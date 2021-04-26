All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

In the age of no-makeup makeup, a clear lip gloss is exactly what you need to add to your arsenal of barely there beauty supplies. The best clear lip glosses are the MVPs of your makeup bag. They deliver a gleam that gives lips a youthful glow and plumps them up. Wear them solo to enhance your natural lip color, or layer them over matte lipstick for a dose of colorful shine. And the days of sticky, tacky formulas are long over. Now, the best clear lip glosses are infused with hydrating and nourishing ingredients that will make your lips look as good as they feel. Shop these best clear lip glosses and see for yourself.

1. Tower 28 Beauty ShineOn Jelly Lip Gloss

Featuring the best of both worlds, the Tower 28 Beauty ShineOn Jelly Lip Gloss has the shine of a gloss and the softness of a balm, sans any stickiness. The jelly texture is a sensorial delight and the blend of five nourishing oils will pamper your pucker. There’s apricot kernel oil to nurture and soothe, raspberry seed oil to protect from free radicals and environmental aggressors, and rosehip oil to boost cell repair and regeneration with vitamins A and E.

Tower 28 Beauty ShineOn Jelly Lip Gloss $14 Buy Now

2. Lorac Lux Diamond Lip Gloss

It’s fitting that this gloss has “lux” in its name. The Lorac Lux Diamond Lip Gloss is cushiony soft on lips, making it one of the best clear lip glosses, though it comes in a range of colors, too, if you’re looking for a bolder look. The silky texture is never sticky and the doe-foot applicator allows you to glide it over your lips for a seamless application.

LORAC LUX Diamond Lip Gloss $11.68 Buy Now

3. Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer

As Rihanna would sing, “shine bright like a diamond” when you wear her mega-shine lip gloss. The Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer is spiked with shea butter to condition your lips while you wear it, helping them look plumper and smoother. For the final touch, it has a peach vanilla scent. Rihanna once said of this gloss, “I made it because I wanted the girls to get kissed more.” Enough said.

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer $19 Buy Now

4. Gucci Éclat De Beauté Effet Lumière — All Over Face & Lip Gloss

Like everything Gucci does, their Éclat De Beauté Effet Lumière looks and feels incredibly luxurious. Even better, it can be used wherever you want to add some serious shine, making it so much more than a lip gloss. The lightweight gel can be dabbed on wherever you want to gleam, like the tops of cheekbones or your eyes. Whether you wear it solo or over makeup (it’ll make any eye shadow or blush radiate to perfection), it’ll add beautiful high shine.

Gucci Éclat De Beauté Effet Lumière — All Over Face & Lip Gloss $33 Buy Now

5. E.l.f. Cosmetics Lip Lacquer

Don’t let the price fool you. The best clear lip gloss if you’re on a budget, the E.l.f. Cosmetics Lip Lacquer is loaded with conditioning ingredients for feel-good shine. There’s vitamin A to hydrate and boost moisture as well as vitamin E to soften and nourish lips. The non-sticky formula will have your lips twinkling from first swipe.

e.l.f. Cosmetics Lip Lacquer $3 Buy Now

6. MAC Clear Lipglass

Iconic for good reason, MAC Clear Lipglass will truly have your lips looking like glass with its mirror-esque finish. Just a tiny squeeze of the famous tube is enough for the full effect. It looks equally great alone or layered over lip color, plus it is infused with jojoba to soften and condition lips.

MAC Clear Lipglass $18 Buy Now

7. Maybelline Lip Lifter Hydrating Lip Gloss

Chock full of everyone’s favorite moisturizing ingredient — hyaluronic acid, of course — the Maybelline Lip Lifter Hydrating Lip Gloss delivers both the glisten and hydration you crave. Since hyaluronic acid infuses the lips with so much moisture, they’re visibly smoothed and plumped. The oversize wand delivers enough gloss with a single swipe.

Maybelline Lip Lifter Hydrating Lip Gloss $6.98 Buy Now

8. Lime Crime Wet Cherry Lip Gloss

Looking a fun scent for a throwback feel? Then the Lime Crime Wet Cherry Lip Gloss is the best clear lip gloss for you. The sweet cherry scent means it smells as good as it looks. Lightweight and comfortable, it brings on non-tacky megawatt gleam, giving the illusion of a fuller pout.

Lime Crime Wet Cherry Lip Gloss $18.00 Buy Now

9. Kosas Wet Lip Oil Gloss

Thanks to its impressive ingredients roster, the Kosas Wet Lip Oil Gloss plumps, firms and smooths lips, making this one of the best clear lip glosses. It contains hyaluronic acid for moisture, peptides to plump and evening primrose to protect lips. The non-sticky formula glides right on for a vinyl finish.

Kosas Wet Lip Oil Gloss $27 Buy Now

10. Lancôme Juicy Tubes Original Lip Gloss

A list of the best clear lip glosses wouldn’t be complete with Lancôme Juicy Tubes Original Lip Gloss. A makeup mainstay since junior high school, the OG has stuck around because nothing else delivers mega shine quite like it. And it’ll keep lips hydrated for up to four hours, thanks to vitamin E, which also works to soften skin.

Lancome Juicy Tubes Original Lip Gloss $20 Buy Now