Moisture and curly hair go hand-in-hand, which is why it’s recommended to conclude your washing routine with a deeply hydrating and nourishing conditioner to ensure that your strands have the necessary moisture to maintain their health, bounce and shine.

Just like with any curl-tailored hair product, paying close attention to the ingredients list is essential when shopping for the best conditioners for curly hair. Since curly hair is prone to frizz, dullness and breakage because it has a harder time absorbing sebum, opting for humectant-rich formulas that contain ingredients such as glycerin, aloe vera juice and honey will help attract moisture to the strands. Curly hair conditioners that contain emollients such as jojoba oil, shea butter and avocado oil will help smooth the hair cuticle and lock in moisture, aiding in detangling while improving elasticity and radiance. Incorporating the best conditioners for curly hair will help add definition to your curls, enhancing your natural curl pattern to keep every kink, coil and wave buoyant and create salon-quality volume and body.

Below, explore the best conditioners for curly hair that cater to every curl type so every day can be a good curl day.

OGX Quenching Coconut Curls Conditioner

Precisely blended to enhance curly hair’s natural softness and shine, the OGX Quenching + Coconut Curls Conditioner is formulated with coconut oil, citrus oil and sweet honey to restore moisture to curls and waves while taming frizz. Free of sulfates and parabens, this drugstore-favorite conditioner redefines curls as it clarifies, hydrates and nourishes.

OGX Quenching Coconut Curls Conditioner $8 Buy Now

Maui Moisture Curl Quench + Coconut Oil Conditioner

Designed to de-frizz and define, the Maui Moisture Curl Quench + Coconut Oil Conditioner detangles, restores and protects your natural curl pattern using vegan ingredients such as soothing aloe vera, hydrating coconut milk, smoothing plumeria extract and nourishing papaya extract. Best suited for thick, tight curls and safe for color-treated hair, this lightweight formula is free of silicones, parabens, mineral oil and synthetic dyes.

Maui Moisture Curl Quench + Coconut Oil Conditioner $9 Buy Now

Aveda Be Curly Conditioner

Wheat protein and organic aloe come together in the Aveda Be Curly Conditioner, which has been found to decrease frizz by 57 percent in curly and wavy hair. In addition to enhancing your natural texture and infusing your hair with strengthening, lasting moisture, it boosts shine as it energizes your senses with its citrusy-floral scent.

Aveda Be Curly Conditioner $26 Buy Now

Briogeo Curl Charisma Rice Amino + Shea Curl Defining Conditioner

Made with wavy, curly and coily hair types in mind, the Briogeo Curl Charisma Rice Amino + Shea Curl Defining Conditioner fights frizz by penetrating deep into the hair shaft and sealing the cuticle, forming a protective barrier that creates a softer, more uniform curl formation. Ultra-hydrating shea butter and sweet almond oil come together to replenish and lock in moisture without weighing down curls, infusing the hair with strengthening and nourishing vitamins and minerals.

Briogeo Curl Charisma Rice Amino + Shea Curl Defining Conditioner $24 Buy Now

Mielle Pomegranate & Honey Conditioner

Restore shine and softness to dry, damaged curls with the Mielle Pomegranate & Honey Conditioner, a deeply hydrating, antioxidant-rich conditioner that instantly improves texture. With almond, Sacha Inchi and sub-Saharan African mongongo oils at its base, this protein-free, organic formula provides immediate nourishment and repair where it’s needed most, quenching dry strands with intense, de-frizzing moisture.

Mielle Pomegranate & Honey Conditioner $14 Buy Now

Davines OI Conditioner

Formulated to enrich all curl types, the smoothing Davines OI Conditioner restores shine, elasticity and volume to dull, color-treated hair with a blend of nourishing and antioxidant-rich ingredients such as roucou oil. Achieving a perfect rating on Amazon, this rich conditioner also doubles as a hair mask when your hair is craving extra moisture and repair.

Davines OI Conditioner $40 Buy Now

Crème of Nature Argan Oil Intensive Conditioning Treatment

Fortified with nourishing argan oil, the Crème of Nature Argan Oil Intensive Conditioning Treatment strengthens and prevents hair breakage by infusing the hair shaft with rich hydration, vitamins and minerals. Perfect for dry and damaged curls, this deep conditioning treatment imparts a silky softness and magnifies your hair’s natural body and shine.

Crème of Nature Argan Oil Intensive Conditioning Treatment $5 Buy Now

Renpure Advanced Argan Oil Luxurious Conditioner

Revive dull, lifeless curls with the Renpure Advanced Argan Oil Luxurious Conditioner, an intensely moisturizing conditioner that delivers a healing dose of argan oil and other nourishing plant-based ingredients to damaged strands. Free of sulfates, parabens, dyes, gluten, phthalates and propylene glycol, this conditioner is safe for color-treated hair and reveals a lustrous shine as it erases frizz and split ends.

Renpure Advanced Argan Oil Luxurious Conditioner $14 Buy Now

Ouidad Curl Quencher Moisturizing Conditioner

Powered by hair-healthy vitamins, humectants and botanicals, the Ouidad Curl Quencher Moisturizing Conditioner penetrates deep into the hair shaft to moisturize your strands from within. Lightweight enough not to weigh down your hair and best suited for those with tight curls, this top-rated conditioner repairs damage, strengthens the follicles and encourages a uniform and bouncy curl pattern, improving your curls’ manageability, shine and softness.

Ouidad Curl Quencher Moisturizing Conditioner $20 Buy Now

Carol’s Daughter Coco Creme Curl Quenching Conditioner

Instantly quench extremely dry and breakage-prone curls with Carol’s Daughter Coco Creme Curl Quenching Conditioner, an intensely moisturizing formula that restores hydration in naturally curly hair types for softer, more defined curls. Fortified with a nourishing and conditioning blend of coconut oil and mango seed and shea butters, this fan-favorite product is free of silicones, parabens, petrolatum, mineral oil and artificial colors to create healthier, stronger and shinier strands.

Carol's Daughter Coco Creme Curl Quenching Conditioner $12 Buy Now

Nexxus Keraphix Damage Healing Conditioner

Expertly crafted to repair all signs of damage, the Nexxus Keraphix Damage Healing Conditioner penetrates deep into the hair fiber using smoothing keratin, which improves your hair’s resilience and creates a silky-smooth finish. Fortified by the brand’s ProteinFusion complex, this salon-trusted formula replenishes, revitalizes and de-frizzes for sleeker, more radiant and healthier-looking strands.

Nexxus Keraphix Damage Healing Conditioner $37 Buy Now