At first, you might be wondering what the reason is for wearing clear mascara. Isn’t part of the point of coating your lashes in mascara to give them some inky black goodness? But with the no-makeup makeup look still going strong, the best clear mascaras are key in executing a flawless low-key look. They’ll still give your lashes length and volume, minus all the drama that people are craving for their Zoom makeup routine. Plus — and this is a major one — they are magical multitaskers that will become the star of your makeup bag. The best clear mascaras have many uses beyond your eyelashes. They’re ideal for grooming brows, adding definition to tiny eyebrow hair while setting them in place, and fantastic for taming flyaway hairs. After all, you can’t carry a can of hairspray around, but you can tuck a clear mascara into your purse for on-the-go touch-ups. To help you find the right one, we’ve rounded up the best clear mascaras.

1. Maybelline Great Lash Clear Mascara

You probably know that Maybelline’s Great Lash Mascara is one of the most beloved and bestselling mascaras of all time. But you may not have known that Maybelline Great Lash also comes in a clear version. It’s no surprise that this is one of the best clear mascaras out there. The clear gel formula lifts and separates lashes while conditioning them, and it works equally well on brows.

Maybelline Great Lash Clear Mascara $4.19 Buy Now

2. Perricone MD No Makeup Mascara

Quite the twofer, this clear mascara doubles as a lash treatment. The Perricone MD No Makeup Mascara is clinically proven to make lashes appear more lifted and thicker, nourishing them over time. The innovative dual-faced brush ensures every last lash will be coated, delivering super-precise application. To give lashes a growth boost, it’s spiked with neuropeptides and biotin.

Perricone MD No Makeup Mascara $30.00 Buy Now

3. E.l.f. Cosmetics Clear Brow & Lash Mascara

Yes, the E.l.f. Cosmetics Clear Brow & Lash Mascara really is just $2, and you’re getting two products for the price of one, making this the best clear mascara for a budget. Its dual-ended design features one side for brows and the other for lashes, letting you brush both perfectly into place. The long-wear formula lasts all day long and nourishes hair while it’s at it.

e.l.f. Cosmetics Clear Brow & Lash Mascara $2.00 Buy Now

4. CoverGirl Professional Natural Lash Clear Mascara

When you want the wide-open look that traditional mascara gives you, but not all that pigment, this is the best clear mascara for you. CoverGirl Professional Natural Lash Clear Mascara expands lashes in every way, so it’s also a great option for the beach or gym, since you won’t have to worry about that dreaded running mascara look.

CoverGirl Professional Natural Lash Clear Mascara $9.39 Buy Now

5. Essence Clear Lash & Brow Gel Mascara

Designed to work on brows and lashes, the Essence Clear Lash & Brow Gel Mascara will tidy up unruly brows in a single swipe and keep lashes lifted and curled. The moisturizing formula will deliver some love, too. Another bonus: The formula is vegan and cruelty-free.

Essence Clear Lash & Brow Gel Mascara $8.97 Buy Now

6. Zuzu Luxe Mascara in Clear

Natural beauty lovers will want to reach for Zuzu Luxe Mascara in Clear. The best clear mascara for those with sensitive eyes, it boasts an all-natural formula with ingredients like spring water, herbs and vitamins. To bring on the drama, layer the mascara to lengthen, lift and curl lashes. You can swipe it on as many times as you’d like without adding clumps — just volume.

Zuzu Luxe Mascara in Clear $17.70 Buy Now

7. The Body Shop Brow & Lash Gel

The Body Shop is famous for making you look good while doing good. The Body Shop Brow & Lash Gel is infused with Community Fair Trade aloe vera from Mexico to condition hair. The two-in-one is safe for sensitive skin and will amp up lashes with length and definition for a natural look and groom brows.

The Body Shop Brow & Lash Gel $15.00 Buy Now

8. Wet ‘n Wild Mega Clear Mascara

Just like your regular mascara, Wet ‘n Wild Mega Clear Mascara lifts lashes, delivers definition and makes your peepers pop — it just happens to be clear. It’ll also protect lashes with its conditioning formula.

Wet ‘n Wild Mega Clear Mascara $9.35 Buy Now

9. Ere Perez Aloe Gel Lash & Brow Mascara

All about top-notch natural ingredients, the Ere Perez Aloe Gel Lash & Brow Mascara is chock full of aloe vera to elongate lashes and make them shine. Safe for sensitive eyes, the formula is even gentle enough for those with lash extensions. Since it’s sweat-proof and water-resistant, it’s the best clear mascara for hot summer days or when you’re hitting the gym.

Ere Perez Aloe Gel Lash & Brow Mascara $26.00 Buy Now

10. Holika Holika Holi Pop Dewy Cara Clear Mascara

When you want your lashes to have curl and volume that looks like your lashes but better, apply the Holika Holika Holi Pop Dewy Cara Clear Mascara. At the end of the day, you won’t have to struggle to remove it, since it washes right off with just lukewarm water, making it ideal for sensitive eyes.

Holika Holika Holi Pop Dewy Cara Clear Mascara $9.00 Buy Now