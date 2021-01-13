All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you’re someone who easily grows tired of a nail polish color, incorporating one of the best color-changing nail polishes will help spice up your at-home manicures without requiring much effort at all. Commonly referred to as mood-changing nail polishes due to their shifting hues, these innovative polishes are heat-sensitive and change color once they are exposed to high temperatures, whether it’s the result of your changing body temperature or the sun’s UV rays.

Perfect for all manicure skillsets and color preferences, the best color-changing nail polishes are available in a variety of formulas, finishes and shades to ensure that there is a color-shifting combination that suits everyone. Depending on the polish that you’ve chosen, it’s not uncommon for thermal nail polishes to create a gradient or ombré design, displaying both colors at the same time rather than fully transitioning between the two. Still, you’re in for a striking manicure.

Below, explore the best color-changing nail polishes that will not only embolden your nails but also create a salon-quality manicure with their long-lasting, chip-resistant and shine-boosting formulas.

Del Sol Color-Changing Nail Polish in I Lily Like You

Made with color-shifting Spectrachrome crystals, Del Sol’s Color-Changing Nail Polish in I Lily Like You applies as a classic white and transforms into an elegant French pink once it’s exposed to ultraviolet light. This polish is five-free, meaning that it isn’t formulated with toluene, dibutyl phthalate (DBP), formaldehyde, formaldehyde resin or camphor.

Del Sol Color-Changing Nail Polish $10 Buy Now

Born Pretty Color-Changing Thermal Nail Polish Set

Stocked with four dual-hued polishes, the Born Pretty Color-Changing Thermal Nail Polish Set combines classic shades and finishes to create a dazzling manicure. Easy to activate, these polishes are designed to last up to 14 days and are virtually chip-resistant thanks to their nitrocellulose-enriched formula.

Born Pretty Color-Changing Thermal Nail Polish Set $17 Buy Now

Cirque Colors T hermal Temperature Color-Changing Mood Nail Polish

Available in seven shades, the Cirque Colors Thermal Temperature Color-Changing Mood Nail Polish elevates your manicure with its lustrous shine and mesmerizing holographic finishes. In addition to combining two nail colors in one, this vegan nail polish is designed to deliver long-lasting results.

Cirque Colors Color Changing Mood Nail Polish $16 Buy Now

ILNP Color-Shifting Ultra Chrome Nail Polish in Reminisce

ILNP’s Color-Shifting Ultra Chrome Nail Polish in Reminisce changes from electric green to royal blue in the blink of an eye thanks to its color-changing formula. Long-wearing and boasting vibrant color payoff, this opaque shade doesn’t require a base coat to enhance its color and dries fast for easy application.

ILNP Color-Shifting Ultra Chrome Nail Polish $13 Buy Now

Aimeili Color-Changing Chameleon Gel Nail Polish

Perfect for achieving a salon-quality manicure, the Aimeili Color-Changing Chameleon Gel Nail Polish begins as a neon pink and transforms to a glittery white when hot. This polish requires drying under a UV nail lamp and its formula guarantees 21-day wear when properly cured.

Aimeili Color-Changing Chameleon Gel Nail Polish $7 Buy Now

KBShimmer Best Buds Tri-Thermal Nail Polish

Providing three chic polish colors in one, the KBShimmer Best Buds Tri-Thermal Nail Polish features a trio of nostalgic-inspired hues to create a memorable manicure. Beginning as a slate blue, this nail polish warms into a deep orchid followed by a minty green, all without losing the brand’s signature aurora shimmer.

KB Shimmer Best Buds Tri-Thermal Nail Polish $11 Buy Now