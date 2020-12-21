All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Just like our faces, our bodies experience breakouts, loss of firmness and uneven texture and tone. And, just like our complexion, these skin areas can also gain plenty from the detoxifying benefits of the best clay masks. Mirroring popular spa treatments such as body wrapping, clay masks for the body extract dirt and toxins in addition to clearing, smoothing, toning, firming and brightening the skin.

Before applying the best clay masks for your body, it’s essential to exfoliate away dead skin cells as it will not only help encourage smoothness and brightness, but also improve the efficacy of the mask by allowing for better absorption. Additionally, exfoliation by way of body brushing or body scrubs helps promote blood circulation, which further enhances the appearance of the skin.

After you’ve exfoliated, apply your mask to the areas that you want to tone, whether it be your belly, back, arms, thighs, calves, etc. For those looking to replicate a detox body-wrap treatment at home, wrap the skin you’ve covered in plastic wrap, mylar bandages or an old cotton sheet to enhance the mask’s efficacy. Once the treatment is over, gently remove the wrap and mask and follow up with a nourishing body lotion to lock in moisture and restore any nutrients lost from the mask.

Below, explore the best clay masks for your body that will help you achieve smoother skin and have a successful at-home beauty treatment.

View Gallery Related Gallery Remembering the Lives They Lived

SResults Detox Spa Mud Body Mask

Made by spa experts, the SResults Detox Spa Mud Body Mask helps eliminate toxins from the skin using a blend of vitamin-rich seaweeds and detoxifying bentonite and French green clays. By boosting circulation, this spa-quality body mask helps promote the toning, tightening and brightening of the skin and can be used as a cellulite treatment.

SResults Detox Spa Mud Body Mask $30 Buy Now

Guam Hot Mud Seaweed Body Wrap

Powered by Kaolin clay and the brand’s concentrated double seaweed extract, the Guam Hot Mud Seaweed Body Wrap is rich in antioxidants, minerals and vitamins to detoxify the body for temporary toning.

Guam Hot Mud Seaweed Body Wrap $65 Buy Now

Neutripure DIY Body Wrap

The Neutripure DIY Body Wrap harnesses the detoxifying properties of Indian healing clay, seaweed, Dead Dea salt and Garcinia Cambogia extract to help rid the body of unwanted water and toxins.

Neutripure DIY Body Wrap $40 Buy Now

Brazillian Belle Spa Detox Body Clay

Designed to deliver a spa-quality experience, the Brazilian Belle Spa Detox Clay is fortified with antioxidant-rich kaolin and bentonite clays, plus caffeine and L Carnitine to draw out toxins from the skin. In addition to assisting with temporary toning, this clay mask also helps exfoliate and purify the skin and helps reduce the appearance of discoloration, uneven texture, and stretch marks.

Brazillian Belle Spa Detox Body Clay $30 Buy Now

Living Clay Detox Clay Powder

Created for an internal and external detox for the body, the Living Clay Detox Clay Powder is made from all-natural bentonite clay and can be applied as a mask to purify and cleanse the body of toxins.

Living Clay Detox Clay Powder $12 Buy Now

Amber Massage & Body Sedona Mud Masque

Formulated with Sedona clay to infuse the body with magnesium and other mineral-rich ingredients, the Amber Massage & Body Sedona Mud Masque contains skin-healthy antioxidants that draw toxins from the skin to leave the skin soft and toned. Created to deliver a rejuvenating experience, key ingredients include vitamin E, grape seed, bladderwrack, Irish moss and sage essential oil.

Amber Massage & Body Sedona Mud Masque $50 Buy Now

Pure Body Naturals Indian Healing Bentonite Clay Powder

Made with 100% pure sodium bentonite, the Pure Body Naturals Indian Healing Bentonite Clay Powder creates a powerful detoxifying effect on the skin by pulling toxins and impurities from the skin. By helping the body rejuvenate, this top-rated clay powder also works as an effective solution to infections, irritation, redness, breakouts and enlarged pores.

Pure Body Naturals Indian Healing Bentonite Clay Powder $7 Buy Now

Enviromedica Magnetic Clay Bath

Using the highest-grade Mohave Desert-sourced clay, the Enviromedica Magnetic Clay Bath provides a powerful and effective detoxification treatment for the body. Enriched with ancient sea salt, its synergistic formula maximizes the natural adsorptive properties of the clay to ensure the deep removal of toxins and pollutants from the body. After bathing in the Enviromedica Magnetic Clay Bath wrap your body to reap further detoxification benefits.

Enviromedica Magnetic Clay Bath $40 Buy Now