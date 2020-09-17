All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Few of us spend more time in a hair and makeup chair than celebrities, so it’s safe to say they’ve picked up a few tricks along the way. After all, they have access to the best hair, skin-care and makeup experts in the world. Some famous faces have channeled that into working with brands—and some have gone all the way and launched beauty brands of their very own. There are OGs who have had their own line for years, like Drew Barrymore’s Flower Beauty, as well as new launches like Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty.

The great thing about the best celebrity beauty lines is it’s like being able to go through your favorite singer’s makeup bag or a movie star’s medicine cabinet. It makes it a lot easier to replicate their routines and signature looks. To help you do just that, we’ve rounded up the top makeup, skin-care and hair picks from the best celebrity beauty brands.

1. Selena Gomez / Rare Beauty

Rare Beauty is all about inner and outer beauty, since the line is meant to encourage people to embrace what makes them unique and use makeup to highlight—not hide—that. Gomez wants everyone to practice self-love and acceptance. Another element that makes her line unique is it was built to give back. One percent of all product sales will go toward the Rare Impact Fund to provide mental health services, particularly in underserved communities, with a goal of raising $100 million over the next 10 years. Gomez was hands-on every step along the way in creating Rare Beauty’s 14 categories and 150 sku’s, including three tools. The Liquid Touch Weightless Foundation and Liquid Touch Brightening Concealer come in 48 shades and boast buildable coverage with a radiant, natural finish. Another crowd-pleaser is the Perfect Strokes Matte Liquid Liner, a jet-black liquid eyeliner inspired by a calligrapher’s pen, boasting more than 1,000 individual vegan bristles that will let you copy Gomez’s classic cat eye with ease. If you want to nab Gomez’s signature bold red lips, our pick is the Lip Souffle Matte Cream Lipstick in her go-to shade of Inspire, which delivers great hydration and color payoff.

Rare Beauty Lip Souffle Matte Cream Lipstick $20.00 Buy Now

2. Tracee Ellis Ross / Pattern Beauty

When Tracee Ellis Ross was growing up, she didn’t see many people who embraced their natural texture. She struggled to embrace her curls, even taking an iron to them, but eventually accepted them over the course of her hair journey. Even professional hairstylists didn’t know how to tend to her hair, so she created Pattern Beauty to give natural hair the support it needs. The line of shampoos, conditioners, stylers, tools and accessories helps people embrace and nourish their curls every step along the way. The Curl Gel is a favorite for its hold that still leaves locks soft, touchable, defined and bouncy while infusing them with aloe vera, coconut oil and cacay oil, with a sweet scent of neroli, rose and patchouli.

Pattern Curl Gel $25.00 Buy Now

3. Jessica Alba / Honest Beauty

Long before clean beauty took the world by storm, Jessica Alba created Honest Beauty in 2012 with the mission to make safe and effective products easily accessible to everyone. Encompassing skin care and makeup, the emphasis is on natural, organic ingredients that bring results. Alba’s latest launch is the crystal-inspired Gloss-C Lip Gloss. Infused with vitamin C, they can be worn solo for a sheer touch of color or layered over lipstick to add extra shine. The vegan formula has coconut oil and hyaluronic acid to pamper your pucker and is available in eight shades: Axinite, Bronzite, Deep Amethyst, Moonstone, Pink Agate, Poppy Topaz, Rose Opal and Star Ruby.

Honest Beauty Gloss-C Lip Gloss $15.00 Buy Now

4. Lady Gaga / Haus Laboratories

No one experiments with makeup quite like Lady Gaga, who has sported some of the most iconic beauty looks of our time. Her Haus Laboratories line celebrates the power of makeup in all its facets. Even better, $1 from every purchase is donated to the Born This Way Foundation, a nonprofit cofounded by Lady Gaga in 2012 to increase awareness of and access to mental health resources. The Stupid Love Eyeshadow Palette features 18 pigment-packed shades that are begging for experimentation. Inspired by Lady Gaga’s sixth album, “Chromatica,” it’s a blend of warm and cool tones in a range of matte, metallic, sparkle and multireflective finishes to help you create endless looks.

Haus Laboratories Stupid Love Eyeshadow Palette $48.00 Buy Now

5. Miranda Kerr / Kora Organics

Supermodel Miranda Kerr is known for her gorgeous, glowing complexion and Kora Organics might have something to do with that. Another OG in the clean beauty space, Kors Organics has been a certified organic and all-natural, skin-care line since its launch in 2009, long before those terms became the buzzwords they are today. Truly the real deal, the brand reaches the highest standards of COSMOS. Kora Organics is known for tapping into powerhouse ingredients to deliver results and its latest launch, the Noni Night AHA Resurfacing Serum, is no different, since it puts the spotlight on the noni superfood. The serum takes beauty sleep literally, boosting cellular turnover overnight with a potent blend of natural AHAs, BHAs and ferments while also repairing the natural moisture barrier. By the morning, it minimizes pores, fine lines, hyperpigmentation and dark spots, leaving you with a youthful glow.

KORA Organics Noni Night AHA Resurfacing Serum $72.00 Buy Now

6. Drew Barrymore / Flower Beauty

Drew Barrymore has always believed that fun, quality beauty products should be available to everyone at affordable prices, which is how Flower Beauty came about. Its makeup and tools have belied its impressively low price points since its inception, plus the brand has always prioritized being cruelty-free and vegan. Flower Beauty’s Heatwave Luminous Bronzer is one of its hero products, beloved for its marbleized formula that delivers a warm radiance with a blend of matte and shimmering powder for just the right balance. Available in two shades, it can be used to fake a sun-kissed glow or to contour the face.

Flower Beauty Heatwave Luminous Bronzer $9.00 Buy Now

7. Rihanna / Fenty Beauty

When Fenty Beauty burst into the world, it forever changed how brands approach inclusivity. Right out of the gate, the game-changing Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation offered one of the most extensive shade ranges on the market, and it’s now up to 50 hues. The long-wearing formula is just as impressive, since it won’t budge during sweat or high humidity and keeps a flawless matte finish. Everything in the line is truly designed to be worn by everyone and the same goes for the recently introduced Fenty Skin.

Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation $35.00 Buy Now

8. Venus Williams / EleVen by Venus Williams

Tennis champion Venus Williams spends a lot of time under the sun, so the woman knows sunscreen. Yet, she couldn’t find the formula she was looking for: a clean, mineral option that worked on all skin tones, never leaving chalkiness or a white cast behind. So, she partnered with The Sunscreen Company to create two sunscreens of her very own. The Unrivaled Sun Serum SPF 35 melds sun protection with skin care, since the serum sinks right into skin with a flawless matte finish, giving it primer power as well. The lightweight serum has 25 percent zinc oxide for reef-safe, broad-spectrum sun protection, while multitasking prickly pear hydrates, calms and soothes skin.

EleVen by Venus Williams Unrivaled Sun Serum SPF 35 $50.00 Buy Now