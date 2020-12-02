All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Nothing commences the beginning of the holiday season quite like the ceremonial first burning of your favorite Christmas candle. Filled with festive scents that are remnant of nostalgic yuletide memories, lighting a holiday-inspired candle is an easy way to fill your home with holiday cheer and add some festive charm to your tabletops thanks to their decorative, winter-themed packaging. Plus, they also make great gifts for anyone on your list.

After spending the warm-weather months tucked away waiting for the ice temperatures to return, we’re sure that your Christmas candle is desperate for some burn time. But, if you burned your go-to Christmas tree-scented candle down to the wick last season, don’t fret because there are plenty of holiday candles out there that are waiting to be discovered.

This year, retailers among like Amazon, Nordstrom, Bloomingdales and Kohl’s have already stocked their shelves with holiday candles from fan-favorite brands such as Yankee Candle, Diptyque, Nest Fragrances, Otherland and more. Read on to explore the best Christmas candles of 2020 that will turn your space into a winter wonderland.

1. Homesick Ski Trip Candle

Drawing inspiration from the lush greenery of the slopes and the best parts of a family ski trip, this wintery-themed candle features top notes of frosted air and warm amber, mid notes of cinnamon, cocoa and guaiac wood, and base notes of cedar, vanilla and patchouli.

View Gallery Related Gallery Spring 2021 Trend: Black Mode

Homesick Ski Trip Candle $34 Buy Now

2. Diptyque Moonlit Fur Holiday Candle

Capturing the radiance and warmth of the season, this limited-edition candle features notes of luminous orange, cinnamon and ginger and is softened by the coziest of amber accords.

Diptyque Amber Feather Holiday Candle $40 Buy Now

3. Yankee Candle Christmas Cookie Candle

It’s not the holidays without this fan-favorite fragrance, which festively replicates a buttery-rich, vanilla sugar cookie scent and creates a delicious experience for your senses.

Yankee Candle Christmas Cookie Candle $30 Buy Now

4. L’Occitane Winter Forest Scented Candle

Designed to transport you to the warm glow of a cozy fireside moment among the French Provence pines, this holiday candle will fill your home with the woody scent of pine sap and needles.

L'Occitane Winter Forest Scented Candle $24 Buy Now

5. Rituals The Ritual of Jing Scented Candle

Featuring the calming scents of sacred lotus and jujube, this luxuriously-festive candle delivers instant relaxation and tranquility with every burn.

Rituals The Ritual of Jing Scented Candle $25 Buy Now

6. Cedar Crate Market Fresh-Cut Christmas Trees

Featuring nostalgic and rich notes of Siberian pine, cedar and musk, this Christmas tree-scented candle brings the forest to your home in its decorative Buffalo plaid packaging.

Cedar Crate Market Fresh Cut Christmas Trees Candle $22 Buy Now

7. Ilume Boulangerie Sweet Vanilla & Cinnamon Candle

Boasting a comforting blend of nutmeg, vanilla bean and cinnamon crust, this holiday-favorite candle will have your home feeling merry and bright in no time.

Ilume Boulangerie Sweet Vanilla & Cinnamon Candle $18 Buy Now

8. ScentWorx O’Christmas Tree Candle

Combining the luscious and woodsy scents of mountain evergreen, fresh balsam, sparkling woods and glowing amber, this holiday candle decks the halls in a wintery aroma and adds charm to your space with its festive packaging.

ScentWorx O'Christmas Tree Candle $25 $15 Buy Now

9. Nest Fragrances Birchwood Pine Votive Candle

Housed in a spirited votive designed with frosted stripes for a festive-yet-elegant feel, this luxurious candle features fragrance notes of white pine, fir balsam, birchwood, rich musk and amber.

Nest Fragrances Birchwood Pine Votive Candle $16 Buy Now

10. Sonoma Goods For Life Spiced Holly Berry Candle

Add a festive scent to your home with this warm and cozy scent from Sonoma Goods For Life, which features fragrance notes of spiced holly berry, mulled apple, spiced berries and orange.

Sonoma Goods For Life Spiced Holly Berry Candle $20 Buy Now

11. Capri Blue Fir & Firewood Jar Candle

This woody-scented candle features a fruity-green aroma of apple, clove, fir, pine needle, white birch, cedar, vetiver and musk to create the perfect wintery scent.

Capri Blue Fir & Firewood Jar Candle $32 Buy Now

12. Voluspa Candy Cane Candle

Perfectly minty and fresh, this festive holiday candle combines crisp peppermint with the warm, buttery scent of a batch of fresh-baked cookies.

Voluspa Candy Cane Candle $26 Buy Now

13. Brooklyn Candle Montana Forest Candle

Paying homage to Montana’s fresh evergreens, this nature-inspired scent features fragrance notes of blue spruce, pine, cypress, moss and cedarwood.

Brooklyn Candle Montana Forest Candle $24 Buy Now

14. Ilume Milk and Cookies Holiday Tin Candle

Sweet almond, fresh milk and whipped cream come together with cinnamon sticks, brown sugar and golden honey to create this decadently-sweet holiday candle, which also comes in a festive reusable tin.

Ilume Milk and Cookies Holiday Tin Candle $22 Buy Now

15. Otherland Gilded Fallen Fir Scented Holiday Candle

Dressed in a luxe, holiday-inspired design, this limited-edition offers a quintessential winter scent with its notes of woodsy balsam fir, light touch of spice and musk.

Otherland Gilded Fallen Fir Holiday Candle $36 Buy Now

16. George & Viv Visions of Sugarplums Holiday Village Candle

Wrapped in a petite bow-tied wreath and featuring a festively-designed votive, this limited-edition holiday candle makes the perfect gift for anyone on your list and has fragrance notes of rhubarb and plum accented with citrus and sweet vanilla.

George and Viv Visions of Sugarplums Holiday Village Candle $24 Buy Now

17. Juliska Berry & Thread North Pole Scented Candle

This woodland vanilla-scented candle is housed in a vintage-inspired ceramic vessel that features a charming, hand-painted North Pole motif, making it a quaint addition to your mantle or the perfect gift for someone you’re celebrating the holidays with.

Juliska Berry & Thread North Pole Scented Candle $78 Buy Now