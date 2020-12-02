Long gone are the days of franticly trying to pack your beauty items thanks to clear toiletry bags. Following PVC’s recent resurgence in the fashion industry, plenty of brands have hopped on the clear bag trend and incorporated the material into their classic cosmetics pouch designs, helping makeup mavens everywhere become savvier travelers.
In addition to providing a stress-free solution to every beauty lover’s toiletry packing woes, clear makeup bags also offer peace of mind once you’re on the move thanks to their easy-to-navigate, see-through TSA-friendly construction. Instead of blindly shuffling through your makeup bag to find your favorite makeup, skin care, hair care and wellness products, you can easily pinpoint where they are before you dive in. Plus, they add a chic level of luxe to your basic suitcase with their sleek design and detailing. Read on to shop some of the best clear toiletry bags that will comfortably store your entire beauty collection.
1. Madewell Small Crystalline Half-Moon Pouch
This clear vinyl pouch comfortably fits in all of your bags and is cute, clean and easy to use while traveling thanks to its TSA-friendly design.
2. Bumkins Clear Cactus Print 3-Pack Travel Pouch Set
Whether your makeup stash needs reorganizing or you’re headed on a trip, this adorable cactus-printed three-pack set will make divvying up your toiletries a breeze.
3. Skinnydip Travel Makeup Bag
Add some shimmer to your makeup routine with this see-through cosmetics case, which is illuminated in iridescent glitter and spacious enough to hold your entire product line-up.
4. Poke-a-Dot Organizer
Perfect for those who are looking for a roomy and easy-to-navigate storage solution, this clear makeup organizer is ideal for traveling and keeps all of your beauty products tidy while you’re on the move.
5. Baggalini Clear Travel Pouch Set
This three-piece set makes packing feel like less of a chore with its conveniently-sized, translucent pouches. The smallest bag is TSA-friendly and is perfect for your toiletries.
6. Béis On The Go Essentials Case
Designed to keep your beauty essentials tidy during takeoff, landing and everything in between, this easy-to-carry handled cosmetic bag features a chic, clear front and mini-mirror for added convenience.
7. Haoguagua Heavy-Duty Clear Cosmetic Bag
Available in three trend-inspired colors, this top-rated Amazon cosmetics bag is made with durable, transparent PVC material and features a large zipper opening so you can easily find everything you’re looking for.
8. Herschel Supply Co. Clear Adler Crossbody Pouch
Ideal for traveling with its transparent construction, which is also stadium-friendly as well, the Clear Alder crossbody keeps your favorite products close thanks to its strong, flexible material outlined with trims and removable strap.
9. Gagaku Clear Makeup Bag Set
Take the guesswork out of packing and effortlessly stroll through security with these compact, see-through makeup bags. Designed with functionality in mind, the smaller bag is TSA-friendly and perfect for toiletries, whereas the larger bag is ideal for shampoos, conditioners, body washes and more.
10. Meetory Clear Waterproof Cosmetic Bag Set
Featuring five waterproof PVC traveling cases in varying colors, this value set allows you to organize and store your toiletries with ease thanks to their roomy and transparent design.
11. Hibala Portable Clear Makeup Bag
Available in nine uplifting prints, this two-piece makeup bag set allows you to store your cosmetics and toiletries in style while also adding a little flair to your luggage situation.
12. Tartan + Twine Clear Cosmetic Box
Offering the perfect storage spot for all of your toiletries, even the long ones like your makeup brushes, toothbrush and more, this spacious travel case is designed with a waterproof lining to prevent spills and leaks from ruining the rest of your luggage.
13. Stoney Clover Lane Plane Clear Flat Pouch
Never desperately rummage through your carry-on in search of your favorite lip balm, hand sanitizer or other in-flight beauty essentials again with this glamorously-labeled “Plane” pouch from Stoney Clover Lane.
14. Stow See-View Leather-Trim Clear Pouch
Designed in compliance with TSA regulations, this unisex toiletry bag offers a sleek construction thanks to transparent PVC material and high-quality leather trim.
15. Stephanie Johnson Jumbo Miami Clearly Tortoise Makeup Bag
Boasting a nod to the South Beach scene with its sheer tortoise-printed design, this jumbo-sized makeup bag is big enough to comfortably hold all of your beauty goodies and offers a water-resistant, easy-to-clean construction.
