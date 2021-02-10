All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

No salon manicure is complete without a sweep of cuticle oil, which is why it should be a central component of your at-home manicures as well. Formulated with deeply conditioning emollients that instantly penetrate into the skin, the best cuticle oils relieve rough cuticles of dryness with their softening and hydrating properties. Featuring renowned hydrators like jojoba oil, almond oil and argan oil, which are each packed with vitamins and essential fatty acids, these cuticle serums and oils initiate repair to damaged skin for healthier looking and feeling cuticles.

Beyond the realms of restoring moisture, the best cuticle oils also boast potent antiseptic and antifungal properties to prevent the spread of bacteria while accelerating the skin’s healing. Cuticle oil benefits your nails just as much as your cuticles thanks to their strengthening formulas, which are enriched with nail-fortifying ingredients such as vitamin B5, vitamin E and keratin to target weak, brittle nails and promote regrowth. Remember: healthy cuticles are needed for healthy nails, and cuticle oils will help create an optimal environment for your nails to flourish. For nail biters, frequent usage of a cuticle serum or oil can also help you break your habit as its softening and smoothing effect on the cuticles will curb the urge to bite, pick and pull.

From traditional serums and polishes to innovative pen and rollerball designs, keep scrolling to explore the best cuticle oils that will rejuvenate and transform your skin.

CND Essentials Solar Oil Care Pen

Perfect for on-the-go use, the CND Essentials Solar Oil Care Pen wraps your skin in conditioning vitamin E oil to moisturize, repair and soften dry, stubborn cuticles. Its convenient pen design also ensures a precise, controlled and direct application to your skin for optimal results.

CND Essentials Solar Oil Care Pen $13 Buy Now

Sally Hansen Cuticle Rehab Oil

Created with extremely dry, rough and over-worked cuticles in mind, the Sally Hansen Cuticle Rehab Oil combines intensely hydrating oils such as safflower, sesame and avocado oils to nourish, repair and salvage your nails. It also imparts a flowery jasmine and rose fragrance to create a pampering moment of aromatherapy.

Sally Hansen Cuticle Rehab Oil $12 Buy Now

Essie Apricot Cuticle Oil

Featuring a rejuvenating blend of cotton seed and soybean oils that nourish and lock in moisture, the Essie Apricot Cuticle Oil softens dry cuticles and prevents future dryness from hindering your manicure. You can also use this hydrating formula to assist in your at-home cuticle removing by dosing it on your overgrown cuticles to loosen them.

Essie Apricot Cuticle Oil $9 Buy Now

Seche Condition Keratin Infused Cuticle Oil

Catering to rough cuticles and brittle nails with its nourishing formula, the Seche Condition Keratin Infused Cuticle Oil infuses your nails with protein-rich keratin, which helps repair and strengthen your nails and skin. In addition to supporting and maintaining the health of your nails, this deeply conditioning cuticle oil blankets your skin in rich, long-lasting and softening moisture.

Seche Condition Keratin Infused Cuticle Oil $10 Buy Now

Sundays Cs.01 – Healing Cuticle Serum

Boasting antiseptic properties as well as moisturizing benefits, the Sundays Cs.01 – Healing Cuticle Serum penetrates deep into the skin to heal and repair dry, cracked cuticles while removing health-hindering bacteria-causing agents. A viable anti-nail biting solution, this luxurious formula is fortified with wound-healing myrrh oil, hydrating jojoba oil and a nourishing skin-softening blend of vitamins A, D and E.

Sundays Cs.01 – Healing Cuticle Serum $20 Buy Now

Jinsoon Honeysuckle + Primrose Cuticle Oil

Combining the worlds of skin care and nail care with its ultra-nourishing formula, the Jinsoon Honeysuckle + Primrose Cuticle Oil is a naturally derived cuticle oil that features 20 facial-grade ingredients to revive and restore moisture and softness in dry, cracked and damaged cuticles. Its honeysuckle and primrose blend absorbs quickly into the skin while strengthening brittle nails and boasting antiseptic properties.

