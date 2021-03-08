All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

You’ve dyed your hair, now you’ve got to upgrade your hair care routine to match your newly colored strands. Incorporating one of the best color-depositing shampoos into your product arsenal will help maintain your hair’s color vibrancy and richness, giving you that fresh-from-the-salon look in between your coloring appointments.

Formulated with tinted pigments, these color-safe shampoos act like color-correctors for your hair by depositing brassiness-busting color into your hair to perfect its tone. Some formulas will also incorporate naturally brightening and toning ingredients like lemon extract into their blue and purple shampoos, giving your hair an extra boost of radiance. The best color-depositing shampoos also come formulated with hair-healthy ingredients like keratin, jojoba oil and aloe vera, allowing them to provide the nourishing, softening and strengthening benefits of deep-conditioning treatments in addition to the cleansing and toning properties of a toning shampoo.

As a general rule of thumb, cooler colors offset warm tones. So, opting for a cool-hued blue shampoo will help minimize orange, brassy tones in color-treated brunette strands, whereas purple shampoos work best at eliminating yellowness and brassiness in blond, gray and silver strands. There are also color-depositing shampoos that cater to bolder colors like pink, green, blue and purple and come in a variety of brightly tinted formulas.

View Gallery Related Gallery Behind the Scenes at Dior Fall 2021 Collection

Below, explore the best color-depositing shampoos that will help keep your mane vibrant while also protecting it from damage.

Matrix Total Results Brass Off Color Depositing Blue Shampoo

Designed for lightened brunette and dark blond hair colors, the Matrix Total Results Brass Off Color Depositing Blue Shampoo infuses your strands with blue-violet tones to cool down naturally warm hair and minimize brassiness and orangeness. It also performs a gentle cleanse of your scalp and tresses while balancing and toning your color-treated hair while imparting an invigorating rose, vanilla and citrus scent.

Matrix Total Results Brass Off Color Depositing Blue Shampoo $12 Buy Now

Pure Blends Hydrating Color Depositing Shampoo

Available in nine shades that cover the color spectrum from red and yellow to violet and brown, the Pure Blends Hydrating Color Depositing Shampoo helps enhance and extend the richness of your color-treated strands so you can enjoy the same fresh-out-the-salon vibrancy without unwanted brassiness and other changes in tone. Formulated without sulfates, sodium or chlorine, this top-rated color-depositing shampoo creates a hydrating lather that removes impurities from your scalp, prevents frizz and promotes stronger hair using coconut oil, collagen and keratin.

Pure Blends Hydrating Color Depositing Shampoo $22 Buy Now

Redken Color Extend Graydiant Purple Shampoo

Catering to those with platinum and naturally or color-treated gray hair, the Redken Color Extend Graydiant Purple Shampoo uses purple pigments to brighten and tone gray and silver strands. As it removes brassy, yellow tones from your hair, its nourishing formula strengthens and repairs your strands from the inside out so you can enjoy softer, smoother and shinier tresses.

Redken Color Extend Graydiant Purple Shampoo $23 Buy Now

Celeb Luxury Viral Color Depositing Colorwash Shampoo

A must-have for boldly hued hair colors, the Celeb Luxury Viral Color Depositing Colorwash Shampoo is available in fan-favorite shades such as pink, purple, blue and green and acts as a color-extending formula for colorful strands. Not only does its color-depositing formula make it great for extending the vibrancy of your hair, but it also allows it to act as a temporary hair dye for blond and pre-lightening hair. Since color-treated hair is more prone to dryness and breakage, this top-rated shampoo also contains hydrating ingredients to keep dullness at bay.

Celeb Luxury Viral Color Depositing Colorwash Shampoo $35 Buy Now

Drybar Blonde Ale Brightening Shampoo

Just as its name suggests, the Drybar Blonde Ale Brightening Shampoo treats blond hair to a replenishing drink of toning pigments to offset the appearance of brassiness. Perfect for gray, white and highlighted hair as well, this cult-favorite purple shampoo is formulated with a brightening blend of lemon extract, chamomile extract and keratin to nourish and strengthen your strands while boosting their shine.

Drybar Blonde Ale Brightening Shampoo $28 Buy Now

Aveda Blue Malva Shampoo

Designed to neutralize brassiness in all hair colors, the Aveda Blue Malva Shampoo deposits a violet-blue hue that tones, brightens and protects your color-treated strands. Especially beneficial for blond and gray hair that’s prone to dullness and unwanted warm tones, this cool-toned shampoo wraps your strands in hair-healthy ingredients like amino acids, sweet almond oil and aloe vera juice to ensure that it’s properly hydrated and nourished while leaving your hair lightly fragranced with the brand’s signature organic ylang-ylang, lemon and eucalyptus scent.

Aveda Blue Malva Shampoo $57 Buy Now

‘N Rage N-Triguing Color Depositing Shampoo + Conditioner

Boasting a three-in-one formula that tones, cleanses and moisturizes your color-treated hair, the ‘N Rage N-Triguing Color Depositing Shampoo + Conditioner imparts purple pigments into your strands so you can eliminate brassiness and unwanted tone in blond hair. Comprised of a strengthening blend of vegetable protein, hydrolyzed quinoa, shea butter and pro-vitamin B5, this top-rated purple shampoo repairs and nourishes your tresses so you can achieve softer, shinier, smoother and breakage-prone hair.

'N Rage N-Triguing Color Depositing Shampoo + Conditioner $15 Buy Now

Keracolor Color+ Clenditioner

Doubling as a color-depositing shampoo and deep-conditioning treatment, the Keracolor Color+ Clenditioner comes in 20 shade options to ensure that every color-treated hair is covered. Enriched with keratin to prevent breakage, dullness and frizz, it instantly infuses your tresses with tone-correcting color and strengthening protein to keep them looking vibrant, shiny and healthy. Plus, it can also be used to add temporary color to pre-lightened and blond hair as well.

Keracolor Color+ Clenditioner $22 Buy Now

Punky Colour 3-in-1 Color Depositing Shampoo + Conditioner

With 11 shades to choose from, the Punky Colour 3-in-1 Color Depositing Shampoo + Conditioner offers a color-depositing, keratin-enriched toning treatment for every hue. Its unique three-in-one formula cleanses away impurities and imparts hair with lasting moisture, all while depositing color-correcting pigments into your strands to offset brassiness and unwanted tone so you can extend your hair’s vibrancy like a pro.

Punky Colour 3-in-1 Color Depositing Shampoo + Conditioner $15 Buy Now

Oribe Bright Blonde Shampoo

Formulated with violet pigments to reverse brassiness in blond strands, the Oribe Bright Blonde Shampoo brightens and tones color-treated strands while working hard to extend and preserve its vibrancy and richness. Incredibly hydrating thanks to its jojoba oil and olive oil frizz-fighting blend, this luxurious color-correcting shampoo is also powered by the brand’s Signature Complex, which combines watermelon, lychee and edelweiss flower extracts to preserve its color and protect it from environmental stressors.

Oribe Bright Blonde Shampoo $46 Buy Now

SheaMoisture Purple Rice Water Shampoo

Created with your hair’s health in mind, the SheaMoisture Purple Rice Water Shampoo delivers a moisturizing and strengthening blend of wild orchid and sweet violet extracts directly to your strands to prevent brittleness and breakage. Its purple-hued formula also corrects the look of yellow, brassy tones in color-treated hair, enhancing, preserving and extending its vibrancy while giving it a mineral-rich, gentle impurity-cleansing lather.

SheaMoisture Purple Rice Water Shampoo $11 Buy Now