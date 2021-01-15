All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Perhaps one of the body’s most essential proteins, collagen is the building block for healthy overall skin. But as we age, our body’s natural collagen production declines, resulting in skin care woes such as fine lines and wrinkles, dullness, dryness and more. That’s where the best collagen serums come into play.

Engineered to invigorate the skin’s renewal process and stimulate collagen, these innovative antiaging serums repair the structure of the skin, increasing its firmness and elasticity while restoring its natural volume, suppleness and plumpness. Formulated with collagen proteins and potent ingredients that encourage collagen production such as peptides, retinol and vitamin C, the best collagen serums show a significant reduction in fine lines and wrinkles while adding definition and tone to the facial contours. To cater to a variety of concerns, they will also be enriched with popular antiaging ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, vitamin E and other nutrient-rich actives to not only deliver moisture, nourishment and antioxidant protection, but also ensure that the skin barrier is strengthened to prevent future collagen loss.

Below, explore the best collagen serums that will help promote firmer skin and make an excellent addition to your skin care regimen.

Algenist Genius Liquid Collagen

Expertly crafted with plant-based collagen that improves the overall health and appearance of the skin with its amino acid-rich composition, the Algenist Genius Liquid Collagen serum restores the skin’s vitality and radiance to deliver a firmer, younger-looking complexion. Comprised of microalgae oil beads, this luxurious formula also enriches the skin with essential nutrients like fatty acids and vitamin E to boost its hydration, suppleness and antioxidant defense.

Algenist Genius Liquid Collagen $115 Buy Now

Colorescience PEP UP Collagen Renewal Face and Neck Treatment

Designed to target and correct loss of firmness in the face and neck, the Colorescience PEP UP Collagen Renewal Face and Neck Treatment promotes collagen production naturally using the brand’s exclusive Decaplex 10 blend. Ensuring the proper nourishment and hydration of the skin, this serum is also bolstered with hyaluronic acid and antioxidant-rich softening ingredients, making this serum double as a suitable moisturizer for those with normal to dry skin types.

Colorescience PEP UP Collagen Renewal Face and Neck Treatment $159 Buy Now

Babor Lifting RX Collagen Serum

A potent, four-week skin treatment, the Babor Lifting RX Collagen Serum increases the skin’s firmness, elasticity and resilience using powerful collagen-stimulating actives: Tripeptide-1 Solution, ECM-Protect and Carnosine. In addition to adding more definition and tone to your facial contours, this skillfully engineered serum leaves the skin wrapped in deep moisture while tightening wrinkles and smoothing unwanted texture.

Babor Lifting RX Collagen Serum $155 Buy Now

Elemis Pro-Collagen Super Serum Elixir

With peptides, African birch bark, red seaweed and Mediterranean algae at its base, the Elemis Pro-Collagen Super Serum Elixir rejuvenates the skin’s regeneration process to stimulate collagen production and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. As it improves the skin’s firmness and elasticity, it also replenishes its hydration and nourishment by combining hyaluronic acid and camelina oil, which come together to restore your skin’s bounce, suppleness and smoothness.

Elemis Pro-Collagen Super Serum Elixir $79 Buy Now

Pacifica Vegan Collagen Complex Serum

Featuring a unique, vegan and plant-based collagen-enriched formula, the Pacifica Vegan Collagen Complex Serum helps you achieve a firmer, glowing and dewier complexion while infusing the skin in deep hydration, courtesy of hyaluronic acid and japonica oil.

Pacifica Vegan Collagen Complex Serum $22 Buy Now

DHC Super Collagen Supreme

Designed to boost radiance, firmness and elasticity, the DHC Super Collagen Supreme serum is powered by dipeptide-8, a collagen molecule that not only promotes cell renewal, but also increases hydration as well. To restore your skin’s natural glow, it also features a blend of antioxidant-rich olive fruit oil, gently exfoliating citric acid and conditioning glycogen.

DHC Super Collagen Supreme $28 Buy Now

Derma E Advanced Peptides & Collagen Serum

Offering a plant-based solution to antiaging skin care with its plant-derived collagen, the Derma E Advanced Peptides & Collagen Serum revitalizes and refines your skin using a blend of Matrixyl Synthe’6, a collagen-stimulating peptide that smooths away unwanted texture and tone, and wrinkle-firming Argireline. For further protection, this powerful serum also contains inflammation-reducing green tea and antioxidant-rich pycnogenol.

