Not only does it help you achieve a steady and long-lasting level of calmness and relaxation, but it also supports healthy brain function with its MCT oil-enriched formula.

Medterra CBD Oil $35 Buy Now

Kanibi Full-Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture

Available in five decadent flavors like choco mint and Skittles, the Kanibi Full Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture delivers a delicious dose of 750 milligrams of full-spectrum CBD. It reduces feelings of anxiety and stress by promoting a calmer mind to help you tackle the day, unwind and fall asleep easier and faster.

Kanibi Full Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture $69 Buy Now

Lord Jones Hemp-Derived CBD Tincture

Carefully crafted to promote a calmer state of mind, the Lord Jones Hemp-Derived CBD Tincture harnesses the power of 250 milligrams of broad-spectrum hemp-derived CBD, translating to approximately 10 milligrams per serving. Naturally flavored with peppermint and lemon oils, this fan-favorite formula helps decrease your anxiety and stress levels while helping you reach optimal relaxation.

Lord Jones Hemp-Derived CBD Tincture $55 Buy Now

NuLeaf Naturals Full Spectrum Hemp CBD Oil

Available in five strengths to adhere with everyone’s CBD threshold, the NuLeaf Full Spectrum Hemp CBD Oil contains full-spectrum hemp extract and organic virgin hemp seed oil, which work synergistically to alleviate mental and physical stress. Utilizing the naturally occuring cannabinoids and terpenes found in both ingredients, this top-rated tincture has been found to reduce feelings of anxiety, stress and worry while also making an effective sleep and workout aid.

NuLeaf Full Spectrum Hemp CBD Oil $39 Buy Now

Cheef Botanicals Full Spectrum CBD Oil

Available in 300, 600, 1,200 and 3,000-milligram doses, the Cheef Botanicals Full Spectrum CBD Oil offers pure CBD and hemp oil to aid in your mental wellness routine. Rich in omega fatty acids and anti-inflammatory minerals, this top-rated CBD oil promotes healthier muscle and joint healing while providing relief from daily anxiety, stress and worry.

Cheef Botanicals Full Spectrum CBD Oil $25 Buy Now