The 18 Best Cream Blushes, According to Experts

The power of the right blush cannot be overstated. With the slight dusting or blending of color, your entire beauty look completely transforms. Cream blushes, in particular, offer a way to channel an effortlessly natural finish that you can sport all day long. Plus, unlike powder or liquid blushes, they’re more user-friendly because you don’t need many tools to apply them effectively.

“Cream blush is one of the most trending products right now,” says San Francisco-based makeup artist Jackie Barroso. “It gives a very natural, subtle flush to the skin, perfect for the no-makeup makeup look.”

With their highly pigmented and blendable formulas, you can use cream blush for just about any occasion.

How to find the cream blush for your skin type

Dry skin types, Barroso advises, will benefit the most from cream blushes, though combination and normal skin types can also wear them. Oily skin types may want to consider finding an oil-free or matte alternative for longevity.

When searching for the right cream blush for your skin tone, pay close attention to your skin’s undertone. Barroso suggests using jewelry to be a guide: If you tend to look the best with gold jewelry and/or your veins around your arms tend to look more green, you most likely have a warm undertone. If you look better with silver jewelry and/or have a blue look to your veins, you probably have a cool undertone.

“Once you know what your undertone is, you want to complement it by matching your blush to the same undertone,” she says. “For cool undertones, think more mauves, soft pinks and even lilac blushes. Warm undertones will look the best with peach, orangey or warm rose blushes.”

Barroso loves using apricot or deep peach shades for olive skin tones and opts for brighter and richer hues for deeper skin tones. And you can’t forget about your hair, which also plays a role in selecting the perfect cream blush. “Take it into consideration if you have a less conventional hair color and apply the same rules when comparing colors,” she says.

The best way to apply cream blush

Since cream blush is so versatile, you can apply it using a blush brush, beauty blenders or even your fingers. But before you get started, be sure to begin with a moisturizer, primer, foundation and/or tinted moisturizer.

“The cream blush needs a base underneath to adhere to, so it’s important you don’t place it directly on your skin without at least one of the products mentioned above,” says LA-based makeup artist Lola Okanlawon. “For optimum results, you can use a powder blush on top to lock in the color and ensure it lasts all day.”

While you have options for application, London-based makeup artist Michelle Leandra favors using your fingers, because the product can be “patted on as desired without unnecessary waste being absorbed by brushes.”

“Apply mostly to the apples and pat the excess up the cheek bones toward the temples for a lifted look,” Leandra says. “Otherwise, a dense brush like the Hourglass Vanish foundation brush is a nice one to fuse the cream blush with the rest of your makeup. To finish, a light dusting of loose translucent powder can help with longevity.”

Below, check out the 18 best cream blushes for every skin type to your 2022 beauty wishlist.

Top Cream Blushes

Fenty Beauty Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush

Best for all Skin Types & Tones

Fenty Beauty’s non-greasy formula is powerfully pigmented, so it only takes a tiny amount to make an impact. It comes in ten sheer shades, providing a lot of options. Okanlawon’s favorite? “Daiquiri Dip is a pretty coral red color and can be used on fair and dark skin complexions,” she says. “It melts right into the skin and would work wonders on normal to dry skin.”

$22

Maybelline Cheek Heat Gel-Cream Blush

Best for Oily to Combination Skin Types

Barroso swears by this drugstore cream blush — currently available in six shades — especially for those with oily to combination skin types. “Maybelline’s Cheek Heat blush is a water-based oil-free gel texture and because of this, it blends into the skin so fast,” she says. “It’s sheer, but easily buildable. The finish is dewier, so I prefer a brush for this type of blush.”

$5

Nars The Multiple Cream Blush, Lip and Eye Stick

Best Multipurpose Cream Blush

When you want your beauty products to work smarter not harder, multipurpose functionality is key. Case in point: You can use this Nars cream blush as an eyeshadow and lipstick. “This is a cult favorite,” Okanlawon says. “What I love most about this product is that it’s in a stick form, so it’s easy to travel with. It has a metallic finish, so it can be used to highlight the high planes of the cheek, giving you a nice glow.”

$39

Kjaer Weis Cream Blush

Best Refillable Cream Blush

Searching for a more sustainable solution? This best-selling cream blush from Kjaer Weis offers a sun-kissed look and the option to swap out refills without throwing away the case when you run out. “This has a dewy finish and a lightweight formula with a skin-care focus,” Leandra says. “The packaging also allows for refills to be inserted, which minimizes waste.”

$32

tarte Sea Breezy Cream Blush Pink Sky

Best Cream Blush for Mature Skin

With a weightless feel and a layer-able formula, tarte’s Sea Breezy option is ideal for just about anyone. It’s pigmented, but not excessively, so don’t worry about overdoing it. “This cream blush is almost a balm-like texture and has a natural finish,” Barroso says. “It’s great for all skin types, but is offered in three colors as of now.”

$27

Anastasia Beverly Hills Stick Cream Blush

Best Cream Blush Stick

With a built-in brush and easy-to-stash stick shape, Anastasia Beverly Hills‘ cream blush is as convenient as it gets. Available in five luminescent, lively shades, it’s a favorite among the pros. “I love this two-in-one product because it has a brush attached at the end,” Okanlawon says. “So, you can use it as not only a cream blush, but also to contour and add depth to the face by using the brush to blend.”

$32

ILIA Color Haze Multi-Use Pigment

Best Cream Blush for Dry Skin

With hydrating ingredients like jojoba seed oil, linseed oil and coconut oil, dry skin types will especially adore this cream blush from ILIA. “If you’re looking for a clean brand, then ILIA is for you,” Barroso says. “This one is the glowy sister to Danessa Myricks and gives buildable color. It’s also a dual-use product and can be used on the eyes and lips as well.”

$32

Hourglass Vanish Blush Stick

Best Cream Blush for Oily Skin

Want to go bold with your beauty look? Hourglass’ formula comes in six colors that are super vibrant — perfect for when you want to really make a statement. “These are highly pigmented and easily blendable,” Leandra says. “The formula seems to dry down like a powder, which makes it a good option for oilier skin, as it also stays well once placed on the skin. Plus, the packaging is attractive and great for traveling with.”

$46

Glossier Cloud Paint

Also Consider Gel-Cream Blush

A dab or two of this popular cream blush instantly changes your look, but in an understated way, Leandra says. “Glossier’s Cloud Paint formulation is an extremely natural looking, universal cream blush with a range of flattering shades,” she shares. “It goes on pretty sheer, but at the same time, a little goes a long way. These are so easy to build up to create a more intense yet still seamless finish.”

$18

Tower 28 Beauty BeachPlease Lip + Cheek Cream Blush

Best Vegan Cream Blush

Six vibrant shades round out this collection of vegan cream blushes from Tower 28 that are fragrance-free and contain soothing green tea extract. Plus, they’re easy to blend and deliver a fresh, natural glow. “This blush is a new fan favorite,” Okanlawon says. “I love that the product is vegan and promotes healthy skin. The colors are also very beautiful and can be used on any skin type.”

$20

Nudestix Nudies Matte Blush & Bronze

Also Consider for Oily Skin

With an ultra-creamy finish, this Nudestix blush melts right onto skin and easily pairs with other makeup products. Shop from 10 different shades, ranging from Beach Babe (rosy bronze) to Moodie Blu (cool deep eggplant). “This is a matte finish cream blush in a stick, which comes in a range of flattering shades,” Leandra says. “The packaging incorporates a blending brush at the end of the stick. It’s also vegan and cruelty-free.”

$34

Westman Atelier Baby Cheeks Blush Stick

Also Consider Multipurpose Cream Blush

Westman Atelier‘s multi-use, vegan cream blush is beloved for its blendability and versatility. The texture feels weightless, adding a flush of natural color to skin. You can also use it to create various beauty looks. “It’s suitable for eyes, lips and cheeks, and it comes in aesthetically-pleasing portable packaging,” Leandra says.

$48

Makeup by Mario Soft Pop Blush Stick

Best Cream Blush for a Natural Finish

More is more with Makeup by Mario‘s dual-ended blush stick that delivers buildable coverage and a dewy finish in six standout shades. “If you’re someone that’s always on the go, this one is a great option,” Barroso says. “It has a built-in brush for on-the-go application and is in a stick form. The finish is natural and suitable for all skin types.”

$28

Illamasqua Cream Blusher

Also Consider Cream Blush for Dry Skin

Use Illamasqua‘s soothing cream blush to highlight cheekbones, shape your face and add an all-over glow. With five shades to try, there are plenty of ways to make this one work for you. “This creamy, hydrating formula adds a sheen to the skin,” Leandra says. “And, it comes in a variety of cool and warm shades with high color payoff.”

$15

Danessa Myricks Beauty Colorfix Eye, Cheek & Lip Cream Pigment

Best Cream Blush for Normal to Oily Skin

Barroso is a big fan of Danessa Myricks‘ top-selling cream blush because of its long-wearing reputation. “It’s a dual product and can be used on the lips, face and cheeks, perfect for a monochromatic look,” she says. “It dries and sets, which makes it very long-wearing, and it has a lot of color. You only need about a rice grain amount — Creme Brulee, Latte, Desert Rose and Rustic are my top colors for this blush.”

$18

Patrick Ta Major Beauty Headlines – Double-Take Crème & Powder Blush

Best Cream and Powder Blush Duo

Can’t decide between a cream blush and a powder blush? Well, who says you have to? “If you’re looking for the best of both worlds, Patrick Ta’s Double-Take Crème & Powder Blush is for you,” Barroso says. “You can choose a powder, a cream or both. These blushes are very pigmented and a little goes a long way.”

$34

RCMA 5 Part Series Cream Blush Palette

Best Cream Blush Palette

This RCMA palette of five cream blushes is a handy kit staple for makeup artists who need options in a compact and convenient way, says Leandra. It’s also “extremely long-wearing,” and boasts high pigment concentration, she notes. “Although the finish is matte, it blends super easily on a variety of skin types,” she explains. “Having a palette is also brilliant for creating your own unique color by mixing hues. It gives more choice and versatility depending on your mood.”

$30

Sephora Collection Clean Velvet Cream Blush Palette

Best Mini Cream Blush Palette

Sometimes, you want variety when you’re on the go, but you don’t want to carry every single blush product you own. With Sephora Collection‘s travel-sized blush palette, you get a cute quartet of cream-to-powder hues to choose from. And the formula is ideal for quick blending. Start with a small amount by tapping a little onto the cheeks and finish off with a brush for a flawless finish.

$18