All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

When you think about it, we really expect a lot from our concealers. First, it has to hide dark circles, blemishes or scars; stay in place, and not crease, flake or crack. The latter is extra challenging, especially if you have a thirsty complexion. To help you check off all those boxes, we’ve rounded up the best concealers for dry skin. These top picks will camouflage whatever you’re trying to hide without looking like you’ve gobbed on too much makeup. And since they’re all helpfully hydrating, they’ll nourish dry skin, prevent those dreaded creases and cracks. Get a bright, smooth and even complexion with these best concealers for dry skin.

1. NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer

If there was a popularity contest for the best concealer for dry skin, there’s an excellent chance the NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer would win in a landslide vote. The award-winner is a favorite of makeup artists everywhere. The multitasker can be used to correct, contour and highlight, all without budging for up to 16 hours. When dark circles are being extra obvious, it can be layered for additional coverage and even then it won’t cake. Plus, it has an expansive shade range, making it inclusive as well.

NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer $30 Buy Now

2. Urban Decay Stay Naked Correcting Concealer

Everything you could possibly want in the best concealer for dry skin is in the Urban Decay Stay Naked Correcting Concealer. Highly pigmented, the full-coverage matte concealer will cover everything from hyperpigmentation to imperfections for a whopping 24 hours and will feel weightless on your skin the entire time. The vegan, cruelty-free concealer comes in 25 shades, with nine shade intensities, three master tones and five undertones. In other words, you’ll be able to find your exact match in the collection. No extra makeup brush is required, since its wave-tip applicator is all you need. use the flat side for a light yet exact application or try the curve for a meatier dose.

View Gallery Related Gallery Happy Hour: Watches and Cocktails at the Butterfly

Urban Decay Stay Naked Correcting Concealer $29 Buy Now

3. Giorgio Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Face and Under-Eye Concealer

Giorgio Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Foundation has a dedicated following, so it’s no surprise that their concealer is equally excellent. Designed to deliver moisture, it will hydrate skin for up to 24 hours while correcting, concealing and highlighting. The creamy, buildable concealer has medium coverage with a radiant finish. Thanks to its Micro-Fil technology, it won’t crease or cake. Nourishing ingredients like glycerin, caffeine and vitamin E minimize dark circles and puffiness, plus soft-focus pearls reduce the appearance of fine lines.

Giorgio Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Face and Under-Eye Concealer $38 Buy Now

4. Laura Mercier Secret Camouflage Concealer

Designed to be mixed and matched, this duo concealer by Laura Mercier will allow you to create a custom match every time. One shade is made to match skin’s depth of color and the other matches the skin’s undertone. That extra efficiency and versatility, along with the high pigment, is what makes it one of the best concealers for dry skin, as it can be used to camouflage everything from dark circles to breakouts, scars, discolorations and anything else you’re looking to hide for up to eight hours. Dermatologist-tested and non-comedogenic, it is spiked with soothing ingredients such as aloe and chamomile extracts, as well as vitamins A, C and E to condition skin.

Laura Mercier Secret Camouflage Concealer $36 Buy Now

5. IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Under-Eye Illumination Full Coverage Antiaging Waterproof Concealer

Dry skin often equals dull skin. That’s where this IT Cosmetics concealer comes in. The full-coverage, waterproof concealer has an illuminating, brightening finish that leaves skin radiant, courtesy of the brand’s “drops of light” technology. Don’t let the name fool you — the concealer can also be used to hide age spots, imperfections and blemishes. The creamy concealer lasts up to 24 hours without creasing and is chock full of skin-loving ingredients. There’s hyaluronic acid to attract moisture and plump fine lines and wrinkles, collagen to plump skin and peptides to smooth and firm.

IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Illumination Full Coverage Anti-Aging Waterproof Concealer $28 Buy Now

6. Yves Saint Laurent Touche Éclat Allover-Brightening Concealer Pen

We dare you to find a concealer with a following as dedicated as YSL’s Touche Éclat. The iconic favorite is shimmer-free, yet leaves a beautiful brightness behind wherever you use it with the built-in brush applicator, thanks to its light-reflecting technology. Use the light coverage concealer all over the face for its natural highlight effect. It is infused with vitamin E and ruscus extract for an antioxidant infusion that visibly erases signs of fatigue, hyaluronic acid to moisturize and plump skin, and Moroccan calendula extract to protect and soothe skin.

Yves Saint Laurent Touche Éclat All-Over-Brightening Concealer Pen $38 Buy Now

7. Ilia True Skin Serum Concealer

What makes Ilia True Skin Serum Concealer one of the best concealers for dry skin is its serum formula. Creamy and lightweight, it sinks right into parched skin while delivering serious brightening. Though its texture is lightweight, it is high in pigment to deliver true medium coverage. Since it’s infused with stabilized vitamin C, it also works to brighten and even skin tone over time, as well as guard skin from environmental damage. The ingredient list also includes mastic to refine skin and albizia julibrissin bark extract to smooth and bring the perks of antioxidants.

Ilia True Skin Serum Concealer $30 Buy Now

8. Tarte Shape Tape Concealer

Not only is this one of the best concealers for dry skin, it’s one of the best concealers period. Tarte’s iconic Shape Tape Concealer gets its name from its tape technology, which instantly firms, lifts, brightens and smooths the skin, blurring fine lines and wrinkles along the way. The full-coverage formula blends like a dream and won’t crease or cake. The vegan formula spotlights shea butter to hydrate and boost elasticity; vitamin-packed mango seed butter to moisturize, condition and prevent free radical damage; and licorice root extract to color correct and brighten dark circles.

Tarte Shape Tape Concealer $27 Buy Now

9. Charlotte Tilbury Magic Away Concealer

Accurately named, Charlotte Tilbury’s Magic Away Liquid Concealer really does work like a magic trick to make dark circles, pigmentation, redness, blemishes and imperfections vanish into thin air. The full-coverage liquid concealer has staying power and color-corrects while making skin appear firmer and lifted. Its built-in Magic Precision Face Applicator Sponge makes applying it foolproof and flawless. The formula boasts Persian silk tree bark extract to minimize the appearance of crow’s feet, dark circles and puffiness while appearing to lift the upper eyelid; palmitoyl glycine to shrink the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and extract of wild indigo to brighten the under eyes.

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Away Concealer $32 Buy Now

10. KVD Beauty Lock-It Concealer Crème

Dry complexions will rejoice over KVD Beauty Lock-It Concealer Crème’s hydra-boost complex, a super-moisturizing blend that keeps skin feeling smooth and nourished all day. That’s what makes this full-coverage concealer so creamy and blendable, even when worn for hours and hours. Packed with pigment, only one coat is needed, which keeps it feeling light on the skin. It leaves a matte finish behind.

KVD Beauty Lock-It Concealer Crème $27 Buy Now