Going to see the barber every few weeks just to get a simple trim can be a time suck, especially when you don’t need a full cut. Opting for the DIY route can make things a lot easier. The key to giving yourself a trim is using one of the best cordless hair trimmers. Any barber will tell you that working with corded clippers makes the job a lot tougher. Not only do the best cordless hair trimmers give you freedom of movement, but they also deliver a better experience overall. Plus, many double as beard trimmers. To keep things fresh in between visits to the barber, add one of these best cordless hair trimmers to your grooming tools collection.

1. Wahl Professional 5-Star Limited-Edition Cordless Magic Clip

Beloved by barbers and Amazon customers alike, the Wahl Professional 5-Star Limited-Edition Cordless Magic Clip delivers professional results, even in the hands of an amateur. On a single full charge, its lithium ion battery delivers at least 90 minutes of run time. There are 2,161 high precision blades to get a great cut every time, plus a taper lever for easy fading and blending.

Wahl Professional 5-Star Cordless Magic Clip $139 Buy Now

2. Andis 23885 Slim Line 2 Trimmer

An impressive battery life is what makes Andis 23885 Slim Line 2 Trimmer one of the best cordless hair trimmers. It has a lightweight motor trimmer that works equally well for shaping and trimming, while its ergonomic soft-grip design keeps you comfortable the entire time. You’ll want to throw this into your suitcase, since its dual-voltage charger means it can travel the world with you.

Andis 23885 Slim Line 2 Trimmer $53 Buy Now

3. Remington Hc6550 Cordless Vacuum Haircut Kit

Everything you could possibly need for a haircut comes with the 18-piece Remington Hc6550 Cordless Vacuum Haircut Kit, including length-adjusting and tapering combs, barber scissors and blade oil, to name a few. Thanks to the titanium-coated blades, they’ll easily work their way through any and every hair type. Powered by lithium, it will run for up to an hour after a four-hour charge, though the clipper works while corded, too, in case you forgot to juice it up. It comes with a zip-up storage pouch so you can keep everything organized and tucked away.

Remington Hc6550 Cordless Vacuum Haircut Kit $60 Buy Now

4. Philips Norelco Multigroom All-in-One Trimmer Series

If you’re looking for low maintenance steel blades, then the Philips Norelco Multigroom All-in-One Trimmer Series is the best cordless trimmer for you. They actually sharpen themselves while you use them, meaning you won’t ever need blade oil. They detach and rinse off, making for a quick and easy cleanup. After just an hour of charging the lithium ion battery, you’ll get six hours of cordless run time, plus it can also be used while juicing up. Designed to work on all hair types, as well as moustaches and beards, the set comes with a steel trimmer, steel precision trimmer, nose and ear trimmer, extra-wide hair trimmer, body shaver, three beard trimming guards, two stubble trimming guards, six hair trimming guards, two body trimming guards, an eyebrow trimming guard, an adjustable beard comb, a premium travel case and a cleaning brush.

Philips Norelco Multigroom All-in-One Trimmer $80 Buy Now

5. Panasonic ER-SB40-K Cordless Clipper

The Panasonic ER-SB40-K Cordless Clipper is known for being a standout beard trimmer, but it is just as impressive for hair. Its adjustable dial provides 19 precision settings, so you can trim, sculpt, cut or detail however you please. Meanwhile, the linear motor provides a whopping 9,800 cuts per minute, all the way to the end of the battery charge. The ergonomic design means its comfy to use and easy to get a grip on. And it can be used with or without the cord.

Panasonic ER-SB40-K Cordless Clipper $82 Buy Now

6. BaBylissPRO Barberology FlashFX/EtchFX Trimmer

Thanks to its versatility, the BaBylissPRO Barberology FlashFX/EtchFX Trimmer is one of the best cordless hair trimmers around. Whether you’re trimming or cutting, the job will come out nice and even, and it can also be used for creating designs and other detail work. It’s a pleasure to use because it’s very lightweight and emits low heat and low noise.

BaBylissPRO Barberology FlashFX/EtchFX Trimmer $93 Buy Now

7. Limural Hair Clippers

Don’t want to break the bank? Then the Limural Hair Clippers is the best cordless hair trimmer for you. But don’t let the price fool you — it comes with everything you need for an at-home haircut, including a barber cape and multiple attachments. Boasting plenty of features that belie its low cost, it has an LED display to show the remaining percentage of battery, a five-hour run time per charge, and a rotary motor for smooth use.

Limural Hair Clippers $46 Buy Now

8. Wahl Clipper Elite Pro High-Performance Home Haircut & Grooming Kit

If you’re a little unsure of your barber skills — and we don’t blame you — then the Wahl Clipper Elite Pro High-Performance Home Haircut & Grooming Kit is a safe bet. It comes with a slew of guide combs to take out the guesswork. Plus, the clippers themselves are of topnotch quality, as they are self-sharpening and stay sharp longer, with a quiet yet powerful motor. The kit includes all the accessories you could possibly need, from shears to a styling comb, cape, blade oil, cleaning brush, a drawstring pouch for guards, cord wrap, blade guard and a handled storage case to keep it all together.

Wahl Clipper Elite Pro High-Performance Home Haircut & Grooming Kit $50 Buy Now

9. Wahl Color Pro Cordless Rechargeable Hair Clipper

Sometimes it can be tricky to keep track of which guard cuts at which length, but the Wahl Color Pro Cordless Rechargeable Hair Clipper has colored guards to make it easy to find the right comb. It comes with a wide range of options so you can get any length you want. The rechargeable trimmer has 60 minutes of run time, plus its worldwide voltage means it’ll work anywhere.

Wahl Color Pro Cordless Rechargeable Hair Clipper $28 Buy Now

10. Hatteker Hair Clipper Beard Trimmer Kit

Despite its name, the Hatteker Hair Clipper Beard Trimmer Kit also works to trim the hair on your head, nose and body, making the five-in-one grooming kit a great multitasker. The stainless steel blades allow for the utmost precision, plus each 1.5 hour charge delivers about 90 minutes of shaving time. The kit comes with a beard trimmer with blade guard, a body trimmer head, a hair trimmer head, a precision trimmer head, a nose trimmer head, charger, charging dock, six guide combs, a styling comb, cleaning brush, storage pouch and instructions.

Hatteker Hair Clipper Beard Trimmer Kit $40 Buy Now