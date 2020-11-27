All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

No makeup bag is complete with a palette, or two or three depending on who you ask. Whether you’re someone who loves executing daring eyeshadow looks or can’t leave the house without a perfectly-contoured face, palettes combine all of the essentials in one convenient place to make getting glammed up feel as effortless as the end result looks. But, beauty lovers know all too well just how pricey a quality makeup palette can be, which is why many shoppers wait for Black Friday and Cyber Monday to fulfill all of their beauty needs and get a head start on their holiday shopping.

This Cyber Week, expect major deals and savings from top-leading beauty retailers such as Amazon, Ulta, Sephora, Nordstrom and Macy’s, each of which have already unveiled their sale calendars for the shopping event. In addition to treating shoppers to up to 50% off of the best-selling makeup palettes from brands like MAC Cosmetics, Urban Decay, Anastasia Beverly Hills and more, the megastores are also offering free shipping and other perks. Read on to find the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday makeup palette deals on everything including eyeshadow palettes, contour palettes, highlight palettes and more.

1. Physicians Formula Bronze Booster Palette

Comprised of a buttery-smooth bronzer, rosy blush and a luminous highlight, this drugstore-favorite palette has everything you need to achieve a perfect contour and is currently 48% off during Amazon’s Cyber Week sale.

View Gallery Related Gallery Modern Hanfu Dressing

Physicians Formula Bronze Booster Contour Palette $15 $8 Buy Now

2. W et n Wild Color Icon Eyeshadow Palette

Boasting versatility and creativity with its 32-pan shade range, this value palette features a variety of matte and shimmer finishes that are each formulated with powerful pigment and smooth blendability. Originally $15, get it 40% off.

3. Lorac Pro Contour Palette

Designed to make expert-level contouring accessible to every makeup lover, regardless of their skillset, this drugstore face palette is equipped with three matte contour shades, two matte highlights, one shimmery highlight and a contour brush to perfectly sculpt and accentuate your features. Get it for 40% off during Amazon’s Cyber Week sale.

Lorac Pro Contour Palette $45 $27 Buy Now

4. Haus Laboratories Glam Room No. 1 Palette

Valued at $34 and offering 10 universally-flattering shades, this Lady Gaga-owned eyeshadow palette is currently 60% off during Amazon’s Cyber Week sale.

Haus Laboratories Glam Room No. 1 Palette $14 Buy Now

5. Anastasia Beverly Hills Sugar Glow Kit

Stocked with four versatile highlight shades that can be used on the face, eyes and body, this fan-favorite highlight palette features a buildable metallic formula that adds a lustrous shine. Get it for 50% off during Ulta’s Cyber Week sale.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Sugar Glow Kit $40 $20 Buy Now

6. Benefit Cosmetics Cheekleaders Cheek Palette

Featuring full-sized versions of the brand’s best-selling bronzers, blushes and highlight products, you can get this $150-value face palette for $36 during Ulta’s Cyber Week sale.

Benefit Cosmetics Cheekleaders Cheek Palette $60 $36 Buy Now

7. Urban Decay Naked Cherry Eyeshadow Palette

Featuring a curated shade range of rich pinks, peaches, and reds, this cherry-hued neutral eyeshadow palette was designed with the brand’s fan-favorite velvety texture and intense color-payoff for high-impact results. Get it for 50% off during Ulta’s Cyber Week sale.

Urban Decay Naked Cherry Palette $49 $25 Buy Now

8. Too Faced Chocolate Gold Eyeshadow Palette

Infused with gold and cocoa powder for a luxuriously decadent experience, this palette is comprised of sultry mattes, metallic foils and dazzling shimmers that will take your eyeshadow game to new heights. Get this rich cocoa-scented palette for 50% off during Ulta’s Cyber Week sale.

Too Faced Chocolate Gold Eyeshadow Palette $49 $25 Buy Now

9. Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Eye and Lip Set

Valued at $87, you can score Charlotte Tilbury’s Pillow Talk Luxury Eyeshadow Palette and Superstar Lip Diamonds Lipstick for $60 during Sephora’s Black Friday event.

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Eye and Lip Set $87 $60 Buy Now

10. Tarte Clay Play Face Shaping Palette

This 3-in-1, 12-pan palette has your cheeks, brows and eyes covered with its versatile matte shades, which can each be used to create a chiseling contour, fuller brows or a glamorous eye look. Get it for 35% off during Sephora’s Black Friday event.

Tarte Clay Play Face Shaping Palette $45 $29 Buy Now

11. Pat McGrath Labs Mothership Rose Decadence Eyeshadow Palette

Comprised of poetic pinks, captivating corals and radiant metallics, this ravishing roses-inspired palette features creamy mattes, luxe shimmers and a mesmerizing duo-chrome shade to add expert-level dimension and edge to your eye looks. Get it for 40% off during Sephora’s Black Friday event.

Pat McGrath Labs Mothership Rose Decadence Eyeshadow Palette $65 $39 Buy Now

12. Estée Lauder Bronze Goddess Azur the Summer Look Eyeshadow Palette This limited-edition eyeshadow palette is comprised of nine luxuriously-silky shades in various matte and shimmer finishes that work together to emphasize, customize and dramatize your eyes. Get it for 50% off during Nordstrom’s Cyber Deals sale event.

Estée Lauder Bronze Goddess Azur The Summer Look Eyeshadow Palette $55 $28 Buy Now

13. NARS Afterglow Eyeshadow Palette

Made with 12 highly-pigmented mattes and captivating shimmers, this vividly-warm array of shades bring the heat with their rich color deposit and eye-catching sparkle. Get this fan-favorite palette for 50% off during Macy’s Black Friday sale.

NARS Afterglow Eyeshadow Palette $59 $30 Buy Now

14. Clinique Build Your Color Eye and Cheek Palette Gift Set

The perfect gift for makeup lovers of all ages, this $150-value gift set features three full-sized eye and cheek palettes in Pink, Green and Purple color schemes that each provide a festive glow. Get this limited-edition gift set for 32% off during Macy’s Black Friday sale.

Clinique Build Your Color Eye & Cheek Palette Gift Set $30 $20 Buy Now