By enlisting the help of one of the best derma rollers, beauty lovers can easily and safely replicate a spa-quality microdermabrasion treatment at home. Renowned for their skin-firming and radiance-boosting capabilities, these innovative beauty tools exfoliate the skin using ultra-fine microneedles that gently penetrate the skin, creating microscopic holes that trigger the body’s wound healing response and encourage cell turnover. This, in turn, stimulates the production of collagen and results in the reduction of fine lines, wrinkles, dark spots, acne scars and other sources of uneven tone and texture. Suitable for all skin types, at-home microneedling devices have also been found to improve the efficacy of your skin-care products by clearing the pores of dead skin cells and other clogging agents for better absorption.
But, the benefits of using the best derma rollers aren’t limited to the face. They can also be used on the body to improve firmness in addition to fading the appearance of stretch marks, sun spots and more. For those suffering from hair loss, derma rollers can also be used to promote circulation in the scalp and encourage hair growth, thickness and health.
How to use a derma roller at home
Before you give your microneedle roller a go, it’s important that you prep your skin to prevent tugging or tears. Start by applying a rich face or body oil to ensure it creates enough slip and then gently roll the device across your face, targeting specific skin areas twice and alternating between vertical, horizontal and diagonal movements.
The constant cleaning of your derma roller head is also essential for successful at-home microneedling; if they’re not properly cleaned and sanitized, there is a bigger risk for infection, irritation and bruising. It’s recommended to replace it at least once a month or after every 10 to 15 uses. If you’re someone with sensitive skin or an inflammatory condition such as eczema or are currently experiencing symptoms of rosacea, sunburn or an active breakout, experts warn that using a derma roller may exacerbate these conditions.
Below, explore the best derma rollers that will help rejuvenate your skin for a glowing, firmer complexion.
BeautyBio GloPRO Microneedling Tool
Equipped with microneedles that glide over the skin to stimulate rejuvenation, the BeautyBio GloRPO Microneedling Tool restores volume and radiance to the complexion as it promotes collagen production and the exfoliation of dead skin cells. It’s also stocked with a red LED light feature that boasts anti-aging skin care benefits by encouraging cell turnover to reduce fine lines and wrinkles.
ORA Microneedle Face & Full Body Roller Kit
Versatile by design, the ORA Microneedle Face & Full Body Roller Kit safely and effectively microneedles the face and body to promote smoother and firmer skin all-over. Delicate enough to use on sensitive skin areas such as the lips and under-eyes, this dermatologist and aesthetician-trusted tool comes stocked with five head attachments that are each made with extremely fine titanium needles to penetrate the skin gently to boost collagen production.
Sdara Microneedle Derma Roller
Perfect for microneedling novices, the Sdara Microneedle Derma Roller provides an affordable solution to at-home dermabrasion with its aesthetician-recommended .25-millimeter titanium microneedles, which gently exfoliate the skin to a reveal brighter and smoother complexion.
Prosper Beauty Derma Roller
Made with .25-millimeter titanium microneedles with four replaceable, sanitized roller heads, the Prosper Beauty Derma Roller offers a more precise and sharper dermabrasion. Built to last, this top-rated derma roller safely and gently exfoliates away dead skin cells and other sources of dullness and uneven texture to reveal a smoother, more luminous complexion.
Stacked Skincare MicroNeedling Skin Refining Tool
Targeting fine lines, enlarged pores, dark spots and uneven texture, the Stacked Skincare MicroNeedling Skin Refining Tool refines the skin by enhancing its radiance, plumpness and firmness. Aesthetician-designed and developed, this eco-friendly derma roller boasts an ergonomic handle to ensure safe, salon-quality results with every usage.
Alphaluxy London Derma Roller
An effective solution for everything from fine lines and wrinkles to acne scars and dark spots, the Alphaluxy London Derma Roller can be used on the face and body to stimulate collagen production and promote firmer, brighter skin. Additionally, it is also suitable for the scalp and has been found to encourage blood circulation to the hair follicles, which may help regenerate growth and support healthier strands.
Jenny Patinkin Rose on Rose Derma Roller
Crafted with 560 rose gold-plated zinc alloy, .02-millimeter stainless steel needles and rose quartz, the Jenny Patinkin Rose on Rose Derma Roller is a multipurpose facial tool that promotes a radiant, smoother and firmer complexion. Offering a painless, safe and luxurious experience, this versatile device is equipped with a Rose Quartz acupressure bulb that stimulates circulation, releases tension and improves the appearance of inflammation for rejuvenated, healthier skin.
ORA Lip Plumping Roller
For those looking to enhance the volume of their pout, the ORA Lip Plumping Roller creates more voluptuous-looking lips using cutting-edge disc needle technology that simultaneously encourages collagen production and reduces the appearance of lines. Suitable for other skin areas on the face and body, its 80 stainless steel .25-millimeter needles gently exfoliate, revealing smoother, firmer and healthier skin.