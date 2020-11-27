All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Cyber Week is well underway and this year, beauty enthusiasts have been treated to an overabundance of savings and deals from the industry’s best brands and retailers. If you’re in the market for a new signature scent or are shopping for someone that is, there are plenty of fragrances on sale during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Featuring classic scents from fan-favorite brands such as Marc Jacobs, Calvin Klein and Versace from retailers including Amazon, Sephora, Ulta, Nordstrom and more, shoppers are being met with plenty of options that will delight even the most sensitive and particular of noses. And, if you’re trying to cross off some names from your holiday shopping list, there are some festive gift sets that will make some perfect presents as well. Hurry, these offers won’t last long; keep scrolling to shop the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday fragrance deals.

1. Vera Wang Eau De Parfum Spray

Featuring romantic notes of mandarin, lotus and iris, this exotic-yet-feminine fragrance is currently 10% off during Amazon’s Cyber Week event.

Vera Wang Eau De Parfum $27 Buy Now

2. Philosophy Amazing Grace Set

This value gift set celebrates the brand’s best-selling soft floral fragrance, which is comprised of a blend of bergamot, Muguet blossoms and musk, and is currently 30% off as part of Ulta’s Cyber Week event.

Philosophy Amazing Grace Gift Set $52 $37 Buy Now

3. Jennifer Lopez Promise Gift Set

In honor of Jennifer Lopez’s new scent, Ulta is currently offering the Promise Gift Set at 40% off. It includes two miniature versions of the floral-woody fragrance, plus the Promise Scented Lotion.

Jennifer Lopez Promise Gift Set $60 $36 Buy Now

4. Viktor&Rolf BonBon Couture Eau de Parfum Intense

Described as a warm and spicy by the brand thanks to its base notes of sandalwood, vanilla, blonde tobacco, the BonBon Couture Eau de Parfum Intense delivers opulent caramel and subtle woody notes and is currently 40% off as part of Ulta’s Cyber Week event.

Viktor&Rolf BONBON Couture Eau de Parfum Intense $112 $68 Buy Now

5. AllSaints Sunset Riot Eau de Parfum

Inspired by the majestic and calming vibes of the most perfect sunset, this unisex fragrance features a warm and earthy blend of pink pepper, orange flower and cedarwood. Get it for 30% off during Nordstrom’s Cyber Deals sale event.

AllSaints Sunset Riot $79 $56 Buy Now

6. Valentino Donna Rosa Verde Eau de Toilette

Channeling the lushness of an Italian garden, this fragrance is composed with notes of green rose, mate tea, bergamot, ginger and magnolia. Get it for 40% off during Nordstrom’s Cyber Deals sale event.

Valentino Donna Rosa Eau de Toilette $135 $81 Buy Now

7. Lancôme La Vie Est Belle Eau de Parfum

Designed to celebrate joyous femininity, this top-rated fragrance has notes of iris spring flowers, patchouli and warm vanilla, as well as Arabian jasmine sambac and Tunisian orange blossom. Get it for 20% off during Kohl’s Cyber Week sale.

Lancôme La Vie Est Belle Eau de Parfum $99 $80 Buy Now

8. Eau De Juice 100% Chilled Fragrance

Offering a cozy blend of red berries, bergamot, orange blossom and coconut water, this fragrance provides the perfect combination of sweet and musky thanks to its sandalwood base notes. Get it for 20% off during Kohl’s Cyber Week sale.

Eau De Juice 100% Chilled $55 $44 Buy Now

9. Coach Poppy Eau de Parfum

This youthful and spirited fragrance provides a fruity and floral aroma with its notes of mandarin, baby freesia buds, jasmine and pink water lily. Get it for 20% off during Kohl’s Cyber Week sale.

Coach Poppy Eau de Parfum $35 $28 Buy Now

10. Versace Bright Crystal Eau de Toilette

Drawing inspiration from Donatella Versace’s favorite flowers, this fragrance wraps the senses in a mixture of yuzu and pomegranate that has been blended with notes of peony, magnolia and lotus flower. Get this best-selling fragrance for 47% off during Walmart’s Cyber Week sale.

Versace Bright Crystal Eau de Toilette $95 $50 Buy Now

11. Calvin Klein Euphoria Eau De Parfum

A classic fun and enticing scent, this fragrance features notes of pomegranate and persimmon mixed with a lovely, lush green accord. Get it for 57% off during Walmart’s Cyber Week sale.

Calvin Klein Euphoria Eau De Parfum $94 $39 Buy Now

12. Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau de Toilette

This timeless fragrance features fruits, florals and musk and woody notes and creates a crisp and classic floral scent. Key notes include violet leaves, gardenia, jasmine and musk. Get this fan-favorite fragrance for 40% off during Walmart’s Cyber Week sale.

Daisy by Marc Jacobs $106 $42 Buy Now

13. Burberry Classic Eau De Parfum

The epitome of cosmopolitan sophistication, this elegant fragrance is made with a blend of peach, apricot, cool pear and black currant. At the center is jasmine, sandalwood and cedar, followed by musk, cedar and vanilla at the base. Get this best-selling fragrance for 66% off during Walmart’s Cyber Week sale.

Burberry Classic Eau De Parfum $98 $33 Buy Now

14. Pinrose Wild Child Fragrance

With key notes of Tiare flower, jasmine and vanilla, this sparkling, tropical-inspired fragrance transports the senses to a lush island of fruitty-floral delight. Get it for 40% off during Sephora’s Black Friday sale.

Pinrose Wild Child Fragrance $77 $46 Buy Now

15. Clean Reserve Velvet Flora Fragrance

Crafted with eco-conscious and sustainably-sourced bergamot, this clean fragrance combines jasmine lily and cedarwood for an exquisitely-rich experience. Get it for 30% off during Sephora’s Black Friday sale.