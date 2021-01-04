By enlisting the help of one of the best derma rollers, beauty lovers can easily and safely replicate a spa-quality microdermabrasion treatment at home. Renowned for their skin-firming and radiance-boosting capabilities, these innovative beauty tools exfoliate the skin using ultra-fine microneedles that gently penetrate the skin, creating microscopic holes that trigger the body’s wound healing response and encourage cell turnover. This, in turn, stimulates the production of collagen and results in the reduction of fine lines, wrinkles, dark spots, acne scars and other sources of uneven tone and texture. Suitable for all skin types, at-home microneedling devices have also been found to improve the efficacy of your skin-care products by clearing the pores of dead skin cells and other clogging agents for better absorption.

But, the benefits of using the best derma rollers aren’t limited to the face. They can also be used on the body to improve firmness in addition to fading the appearance of stretch marks, sun spots and more. For those suffering from hair loss, derma rollers can also be used to promote circulation in the scalp and encourage hair growth, thickness and health.

How to use a derma roller at home

Before you give your microneedle roller a go, it’s important that you prep your skin to prevent tugging or tears. Start by applying a rich face or body oil to ensure it creates enough slip and then gently roll the device across your face, targeting specific skin areas twice and alternating between vertical, horizontal and diagonal movements.

The constant cleaning of your derma roller head is also essential for successful at-home microneedling; if they’re not properly cleaned and sanitized, there is a bigger risk for infection, irritation and bruising. It’s recommended to replace it at least once a month or after every 10 to 15 uses. If you’re someone with sensitive skin or an inflammatory condition such as eczema or are currently experiencing symptoms of rosacea, sunburn or an active breakout, experts warn that using a derma roller may exacerbate these conditions.

Below, explore the best derma rollers that will help rejuvenate your skin for a glowing, firmer complexion.

BeautyBio GloPRO Microneedling Tool

Equipped with microneedles that glide over the skin to stimulate rejuvenation, the BeautyBio GloRPO Microneedling Tool restores volume and radiance to the complexion as it promotes collagen production and the exfoliation of dead skin cells. It’s also stocked with a red LED light feature that boasts anti-aging skin care benefits by encouraging cell turnover to reduce fine lines and wrinkles.