Jinsoon Honeysuckle + Primrose Cuticle Oil $35 Buy Now

OPI ProSpa Nail & Cuticle Oil

A reparative treatment for both the cuticles and nails, the OPI ProSpa Nail & Cuticle Oil fortifies your nails with its intensely hydrating formula, which is enriched with vitamin-rich castor seed oil, capuaçu butter and sunflower oil. Perfect for the hands and feet, this top-rated cuticle oil not only promotes softer cuticles and stronger nails, but also supports a healthy environment for regrowth and repair.

OPI ProSpa Nail & Cuticle Oil $16 Buy Now

Deborah Lippmann Cuticle Oil

Easily recognizable thanks to its distinct purple hue, the Deborah Lippmann Cuticle Oil envelopes your nails and cuticles in rich moisture courtesy of coconut oil and jojoba oil. Packed with skin-healthy vitamins and minerals, this top-rated cuticle oil softens, conditions, heals and protects your cuticles from future dryness and damage, all without leaving a greasy or sticky residue behind.

Deborah Lippmann Cuticle Oil $20 Buy Now

L’Occitane Nail and Cuticle Shea Oil

Formulated with a conditioning blend of shea butter, castor oil and almond oil, the L’Occitane Nail and Cuticle Shea Oil penetrates deep to heal, soften and strengthen your cuticles and prevent future damage and dehydration. This top-rated formula also comes equipped with a brush applicator that delivers a controlled, precise and mess-free application.

L'Occitane Nail and Cuticle Shea Oil $20 Buy Now

Elon Essential Cuticle Oil with Almond Oil Extract

Using strengthening and nourishing ingredients such as vitamin B5 and almond oil, the Elon Essential Cuticle Oil with Almond Oil Extract covers your cuticles in rich, lasting moisture that also initiates healing and repair. These ingredients come together to soften and hydrate your cuticles, creating an optimal environment for your nails to grow stronger and healthier.

Elon Essential Cuticle Oil with Almond Oil Extract $12 Buy Now

French Curl Nail & Cuticle Oil

Boasting a unique rollerball applicator, the French Curl Nail & Cuticle Oil effortlessly coats your cuticles in a nutrient-rich blend of argan, pomegranate, hemp and tamanu oils, which work symbiotically to deeply hydrate and nourish dry, overworked skin while also delivering an anti-inflammatory and anti-fungal treatment. It also contains a blend of rosemary and rose geranium essential oils to stimulate nail growth.

French Curl Nail & Cuticle Oil $22 Buy Now

Maccibelle Cuticle Oil

Available in seven fragrance varieties, the Maccibelle Cuticle Oil harnesses the power of natural ingredients that soothe, moisturize, strengthen and support the skin’s elastin to eliminate dry, damaged and rough cuticles. Its fast-absorbing, residue-free and antioxidant-rich formula also treats your nails to the same TLC to ensure stronger, healthier nails.

Maccibelle Cuticle Oil $7 Buy Now

Cuccio Natural Milk & Honey Cuticle Revitalizing Oil

Lightweight and deeply-penetrating, the Cuccio Natural Milk & Honey Cuticle Revitalizing Oil transforms dry, brittle, cracked cuticles and nails using a conditioning and skin-softening blend of lactic-acid rich milk and naturally antiseptic honey. It also works hard to strengthen the moisture barrier and prevent future dryness, allowing you to enjoy smoother and healthier cuticles and nails.

Cuccio Natural Milk & Honey Cuticle Revitalizing Oil $10 Buy Now

Tenoverten The Rose Oil Nourishing Cuticle Oil

Comprised of 100% natural ingredients, the Tenoverten The Rose Oil Nourishing Cuticle Oil harnesses the nourishing, healing and strengthening properties of rose flower oil and other powerful ingredients and to repair, moisturize and soften dry, rough cuticles. Featuring a mess-free rollerball applicator tip, this top-rated formula uses a revitalizing blend of jojoba, argan, pomegranate, sweet almond and hemp seed oils to lock in hydration and deliver a healthy dose of essential fatty acids and vitamins B and E to create healthier cuticles. It’s also been found to promote nail growth courtesy of horsetail leaf extract, which infuses brittle nails with silica and other strengthening nutrients.

tenoverten The Rose Oil Nourishing Cuticle Oil $26 Buy Now