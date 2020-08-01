We’re talking about the best clean sunscreens on the market. It’s no secret that the single best thing to keep skin looking young is slathering on sunscreen every single day, rain or shine, even if you’re not going outside. (Yes, UV rays really do come through windows. Especially in the summer months.) But if you’re looking to keep your skin even safer, it’s best to opt for a clean formula. Since terms like “natural” and organic” aren’t regulated by the FDA, do a little homework and make sure to read the label carefully. Look for mineral-based formulas that include zinc oxide or titanium dioxide, as opposed to formulas with chemical ingredients, to reduce the risk of harmful ingredients and irritation. To save you lots of label reading, we’ve rounded up the best clean sunscreens that are safe for skin.

1. Best Clean Sunscreens: Kinship Self Reflect Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 32

Even though it’s super lightweight, this sunscreen still delivers loads of moisture. Incredibly sheer, Kinship’s broad spectum clean sunscreen blends seamlessly into any skin tone and gives off a glow, making it one of the best clean sunscreens. The 100 percent non-nano zinc oxide mineral formula is reef-safe and guards against UVA/UVB rays and blue light. It features the brand’s Kinbiome, a plant-based probiotic to strengthen the skin barrier. $25, credobeauty.com

View Gallery Related Gallery Beauty in Post-Covid 19 China

2. Drunk Elephant Umbra Tinte Physical Daily Defense SPF 30

Packed with antioxidants, this powerhouse formula prevents photoaging with astaxanthin, grape juice and sunflower shoot extracts. Other do-gooder ingredients include raspberry seed and marula oils to hydrate and prevent fine lines. Though it only comes in one shade, the tint works on most skin tones and won’t leave any white cast behind. Skin is left glowing and safe from UVA and UVB rays thanks to zinc oxide. One of the best clean sunscreens for daily use, with SPF 30, it’s free of essential oils, chemical blockers, silicones and fragrance. $36, sephora.com

3. Coola Mineral Sun Silk Crème Sunscreen SPF 30

This triple threat guards from the sun, pollution and blue light damage with loads of antioxidants. The oil-free, light-as-air formula contains 15% zinc oxide for broad spectrum protection as well as “It” ingredient niacinamide to soften and soothe skin while hydrating. Made with 70 percent certified organic ingredients, it’s also reef-safe and vegan. Perfect for the beach or the city. $42, ulta.com

4. EleVen by Venus Williams On-the-Defense Sunscreen SPF 30

If anyone knows what it takes to create a sunscreen with serious staying power and efficacy, it’s tennis champ Venus Williams, so it’s no surprise that this recent launch marks her first foray into beauty. It was crucial to Williams that the sheer sunscreen work on all skin tones and not leave a white cast and the semi-matte formula does just that. The reef-safe formula boasts 25 percent zinc oxide to guard from UVA and UVB rays. Another requirement from Williams was that it have a minimal footprint, so the packaging is from PCR and recyclable materials whenever possible. $42, credobeauty.com

5. ILIA Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40

This is the best clean sunscreen for those who are all about no makeup-makeup. Available in 18 shades, the tinted serum delivers just enough coverage to even out skin tone. The skin care, makeup and sunscreen hybrid has a non-nano zinc oxide to protect from UVA, UVB and blue light damage, making it the perfect choice for daily use. It improves skin over time by evening it out and minimizing fine lines with hyaluronic acid, plant-based squalane and niacinamide. $46, credobeauty.com

6. Tarte Sea Set & Protect Mineral Sunscreen Powder Broad Spectrum SPF 30

Nothing beats a brush-on powder formula for on the go. It’s great for mid-day touch-ups, especially when you don’t want to mess up your makeup — this one will even set it for up to 12 hours. A combo of zinc oxide and titanium dioxide safeguards from UVA and UVB rays. It smoothly brushes on sans any chalkiness. Vanilla provides the delicious scent and the antioxidant doubles as an anti-ager. $28, sephora.com

7. Love Sun Body Moisturizing Mineral Face Sunscreen SPF 30

Besides protecting your skin from the sun with 20 percent non-nano zinc oxide, this twofer also turns back the clock with plant-based ingredients that nourish, hydrate and minimize the signs of aging. Safe for even the most sensitive skin, the lightweight mineral formula is fragrance-free and water resistant for up to 80 minutes. $42, credobeauty.com

8.

Best Clean Sunscreens:

Juice Beauty SPF 30 Oil-Free Moisturizer

Thirsty skin will drink this SPF moisturizer right up, making it one of the best clean sunscreens for dry skin. The medium weight hydrator is creamy without feeling heavy. Safe for all skin types, including acne-prone, the oil-free moisturizer is reef-safe and protects with zinc oxide. Hyaluronic acid and vitamins C, E, and B5 deliver hydration and antioxidant protection. $30, credobeauty.com

9. Biossance Squalane + Mineral SPF 45

Redness and dryness don’t stand a chance against this moisturizing, smoothing mineral SPF. It’s chock full of sugarcane-derived squalane (Biossance’s signature ingredient) for mega moisture. There’s also water lily to cool and calm skin and zinc oxide to reflect UVA and UVB rays. Incredibly sheer, it sinks right into skin without leaving a trace. As an eco bonus, it comes in recyclable packaging. $30, sephora.com

Now you know the best clean sunscreens out there. Fore more of the best in beauty, see: