All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Pearly white teeth never go out of style, but getting them professionally brightened at your dentist’s office can be costly. Amazon has plenty of affordable kits on sale that’ll remove yellow stains from the comfort of your couch. You’ll see noticeable results in just a few short applications, which is definitely a reason to flash a smile.

Amazon Prime Day’s savings include 44 percent off the popular Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips. Use the product once a day for 30 minutes and years of staining will start disappearing in three days. If you’re in a rush for a bright smile, there are two Express Treatments included when you need to kick the process up a notch before a summer wedding or a first date.

Some of the best teeth whitening strips on the market will help remove years of discoloration from coffee, smoking and more things that fade your pearly whites.

To get these amazing deals, though, remember: You'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to receive the big savings, but if you're not signed up there's a 30-day free trial you can use to test the waters.

Ahead, the best teeth-whitening strips to buy from Amazon Prime Day.

Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips

Crest 3D White Professional Effects $49.99 $27.96 Buy Now

Oral Essentials Lumineux Whitening Strips

Crafted with coconut, sage and lemon peel oils, Oral Essentials Lumineux teeth-whitening strips’ unique technology is the best for sensitive teeth as it doesn’t use the typical hydrogen peroxide-based formula.





Oral Essentials Lumineux Teeth Whitening Strips 24.99 $18.74 Buy Now

Fairywill Pro Teeth Whitening Strips

Test out a more slimmed-down, cost-effective version to the Crest strips for similar results with Fairywill’s Pro Teeth Whitening Strips. This kit comes with seven pro-whitening and two one-hour super-whitening packs that’ll last up to 60 days.





Fairywill Pro Teeth Whitening Strips $15.99 $12.79 Buy Now

Fitreno Teeth Whitening Strips

With Fitreno’s Teeth Whitening Strips, you’ll be able to remove some of the most troublesome stains, including coffee, tobacco and wine within 14 days of use.



Fitreno Teeth Whitening Strips 14.99 $12.99 Buy Now

Neolumix Whitening Strips

Around 95 percent of moderate strains will be gone in just a week of use thanks to Neolumix’s Whitening Strips. However, you’ll get 24 pieces in the pack in case any discoloring happens post-treatment.



