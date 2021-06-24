All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Whether you’re coloring your hair for the first time, heading to the hairdresser for your recurring appointment, or you’re playing the role of your own hairstylist, it’s important to come up with a post-dye maintenance plan by using the best color color care shampoo and conditioner. Minimizing hair washing as much as possible is key, but it’s also understandable that you’ll want to hit the shower (and the shampoo bottle) more frequently now that the hot-humid weather is back in action. The solution? Purchasing the best color care shampoo and conditioner pairing for your hair texture, current hair heath and overall lifestyle. Because the biggest letdown is when you leave the salon with your ideal shade, only for it to start fading within a few weeks due to lack of care.

We’ve decided to hunt down the top formulas out there to prolong your gorgeous hue or maintain your new set of highlights for the long haul.

Ahead, the 12 best color care shampoo and conditioner duos for various hair types.

1. Rita Hazan True Color Shampoo and Conditioner

Rita Hazan’s True Color Shampoo‘s botanical cleansing ingredients, such as rice protein and moringa seed extract, cleanses all excess sweat and build-up without stripping your precious hair hue. Top off your shower routine with a quick lather of True Color Conditioner for gorgeous shine courtesy of nourishing Japanese camelia oil.





Rita Hazan True Color Shampoo $26 Buy Now

Rita Hazan True Color Conditioner $26 Buy Now

2. Pantene Illuminating Color Care Shampoo and Conditioner

A color-safe and sulfate-free blend of pro vitamin B5, antioxidants and strengthening biotin delivers rich moisture on a budget. Pick up Pantene Illuminating Color Care Shampoo and Conditioner 3-in-1 value set (with a hair mask treatment that mends pesky split ends after one use).





Pantene Illuminating Color Care Shampoo and Conditioner Set $16.99 Buy Now

3. Amika Bust Your Brass Blonde Purple Shampoo and Conditioner

Amika’s Bust Your Brass Blonde Purple shampoo and conditioner is complete with bond cure technology, quinoa protein, plant butters and ultraviolet pigments that tone all the unwanted brassy hues from highlighted golden strands. This top-rated formula results in 86 percent more repair and 55 percent less breakage with continued use.





Amika Bust Your Brass Blonde Purple Shampoo $20 Buy Now

Amika Bust Your Brass Blonde Purple Conditioner $24 Buy Now

4. Shu Ueumura Color Lustre Shampoo and Conditioner

Shu Ueumura Color Lustre shampoo is a luxurious foam that’ll go above-and-beyond to prevent your hair color from fading with an antioxidant-rich goji berry infusion. Musk rose oil, which contains healing fatty acids and vitamin A, promotes strong, healthy hair and an irritation-free scalp from dryness and dandruff. Follow up with the brand’s conditioner for more nourishment.





Shu Uemura Color Lustre Shampoo $49 Buy Now

Shu Uemura Color Lustre Conditioner $59 Buy Now

5. Pureology Strength Cure Shampoo and Conditioner Duo

Over-processed colored hair? Years of heat damage? Pureology’s Strength Cure hair care is the solution. These holy grail bottles will revive lifeless locks. Count on Keravis, a plant-based protein, to strengthen strands, while the powerful antioxidant Astaxanthin works overtime to repair breakage from straighteners and curling irons.

Pureology Strength Cure Shampoo and Conditioner Duo $59 Buy Now

6. Fekkai Technician Color Shampoo and Conditioner Bundle

Powered by mirabelle plum seed oil that enhances color vibrancy, this salon-level duo is ideal for everyone: blond, brunette, red, platinum, black — and everything in between. Plus, Fekkai’s Technician Color line comes with a peach and red fruit blended scent.





Fekkai Technician Color Shampoo and Conditioner Bundle $40 Buy Now

7. Kerastase Bain Chromatique Shampoo and Fondant Chromatique Conditioner

You only need a quarter-size of this Kerastase Bain Chromatique Shampoo to transform your lackluster texture from bland to beautiful. Vitamin E and linseed oil, which is derived from the flax plant, smooths hair fibers from root to tip, leaving strands at their shiniest for maximum light reflection. Use Kerastase Fondant Chromatique Conditioner as a leave-in product before a day at the beach or pool to protect your color from UV rays and chlorine prevention.





Kerastase Bain Chromatique Shampoo $31 Buy Now

Kerastase Fondant Chromatique Conditioner $36 Buy Now

8. Innersense Color Awakening Hair Bath and Color Radiance Daily Conditioner

Crafted with certified organic shea butter, coconut and pumpkin seed oils, Innersense’s Color Awakening Hair Bath is ideal for the infrequent hair washer as it delivers a deep clean with zero leftover residue, dryness or fading that lasts for days. Even better? The shampoo, and its conditioner counterpart, is 100 percent natural.





Innersense Color Awakening Hair Bath $28 Buy Now

Innersense Color Radiance Daily Conditioner $30 Buy Now

9. Vegamour GRO Revitalizing Shampoo and Conditioner Kit

Recommended for thinning or volume-less hair in need of a pick-me-up, Vegamour’s GRO Revitalizing Shampoo and Conditioner are both comprised of Karmatin, the vegan keratin, that physically bonds to your color-treated follicles and remains attached to strands even after rinsing. You can expect fuller, healthier hair after the very first wash.





Vegamour GRO Revitalizing Shampoo and Conditioner Kit $86 Buy Now

10. Olaplex Bond Maintenance Shampoo and Conditioner

Olaplex’s No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo and No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner is practically a beauty lifeline for damaged hair, split ends and frizz by re-linking the broken bonds of your hair. Designed for daily use, this cult-favorite product should be in your arsenal for repairing stressed out strands and can even aid an oily scalp, too.

Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo $28 Buy Now

Olaplex No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner $28 Buy Now

11. Briogeo Curl Charisma Rice Amino + Shea Curl Defining Shampoo and Conditioner

The Briogeo Curl Charisma line is known to perfect hard-to-tame curls, but they’re also color-safe. The tomato fruit ferment extract helps to promote consistent coil or wave formation, enhancing the luster of your curls. The shampoo and conditioner’s rice amino acids work to penetrate the hair shaft and effectively lock out environmental moisture in even the most tropical of climates.

Briogeo Curl Charisma Rice Amino + Shea Curl Defining Shampoo $24 Buy Now

Briogeo Curl Charisma Rice Amino + Shea Curl Defining Conditioner $24 Buy Now