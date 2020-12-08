All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Chanel’s luxury beauty offerings remain at the top of wish lists of makeup mavens, skin-care lovers and fragrance enthusiasts, which have been made easier to gift this year thanks to the best Chanel holiday gift sets.

Featuring curated pairings of the iconic French fashion House’s best-sellers across its makeup, skin-care and fragrance categories, the Chanel gift sets showcase the brand’s innovations in beauty while also celebrating its long-lasting legacy of delivering luxurious beauty experiences for all. In addition to providing shoppers with significant savings across its fan-favorite Rouge Allure, Sublimage, Coco Mademoiselle and No.5 collections, these lavish beauty gifts also come in holiday-exclusive packaging that double as chic, on-the-go pouches that can be used throughout the year.

Below, find the best Chanel holiday gift sets that will serve as excellent presents for the beauty lover on your list.

The Best Chanel Holiday Makeup Gift Sets

Chanel Rouge Allure Liquid Powder Set

The Chanel Rouge Allure Liquid Powder gift set includes the brand’s Rouge Allure Liquid Powder Matte Lip Color in the shades Plaisir, Invincible and Volupté. Offering a blurred effect that glides onto lips for luxurious coverage, these liquid lipsticks are all housed in a limited-edition Rouge Allure pouch.

View Gallery Related Gallery 13 Times Celebrities Wore Gabriela Hearst’s Designs

Chanel Rouge Allure Liquid Powder Set $92 Buy Now

Chanel Rouge Allure Ink Fusion

The Chanel Rouge Allure Ink Fusion set features the brand’s ultra-matte Rouge Allure Ink Fusion lipstick in the shades 804 Mauvy Nude, 818 True Red and 824 Berry. Formulated for ultra-intense effects, these long-wearing waterproof lipsticks cover the lip in a rich color that doesn’t budge.

Chanel Rouge Allure Ink Fusion Set $115 Buy Now

Chanel Rouge Coco Flash Set

Available in the shades 92 Amour, 106 Dominant and 144 Move, the Chanel Rouge Coco Flash Set celebrates the bestselling, ultra-shiny lipstick in a festive trio. Renowned for its comfortable wear and intense color payoff, the Rouge Coco Flash lipstick delivers a lustrous shine and vibrant finish.

Chanel Rouge Coco Flash Set $114 Buy Now

The Best Chanel Holiday Skin-care Gift Sets

Chanel Ultimate Indulgence Set

The Chanel Ultimate Indulgence set includes miniature versions of the brand’s Sublimage La Crème Ultimate Skin Generation face cream and Sublimage La Crème Yeux Ultimate Regeneration Eye Cream, which both boast powerful antiaging benefits for the face, décolletage and eye contour. These rejuvenating skin-care products are elegantly packaged in a limited-edition gold Chanel holiday pouch.

Chanel Ultimate Indulgence Set $370 Buy Now

Chanel Sublimage Le Coffret Set

The Chanel Sublimage Le Coffret set features one full-sized bottle of the Sublimage L’Essence Fondamentale serum and a miniature version of the Sublimage La Créme face cream. Together, these revitalize and restore the skin by enhancing radiance and firmness.

Chanel Sublimage Le Coffret Set $680 Buy Now

Chanel Sublimage Le Voyage Set

Perfect for those who are always jet-setting, the Chanel Sublimage Le Voyage set features three travel-sized Sublimage formulas and a delicate eye-makeup remover in a signature TSA-friendly pouch. Inside, you’ll find the Sublimage Essential Comfort Cleanser, Sublimage L’Essence Fondamentale serum, Sublimage La Crème face cream and Démaquillant Yeuz Intense makeup remover.

Chanel Sublimage Le Voyage Set $425 Buy Now

The Best Chanel Holiday Fragrance Gift Sets

Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Eau de Parfum Twist and Spray Set

The Chanel Coco Mademoiselle fragrance gift set includes a full-sized bottle of the Coco Mademoiselle Eau de Parfum Spray, plus the exclusive Eau de Parfum Twist and Spray so you can blanket yourself in the irresistibly sexy and irrepressibly spirited fragrance when you’re on-the-go.

Chanel Coco Eau de Parfum Twist and Spray Set $172 Buy Now

Chanel Les Eaux de Chanel Set

The limited-edition Les Eaux de Chanel set features three travel-sized versions of the Les Eaux de Chanel fragrances, each drawing inspiration by Deauville, Venice and Biarritz. In addition to celebrating Gabrielle Chanel’s favorite coastal cities, the set includes scenic postcards and an elegant signature pouch for chic storage.

Chanel Les Eaux de Chanel Set $240 Buy Now

Chanel No.5 Eau de Parfum Twist and Spray Set

Showcasing the timeless and well-celebrated fragrance, the Chanel No.5 fragrance set includes the classic bottle and a portable, refillable purse spray so you can access the iconic fragrance whenever, wherever.

Chanel N°5 Eau de Parfum Twist and Spray Set $172 Buy Now

Chanel Gabrielle Chanel Essence Eau de Parfum Body Lotion Set

Paying homage to the luxury fashion house’s founder, Chanel’s Gabrielle Chanel Essence set features the Gabrielle Chanel Essence Eau de Parfum Spray and a delicately scented Gabrielle Chanel Moisturizing Body Lotion so you can saturate yourself in this voluptuous, intensely feminine fragrance from head to toe.

Chanel Gabrielle Chanel Essence Eau de Parfum Body Lotion Set $190 Buy Now

Chanel Bleu de Chanel Eau de Toilette and Deodorant Stick Set

Celebrating the profoundly clean and sensual men’s cologne scent in this limited-edition gift set, the Chanel Bleu de Chanel set features full-sized versions of the classic fragrance and Bleu de Chanel-scented Deodorant Stick.

Chanel Bleu de Chanel Eau de Toilette and Deodorant Stick Set $155 Buy Now