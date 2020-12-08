All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Finding the best concealer for oily skin might not seem like an easy feat at first, but rest assured that there are plenty of formulas that cater to this tricky skin concern.

When it comes to tackling unwanted oiliness, it’s best to choose a complexion product — whether it be foundation or concealer — that offers a matte finish over dewy or glowy formulas in order to prevent excess shine. In terms of coverage, buildable, long-wear varieties always make the best concealers for oily skin since they can provide a customized coverage that lasts all day, which means it won’t budge for shine and oil. If breakouts are another key concern, choosing an oil-free formula will help prevent the product from clogging your pores and keep acne-prone skin happy.

Making some adjustments to your skin-care and makeup routine can also improve your concealer’s performance. Switching to mattifying cleansers, toners, moisturizers and primers offer extra oil-absorbing action and will prevent shine from emerging after you’ve done your makeup. For added shine control, finishing up with a setting powder will soak up shine and extend your concealer’s wear as well.

Read on to find the best concealers for oily prone skin that are lightweight enough to feel like a second-skin but still powerful enough to stop shine in its tracks.

1. Hourglass Hidden Corrective Concealer

Designed to expertly camouflage imperfections with its full-coverage formula and angled tip, the Hourglass Hidden Corrective Concealer provides a creamy, weightless finish that looks like skin and stays put throughout the day.

Hourglass Hidden Corrective Concealer $34 Buy Now

2. NARS Soft Matte Complete Concealer

Featuring an oil-free, full-coverage formula, the NARS Soft Matte Complete Concealer effortlessly blurs the look of pores and imperfections using light-diffusing spheres and delivers a natural-looking skin effect with its soft-matte finish. Perfect for oily and combination skin types, it’s fortified with hyaluronic acid to offer hydration and prevent caking.

NARS Soft Matte Complete Concealer $30 Buy Now

3. Urban Decay Stay Naked Correcting Concealer

Flexible and versatile by design, the Urban Decay Stay Naked Correcting Concealer can be used to cover spots, brighten the under-eyes and contour cheekbones thanks to its buildable, long-lasting formula. Its unique wave tip applicator is dual-sided so you find your perfect coverage.

Urban Decay Stay Naked Correcting Concealer $29 Buy Now

4. E.l.f. Cosmetics 16HR Camo Concealer

Just as its name suggests, the E.l.f. Cosmetics 16HR Camo Concealer offers 16 hours of uninterrupted coverage, leaving behind the perfect natural-looking matte finish that balances oil throughout the day.

e.l.f. Cosmetics 16HR Camo Concealer $6 Buy Now

5. Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Concealer

Available in 50 shades, the Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Concealer delivers light-as-air medium coverage that can be built up to full if desired. Its soft-matte formula instantly brightens, conceals and corrects without ever looking cakey or creasy for all-day shine control and skin perfection.

Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Concealer $26 Buy Now

6. Maybelline Fit Me Liquid Concealer

Oil-free and breathable to prevent clogging your pores, the Maybelline Fit Me Liquid Concealer blends seamlessly into the skin and caters to a variety of skin tones, ensuring that everyone has their perfect match.

Maybelline Fit Me Liquid Concealer $6 Buy Now

7. Juvia’s Place I Am Magic Concealer

Infused with amino acid-treated pigments to provide intense color payoff, the Juvia’s Place I Am Magic Concealer offers a full-coverage and buildable formula that perfectly blends into the skin and conceals imperfections within the first application. Designed with women of color in mind, the fan-favorite concealer is available in 24 shades that cater to a variety of skin tones.

Juvia's Place I Am Magic Concealer $14 Buy Now

8. Dermablend Cover Care Concealer

Designed for 24-hour wear, the Dermablend Cover Care Concealer’s high-coverage and matte finish concealer is powerful enough to stop shine in its tracks while also camouflaging everything from blemishes and dark spots to bruises and tattoos.

Dermablend Cover Care Concealer $28 Buy Now

9. Armani Beauty Power Fabric Stretchable Concealer

Created to deliver the perfect coverage for when you’re on-the-go, the Armani Beauty Power Fabric Stretchable Concealer moves with skin to provide flexible, natural-looking wear that never feels or looks heavy thanks to its velvety matte finish.

Armani Beauty Power Fabric Stretchable Concealer $34 Buy Now

10. Make Up For Ever Ultra HD Concealer

Perfect for those who don’t prefer using a setting powder, the Make Up For Ever Ultra HD Concealer is designed to set itself and provide 12-hour, crease-free wear. In addition to combating shine, the fan-favorite concealer also offers a medium, buildable coverage, a satiny skin-like feel and is available in 25 shades.

Make Up For Ever Ultra HD Concealer $28 Buy Now

11. Kevin Aucoin The Sensual Skin Enhancer

By mimicking the appearance of healthy, radiant skin, the Kevin Aucoin Sensual Skin Enhancer concealer allows those with oily skin to finally capture the highly coveted your-skin-but-better dewy finish thanks to its weightless, sheer coverage. In addition to offering a no-makeup makeup look, this award-winning concealer also provides waterproof and sweat-resistant full coverage.

Kevin Aucoin The Sensual Skin Enhancer $48 Buy Now

12. Black Radiance True Complexion HD Corrector Concealer

Created to deliver imperfection-blurring results to those with darker skin tones, the Black Radiance True Complexion HD Corrector Concealer’s oil-free, creamy-smooth formula brightens, conceals and perfects while also ensuring buildable, long-wear and even coverage.

Black Radiance True Complexion HD Corrector Concealer $6 Buy Now

13. Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Longwear Foundation Stick SPF 21

While this is technically intended to be worn as a foundation, the Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Longwear Foundation Stick is versatile and buildable enough to be used as a concealer as well. Suitable for all skin types, this oil-free and velvety powder-crème texture formula is highly pigmented and designed to look like a second skin and last all day. Plus, it also provides SPF 21 protection.

Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Longwear Foundation Stick $43 Buy Now

14. NYX Can’t Stop Won’t Stop Contour Concealer

A drugstore favorite thanks to its long-wearing and versatile matte formula, the NYX Can’t Stop Won’t Stop Contour Concealer provides 24 hours of full coverage and shine control for perfect-looking complexion makeup that lasts from day to night.

NYX Can't Stop Won't Stop Contour Concealer $6 Buy Now