Derma E Advanced Peptides & Collagen Serum $44 Buy Now

InstaNatural Anti-Aging Collagen Serum

Fighting the common signs of aging with the brand’s supercharged collagen-peptide stem cell complex, the InstaNatural Anti-Aging Collagen Serum penetrates deep into the skin to promote repair and rejuvenation, resulting in firmer, plumper and more supple-looking skin. It also uses hydrating hyaluronic acid and brightening niacinamide to strengthen the skin barrier and encourage a lit-from-within glow.

InstaNatural Anti-Aging Collagen Serum $19 Buy Now

Hada Labo Tokyo Anti-Aging Hydrator

Suitable for all skin types thanks to its lightweight, fragrance-free formula, the Hada Labo Tokyo Anti-Aging Hydrator works as a skin-firming treatment with its unique collagen and retinol blend, reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while fading unwanted tone and texture. To prevent overdrying from its potent retinol concentration, the serum also infuses the skin with deep hydration courtesy of hyaluronic acid to enhance its overall volume, tightness and resilience.

Hada Labo Tokyo Anti-Aging Hydrator $18 Buy Now

Murad Resurgence Rapid Collagen Infusion

Mimicking the immediate results of topical fillers, the Murad Resurgence Rapid Collagen Infusion delivers collagen amino acids deep into the skin, creating an instantly plumper-looking complexion. After just one use, fine lines and wrinkles are less pronounced, leaving you with visibly smoother, firmer and tighter skin. It’s also formulated with nutrient-rich winged kelp extract, which is packed with omegas 3, 6 and 9 and supports the skin’s suppleness and nourishment.

Murad Resurgence Rapid Collagen Infusion $79 Buy Now

Chanel Le Lift Firming Anti-Wrinkle Restorative Cream-Oil

Boasting a luxurious cream-oil formula, the Chanel Le Lift Firming Anti-Wrinkle Restorative Cream-Oil delivers the comfort and deeply penetrating benefits of a facial oil while blanketing the skin in rich hydration courtesy of its creamy texture. Designed with Chanel’s exclusive 3.5-DA Restorative Complex, this serum improves firmness and elasticity as it enriches the skin in nourishing omega fatty acids and moisturizing shea butter.

Chanel Le Lift Firming Anti-Wrinkle Restorative Cream-Oil $135 Buy Now

Dr. Dennis Gross C + Collagen Brighten & Firm Serum

Formulated to reduce the appearance of wrinkles while restoring your skin’s natural glow, the Dr. Dennis Gross C + Collagen Brighten & Firm Serum combines collagen-stimulating amino acids with brightening vitamin C to encourage cell renewal for rejuvenated, firmer and more radiant skim. An excellent serum for fading discoloration, hyperpigmentation and sun spots, this formula also works hard to strengthen the skin barrier while protecting your skin from the aging effects of the environment with its niacinamide and antioxidant-fortified formula.

Dr. Dennis Gross C + Collagen Brighten & Firm Serum $78 Buy Now

Exuviance Collagen Triple Boost Serum

Specially crafted to support collagen production at every level, the Exuviance Collagen Triple Boost Serum restores your skin’s natural volume, firmness and smoothness using a blend of amino acids, gardenia cell extract and NeoGlucosamine. Together, these potent antiaging ingredients boost elastin and hydration, reducing the appearance of wrinkles and creating tighter, more radiant-looking skin.

Exuviance Collagen Triple Boost Serum $72 Buy Now

Epicuren Pro Collagen + Serum Amplifier

Featuring a supercharged trio of peptides, the Epicuren Pro Collagen + Serum Amplifier ignites collagen products to soften fine lines and wrinkles, resulting in firmer, smoother and more toned skin. In addition to its impressive wrinkle-fighting properties, this multitasking serum also contains vitamins B5, C and E to soothe as it promotes radiance and strengthens your skin barrier to prevent further skin-aging.

Epicuren Pro Collagen + Serum Amplifier $82 Buy Now