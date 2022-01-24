The 10 Best Contour Sticks, According to Makeup Artists

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It’s safe to say many people want high cheekbones and a defined jawline, but if you’re not genetically blessed with these features, you can still achieve the look without going under the knife. All you have to do is fake it with a little makeup magic, aka contouring.

According to celebrity makeup artist and key makeup artist at the New York City Ballet Neil Scibelli, contouring is a makeup technique that brings out the natural contours of your facial structure by mimicking the shadows that would appear in your cheekbones, jawline and forehead. “Ultimately, contouring can give a more sculpted and chiseled look to the face,” Scibelli tells WWD.

To get that lifted look, he says to follow the “three-method” and put product where the sun would naturally create contours on your skin: across the forehead, right under the cheekbones and below the jawline. Celebrity makeup artist Brandy Allen adds that you’ll want to apply contour after foundation but before blush in your makeup routine and use soft lines, as harsher lines will be harder to blend in.

Contour sticks vs. other types of contouring products

Contour products include palettes, powder, liquid and cream stick formulas. Palettes contain multiple shades and oftentimes include highlighters as well. The main difference when comparing powder, liquid and stick contour products is texture and feel.

To find the best contour products for you, Scibelli suggests first assessing your skincare needs. “Do you have dry skin and need hydration in your products, or are you on the combo to oily side and like products that mattify skin?” he says. “If you’re looking for hydration, opt for ingredients like hyaluronic acid or skin-savvy oils like jojoba oil or shea butter, which are common in stick products and help bind the makeup to skin when it’s parched.” (Conversely, Scibelli explains that loose powder alternatives are great for oilier skin types, or to use for TV and stage makeup when performers may be working up a sweat).

Allen adds that contour sticks are easier to use and beginner-friendly. If you’re looking for a quick draw-and-blend option, contour sticks are probably for you. Once you pick the type of contour you prefer, it’s time to figure out what shade to go with.

How to find the best contour stick shade for you

“It’s great to go two to three shades darker than your foundation, no matter what complexion you fall under,” Allen tells WWD. “However, fair tones generally work well with neutral or cool contours. Medium tones can use neutrals, and dark skin tones work well with warmer contours.”

Ahead, Allen and Scibelli share their picks for the 10 best contour sticks to suit every skin tone and budget. Read on to find the right one for you.

Top Contour Sticks

Bobbi Brown Skin Foundation Stick

Best Contour Stick for Dark Skin

Scibelli says he uses deeper hues on dark skin tones, and recommends that you choose a contour stick that is around two to three shades darker than your natural skin color. The Skin Foundation Stick from Bobbi Brown comes in a range of shades that work well with deep skin tones without making them look too orangey or red. Scibelli also loves the product’s cream formula, which makes it easy to blend. (To amp up definition, he advises offsetting a contour color with blush or highlighter.)

Bobbi Brown Skin Foundation Stick $50 Buy Now

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Match Stix Matte Contour Skinstick

Also Consider Contour Stick for Dark Skin

In addition to finding contour sticks in deeper shades, Allen says that people with deep skin should look for options with warm undertones. Both Allen and Scibelli love Fenty’s Match Stix Matte Contour Skinstick, a super lightweight but highly-pigmented contour with a matte finish for natural definition.

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Match Stix Matte Contour Skinstick $28 Buy Now

L’Oreal Paris Infallible Longwear Shaping Contour Stick

Best Drugstore Contour Stick

Priced at under $11, L’Oreal’s Infallible Shaping Stick is a favorite of Scibelli. He notes that these creamy cotour sticks offer 24 hours of wear, are super blendable and come in a wide shade range that covers all skin tones — making it easy for anyone to achieve a natural finish. While you do get full coverage, you can expect a lightweight feel that doesn’t look too cakey, either.

L’Oreal Paris Infallible Longwear Shaping Stick $10 $9 Buy Now

NYX Professional Makeup Wonder Contour Stick

According to Allen, NYX’s Makeup Wonder Stick is versatile and easy to use — making it the ideal affordable contour stick. The two-in-one product has a creamy contour formula on one end that blends easily into skin and a highlighter on the other for adding mega-watt shine. “The colors are so beautiful,” she says. Plus, both formulas are vegan and cruelty-free.

NYX Professional Makeup Wonder Stick $12 $8 Buy Now

Jouer Cosmetic Bloom, Bronze, & Glow Bronzer & Highlighter Duo

Best Contour Stick for Fair Skin

If you have fair skin, Scibelli suggests looking for a contour shade that is sheerer and less pigmented. He oftentimes uses this glowy duo from Jouer Cosmetics to not only contour but also bronze and highlight on light to medium skin tones. “You can really bring out both the shadows and the high points of the complexion with these,” he says.

Jouer Bloom, Bronze & Glow Bronzer + Highlighter Duo $23 Buy Now

Clinique Chubby Stick Sculpting Contour Stick

Best Contour Stick for Medium to Olive Skin Tones

Anyone with medium to olive skin should look to warm pigmented shades and blendable formulas, Scibelli says, like Clinique’s Chubby Stick. He loves the formula for its long-wearing abilities and creamy texture that creates the illusion of depth and defined cheekbones. It’s also made without any parabens, phthalates, and fragrance, so it’s perfect for even the most sensitive skin types.

Clinique Chubby Stick Sculpting Contour $26 Buy Now

Maybelline Fit Shine Free + Balance Stick Foundation

Best Contour Stick for Oily Skin

For medium to dark skin colors with olive undertones, Allen says to choose more neutral shades. Her pick is this gel-stick formula from Maybelline, which goes on super smooth and is easy to blend. As an added bonus, she notes that the oil-free formula is great for oiler skin types.

Maybelline Fit Shine Free + Balance Stick Foundation $8 $3 Buy Now

Danessa Myricks Balm Contour

​​Scibelli also recommends Danessa Myricks’ Balm Contour for dark to deep skin tones. Offered in a range of tones to choose from, it has a blendable formula that’s also packed with nourishing skincare ingredients, like vitamin E and meadowfoam oil, for a refreshed, lifted look.

Danessa Myricks Balm Contour $26 Buy Now

BareMinerals Complexion Rescue Hydrating Foundation Stick Broad-Spectrum SPF 25

Best Contour Stick for Dry Skin

Allen likes to use BareMiinerals’ Complexion Rescue hydrating foundation stick to contour dry skin, as its water-based formula is especially moisturizing. It includes hydrating ingredients like squalane and hyaluronic acid to lock in moisture and offers medium coverage in a lightweight, blendable formula. As an added bonus, it includes SPF 25 to protect skin from the sun’s harsh rays.

BareMinerals Complexion Rescue Hydrating Foundation Stick Broad-Spectrum SPF 25 $33 Buy Now

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Contour Wand

Best Splurge Contour Stick

Allen’s pick for the best splurge contour stick is Charlotte Tilbury’s Hollywood Contour Wand. This semi-matte contour is water-based and seamlessly blends into the skin to give you that naturally sculpted look. It comes with a cushion applicator, which evenly dispenses pigment and defines cheekbones. “It’s definitely a keeper in my makeup kit,” she says.

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Contour Wand $40 Buy Now